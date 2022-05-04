DenisMArt // Shutterstock

Highest-rated cheap eats in New York City, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in New York City that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

Tripadvisor

#30. Cafe Habana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (761 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Caribbean

- Address: 17 Prince Street @ Elizabeth, New York City, NY 10012-3507

Tripadvisor

#29. Eisenberg's Sandwich Shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (573 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Deli

- Address: 174 5th Ave between E. 22nd and E. 23rd Sts., New York City, NY 10010

Tripadvisor

#28. Joe's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (475 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Address: 1435 Broadway, New York City, NY 10018

Tripadvisor

#27. Artichoke Basille's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (712 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Address: 321 E 14th St, New York City, NY 10003-4203

Tripadvisor

#26. New York Luncheonette

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,128 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 135 E 50th St Suite 1, Randolph House, New York City, NY 10022-7504

Tripadvisor

#25. Excellent Dumpling House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (713 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Address: 165 W 23rd St, New York City, NY 10011-2404

Tripadvisor

#24. Stage Door Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (516 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Address: 26 Vesey St, New York City, NY 10007-2906

Tripadvisor

#23. Bagel Express

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (213 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Address: 349 Lexington Ave, New York City, NY 10016-0991

Tripadvisor

#22. Uncle Paul's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (814 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Address: 70 Vanderbilt Avenue, New York City, NY 10017

Tripadvisor

#21. Jimmy's Corner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (514 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pub

- Address: 140 W 44th St, New York City, NY 10036-4046

Tripadvisor

#20. Westway Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,300 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 614 9th Ave, New York City, NY 10036

Tripadvisor

#19. Margon

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (205 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Caribbean, Latin

- Address: 136 W 46th St, New York City, NY 10036

Tripadvisor

#18. Morton Williams - 57th St

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (284 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: not available

- Address: 140 W 57th St, New York City, NY 10019-3326

Tripadvisor

#17. Taim West Village

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (264 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Fast Food, Mediterranean

- Address: 222 Waverly Pl, New York City, NY 10014-2404

Tripadvisor

#16. Prince Street Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (441 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Address: 27 Prince St, New York City, NY 10012-3551

Tripadvisor

#15. Andrew's Coffee Shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,252 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Address: 463 7th Ave Corner of 7th Ave and 35th Street, New York City, NY 10018-7604

Tripadvisor

#14. Pure & Fresh

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (248 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 58 W 36th St, New York City, NY 10018-8008

Tripadvisor

#13. Times Square Diner & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,312 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 807 8th Ave, New York City, NY 10019-7418

Tripadvisor

#12. Saigon Shack

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (273 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Address: 114 Macdougal St, New York City, NY 10012-1245

Tripadvisor

#11. Baz Bagel and Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (290 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Address: 181 Grand St, New York City, NY 10013-3734

Tripadvisor

#10. John's Coffee Shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (226 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Address: 823 2nd Ave, New York City, NY 10017-4501

Tripadvisor

#9. Jacob Restaurant Soul Food & Salad Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (191 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 2695 Frederick Douglass Blvd, New York City, NY 10030-1206

Tripadvisor

#8. Hummus Place Upper West Side

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (334 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean

- Address: 305 Amsterdam Ave THIS IS NOT A KOSHER RESTAURANT - although you list it as kosher., New York City, NY 10023-1739

Tripadvisor

#7. Eileen's Special Cheesecake

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,081 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 17 Cleveland Pl Frnt A, New York City, NY 10012-4052

Tripadvisor

#6. Johny's Luncheonette

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (406 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 124 W 25th St Frnt 1, New York City, NY 10001-7421

Tripadvisor

#5. Fiore Deli of Hoboken

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (165 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Deli

- Address: 414 Adams St, Hoboken, NJ 07030-2693

Tripadvisor

#4. Kuu Ramen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (196 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Address: 20 John St near Wall Street and Fulton St subway, New York City, NY 10038-4038

Tripadvisor

#3. Bagels & Schmear

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (239 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Address: 116 E 28th St, New York City, NY 10016-8402

Tripadvisor

#2. Los Tacos No. 1

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (599 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 229 W 43rd St, New York City, NY 10036-3982

Tripadvisor

#1. Bleecker Street Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,563 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Address: 69 7th Ave S at Bleecker Street Pizza, New York City, NY 10014-4043

