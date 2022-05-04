ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated cheap eats in New York City, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

DenisMArt // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in New York City that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09cwjb_0dB7uj4m00
Tripadvisor

#30. Cafe Habana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (761 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Caribbean
- Address: 17 Prince Street @ Elizabeth, New York City, NY 10012-3507
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28E4B5_0dB7uj4m00
Tripadvisor

#29. Eisenberg's Sandwich Shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (573 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Deli
- Address: 174 5th Ave between E. 22nd and E. 23rd Sts., New York City, NY 10010
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lVwKL_0dB7uj4m00
Tripadvisor

#28. Joe's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (475 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 1435 Broadway, New York City, NY 10018
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oW2zU_0dB7uj4m00
Tripadvisor

#27. Artichoke Basille's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (712 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Address: 321 E 14th St, New York City, NY 10003-4203
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gBNbu_0dB7uj4m00
Tripadvisor

#26. New York Luncheonette

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,128 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 135 E 50th St Suite 1, Randolph House, New York City, NY 10022-7504
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xb0hy_0dB7uj4m00
Tripadvisor

#25. Excellent Dumpling House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (713 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Address: 165 W 23rd St, New York City, NY 10011-2404
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nEgrt_0dB7uj4m00
Tripadvisor

#24. Stage Door Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (516 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Address: 26 Vesey St, New York City, NY 10007-2906
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gv9lQ_0dB7uj4m00
Tripadvisor

#23. Bagel Express

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (213 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 349 Lexington Ave, New York City, NY 10016-0991
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L0ZC1_0dB7uj4m00
Tripadvisor

#22. Uncle Paul's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (814 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 70 Vanderbilt Avenue, New York City, NY 10017
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X67QH_0dB7uj4m00
Tripadvisor

#21. Jimmy's Corner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (514 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pub
- Address: 140 W 44th St, New York City, NY 10036-4046
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l82TV_0dB7uj4m00
Tripadvisor

#20. Westway Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,300 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 614 9th Ave, New York City, NY 10036
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UVfc3_0dB7uj4m00
Tripadvisor

#19. Margon

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (205 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Caribbean, Latin
- Address: 136 W 46th St, New York City, NY 10036
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z9LU4_0dB7uj4m00
Tripadvisor

#18. Morton Williams - 57th St

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (284 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: not available
- Address: 140 W 57th St, New York City, NY 10019-3326
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26u0XK_0dB7uj4m00
Tripadvisor

#17. Taim West Village

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (264 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Fast Food, Mediterranean
- Address: 222 Waverly Pl, New York City, NY 10014-2404
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JIt5f_0dB7uj4m00
Tripadvisor

#16. Prince Street Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (441 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 27 Prince St, New York City, NY 10012-3551
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mZAIo_0dB7uj4m00
Tripadvisor

#15. Andrew's Coffee Shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,252 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 463 7th Ave Corner of 7th Ave and 35th Street, New York City, NY 10018-7604
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29N2ks_0dB7uj4m00
Tripadvisor

#14. Pure & Fresh

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (248 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 58 W 36th St, New York City, NY 10018-8008
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qTmnf_0dB7uj4m00
Tripadvisor

#13. Times Square Diner & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,312 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 807 8th Ave, New York City, NY 10019-7418
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19dDHn_0dB7uj4m00
Tripadvisor

#12. Saigon Shack

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (273 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Address: 114 Macdougal St, New York City, NY 10012-1245
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rXszL_0dB7uj4m00
Tripadvisor

#11. Baz Bagel and Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (290 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 181 Grand St, New York City, NY 10013-3734
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s0GGe_0dB7uj4m00
Tripadvisor

#10. John's Coffee Shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (226 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 823 2nd Ave, New York City, NY 10017-4501
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NHjy4_0dB7uj4m00
Tripadvisor

#9. Jacob Restaurant Soul Food & Salad Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (191 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 2695 Frederick Douglass Blvd, New York City, NY 10030-1206
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NDBHs_0dB7uj4m00
Tripadvisor

#8. Hummus Place Upper West Side

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (334 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean
- Address: 305 Amsterdam Ave THIS IS NOT A KOSHER RESTAURANT - although you list it as kosher., New York City, NY 10023-1739
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24jP6i_0dB7uj4m00
Tripadvisor

#7. Eileen's Special Cheesecake

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,081 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 17 Cleveland Pl Frnt A, New York City, NY 10012-4052
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LI86s_0dB7uj4m00
Tripadvisor

#6. Johny's Luncheonette

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (406 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 124 W 25th St Frnt 1, New York City, NY 10001-7421
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F62rC_0dB7uj4m00
Tripadvisor

#5. Fiore Deli of Hoboken

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (165 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Deli
- Address: 414 Adams St, Hoboken, NJ 07030-2693
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bqx3N_0dB7uj4m00
Tripadvisor

#4. Kuu Ramen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (196 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Address: 20 John St near Wall Street and Fulton St subway, New York City, NY 10038-4038
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SK0GH_0dB7uj4m00
Tripadvisor

#3. Bagels & Schmear

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (239 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 116 E 28th St, New York City, NY 10016-8402
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gchGM_0dB7uj4m00
Tripadvisor

#2. Los Tacos No. 1

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (599 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 229 W 43rd St, New York City, NY 10036-3982
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kdqNs_0dB7uj4m00
Tripadvisor

#1. Bleecker Street Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,563 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 69 7th Ave S at Bleecker Street Pizza, New York City, NY 10014-4043
- Read more on Tripadvisor

