Nashville, TN

Highest-rated cheap eats in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Nashville that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17zgIH_0dB7uuXX00
Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#30. Wild Beaver

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (120 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub
- Address: 212 Commerce St, Nashville, TN 37201-1807
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tSNrJ_0dB7uuXX00
Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#29. Shugga Hi

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 1000 Dickerson Pike, Nashville, TN 37207-5461
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=046sQm_0dB7uuXX00
Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#28. Waffle House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (106 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 2340 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN 37214-5118
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K8qm3_0dB7uuXX00
Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#27. Pizza Perfect

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (94 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Address: 1602 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212-3125
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xw1oA_0dB7uuXX00
Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#26. Beer Sellar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub
- Address: 107 Church St, Nashville, TN 37201-1609
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YvqSt_0dB7uuXX00
Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#25. Roma Pizza & Pasta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Address: 2703 McCampbell Ave, Nashville, TN 37214-2913
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YU1cU_0dB7uuXX00
Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#24. Big Al's Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 1828 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208-1620
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19QPMr_0dB7uuXX00
Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#23. Sicilian Pizza & Pasta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 905 Church St, Nashville, TN 37203-3417
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ye7E2_0dB7uuXX00
Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#22. Hermitage Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (146 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 71 Hermitage Ave, Nashville, TN 37210-2193
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KH8BY_0dB7uuXX00
Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#21. Manny's House of Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (78 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Address: 15 Arcade, Nashville, TN 37219-1906
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aIfu8_0dB7uuXX00
Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#20. Brown's Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 2102 Blair Blvd, Nashville, TN 37212-4902
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jjO6N_0dB7uuXX00
Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#19. Southern Engine Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Soups
- Address: 1200 Clinton St, Nashville, TN 37203-2894
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41N5tp_0dB7uuXX00
Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#18. The Valentine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 312 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201-2006
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IioUo_0dB7uuXX00
Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#17. Dandgure's Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 538 Lafayette St, Nashville, TN 37203-4225
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11gt9C_0dB7uuXX00
Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#16. Wendell Smith's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 407 53rd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37209-3368
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cnyBl_0dB7uuXX00
Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#15. Santa's Pub

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pub
- Address: 2225 Bransford Ave, Nashville, TN 37204-2309
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mXBKG_0dB7uuXX00
Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#14. Calypso Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (120 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Healthy, Cafe
- Address: 3307 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37209-3924
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MVHMT_0dB7uuXX00
Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#13. NY Pie

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 6800 Charlotte Pike Ste 106, Nashville, TN 37209-4270
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04UCF7_0dB7uuXX00
Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#12. VN Pho & Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Address: 5906 Charlotte Pike Suite C, Nashville, TN 37209-3181
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L5u00_0dB7uuXX00
Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#11. Nashville Crossroads

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (93 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pub, Bar
- Address: 419 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203-3930
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31J2Pz_0dB7uuXX00
Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#10. Baja Burrito

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (156 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Address: 722 Thompson Ln, Nashville, TN 37204-3610
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jcgSQ_0dB7uuXX00
Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#9. Benchmark Bar and Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (179 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 117 Second Avenue Across from World Famous Wildhorse Saloon, Nashville, TN 37201
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mw8fo_0dB7uuXX00
Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#8. The Nashville Palace

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (245 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 2611 McGavock Pike, Nashville, TN 37214-1215
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10iiCy_0dB7uuXX00
Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#7. Tootsie's Orchid Lounge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (989 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 422 Broadway Nashville International Airport, Nashville, TN 37203-3931
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1840cE_0dB7uuXX00
Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#6. Nashville Biscuit House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (318 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 805 Gallatin Ave, Nashville, TN 37206-3239
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cO0eK_0dB7uuXX00
Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#5. Arnold's Country Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (884 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
- Address: 605 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203-4102
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jlhXQ_0dB7uuXX00
Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#4. Legends Corner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (326 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 428 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203-3931
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UftUK_0dB7uuXX00
Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#3. Sun Diner Nashville

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (511 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 105 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201-2001
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o1KY2_0dB7uuXX00
Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#2. Joey's House of Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (725 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 897 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN 37210-2852
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sAHyN_0dB7uuXX00
Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#1. Robert's Western World

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,113 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 416 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203-3931
