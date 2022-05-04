ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Highest-rated cheap eats in Rochester, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kRee8_0dB7ulqE00
ungvar // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Rochester that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EDfYs_0dB7ulqE00
Tripadvisor

#29. LDR Char Pit

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 4753 Lake Ave, Rochester, NY 14612-2154
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RDtr2_0dB7ulqE00
Tripadvisor

#28. Old Pueblo Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Korean
- Address: 55 Russell St, Rochester, NY 14607-1246
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NOK8d_0dB7ulqE00
Tripadvisor

#27. Windjammers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 4695 Lake Ave, Rochester, NY 14612-2167
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22q9NQ_0dB7ulqE00
Tripadvisor

#26. Country Sweet Chicken & Ribs

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Fast Food, American
- Address: 1691 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester, NY 14620
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sSilV_0dB7ulqE00
Tripadvisor

#25. Pat's Coffee Mug

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 627 Clinton Ave S, Rochester, NY 14620-1348
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XfrmC_0dB7ulqE00
Tripadvisor

#24. The Arnett Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Cafe
- Address: 332 Arnett Blvd, Rochester, NY 14619-1147
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WXeIi_0dB7ulqE00
Tripadvisor

#23. Brooklyn Ramen Rochester

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Address: 215 Alexander St, Rochester, NY 14607-4007
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kf0ON_0dB7ulqE00
Tripadvisor

#22. The Half Pint Pub

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pub, Bar
- Address: 363 Park Ave, Rochester, NY 14607-2807
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bBssH_0dB7ulqE00
Tripadvisor

#21. Dac Hoa Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Address: 230 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14607-3620
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rzpI1_0dB7ulqE00
Tripadvisor

#20. Brownsteins Deli & Bakery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Deli
- Address: 1862 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14618-1922
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nHc6D_0dB7ulqE00
Tripadvisor

#19. Carbone's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Address: 2841 Dewey Ave, Rochester, NY 14616-4631
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=218wDF_0dB7ulqE00
Tripadvisor

#18. Mt Hope Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 1511 Mount Hope Ave, Rochester, NY 14620-4247
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EIgM4_0dB7ulqE00
Tripadvisor

#17. Rocky's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Address: 190 Jay St, Rochester, NY 14608-1621
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P2YfI_0dB7ulqE00
Tripadvisor

#16. Tony Pepperoni

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Address: 4164 W Henrietta Rd, Rochester, NY 14623-5224
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uxq6k_0dB7ulqE00
Tripadvisor

#15. Don's Original

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
- Address: 4900 Culver Rd, Rochester, NY 14622-1314
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G7NEM_0dB7ulqE00
Tripadvisor

#14. Bob's Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 2199 E Henrietta Rd Ste 12, Rochester, NY 14623-4505
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Do03F_0dB7ulqE00
Tripadvisor

#13. White Swans Asia Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Address: 798 Clinton Ave S, Rochester, NY 14620-1402
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZqO0v_0dB7ulqE00
Tripadvisor

#12. James Brown's Place

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (120 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 1356 Culver Rd, Rochester, NY 14609-5338
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Drvre_0dB7ulqE00
Tripadvisor

#11. SEA Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Address: 741 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14607-3215
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31hPLD_0dB7ulqE00
Tripadvisor

#10. Naan-Tastic

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Indian, Fast Food
- Address: 100 Marketplace Dr. Suite 550, Rochester, NY 14623
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G81QG_0dB7ulqE00
Tripadvisor

#9. Sultan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean
- Address: 1659 Mount Hope Ave, Rochester, NY 14620-4547
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10qDmg_0dB7ulqE00
Tripadvisor

#8. Original Steve's Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (144 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 1694 Penfield Rd, Rochester, NY 14625-2500
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OPZLu_0dB7ulqE00
Tripadvisor

#7. The Pizza Stop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (94 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food
- Address: 131 State St., Rochester, NY 14614
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tyFXz_0dB7ulqE00
Tripadvisor

#6. John's Tex-Mex Eatery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Address: 489 South Ave, Rochester, NY 14620-1020
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p88Lr_0dB7ulqE00
Tripadvisor

#5. DiBella's Subs

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 1876 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14610
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N8FXy_0dB7ulqE00
Tripadvisor

#4. Char Broil Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (113 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 2450 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14618-3121
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ps5iW_0dB7ulqE00
Tripadvisor

#3. Jim's On Main

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 785 E Main St, Rochester, NY 14605-2721
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DpO83_0dB7ulqE00
Tripadvisor

#2. Highland Park Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (221 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 960 Clinton Ave S, Rochester, NY 14620-2023
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K3wNy_0dB7ulqE00
Tripadvisor

#1. DiBella's Italian Market

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (285 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Deli
- Address: 620 Jefferson Rd, Rochester, NY 14623-3260
- Read more on Tripadvisor

