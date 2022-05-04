ungvar // Shutterstock

Highest-rated cheap eats in Rochester, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Rochester that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

#29. LDR Char Pit

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 4753 Lake Ave, Rochester, NY 14612-2154

#28. Old Pueblo Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Korean

- Address: 55 Russell St, Rochester, NY 14607-1246

#27. Windjammers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Address: 4695 Lake Ave, Rochester, NY 14612-2167

#26. Country Sweet Chicken & Ribs

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Fast Food, American

- Address: 1691 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester, NY 14620

#25. Pat's Coffee Mug

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Address: 627 Clinton Ave S, Rochester, NY 14620-1348

#24. The Arnett Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Cafe

- Address: 332 Arnett Blvd, Rochester, NY 14619-1147

#23. Brooklyn Ramen Rochester

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Address: 215 Alexander St, Rochester, NY 14607-4007

#22. The Half Pint Pub

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pub, Bar

- Address: 363 Park Ave, Rochester, NY 14607-2807

#21. Dac Hoa Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Address: 230 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14607-3620

#20. Brownsteins Deli & Bakery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Deli

- Address: 1862 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14618-1922

#19. Carbone's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Address: 2841 Dewey Ave, Rochester, NY 14616-4631

#18. Mt Hope Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 1511 Mount Hope Ave, Rochester, NY 14620-4247

#17. Rocky's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Address: 190 Jay St, Rochester, NY 14608-1621

#16. Tony Pepperoni

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Address: 4164 W Henrietta Rd, Rochester, NY 14623-5224

#15. Don's Original

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

- Address: 4900 Culver Rd, Rochester, NY 14622-1314

#14. Bob's Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 2199 E Henrietta Rd Ste 12, Rochester, NY 14623-4505

#13. White Swans Asia Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Address: 798 Clinton Ave S, Rochester, NY 14620-1402

#12. James Brown's Place

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (120 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 1356 Culver Rd, Rochester, NY 14609-5338

#11. SEA Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Address: 741 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14607-3215

#10. Naan-Tastic

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Indian, Fast Food

- Address: 100 Marketplace Dr. Suite 550, Rochester, NY 14623

#9. Sultan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean

- Address: 1659 Mount Hope Ave, Rochester, NY 14620-4547

#8. Original Steve's Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (144 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 1694 Penfield Rd, Rochester, NY 14625-2500

#7. The Pizza Stop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (94 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food

- Address: 131 State St., Rochester, NY 14614

#6. John's Tex-Mex Eatery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

- Address: 489 South Ave, Rochester, NY 14620-1020

#5. DiBella's Subs

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (86 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 1876 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14610

#4. Char Broil Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (113 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 2450 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14618-3121

#3. Jim's On Main

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 785 E Main St, Rochester, NY 14605-2721

#2. Highland Park Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (221 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 960 Clinton Ave S, Rochester, NY 14620-2023

#1. DiBella's Italian Market

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (285 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Deli

- Address: 620 Jefferson Rd, Rochester, NY 14623-3260

