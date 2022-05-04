ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Highest-rated cheap eats in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WQJEd_0dB7udmQ00
funkyfrogstock // Shutterstock

Highest-rated cheap eats in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Las Vegas that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ciySG_0dB7udmQ00
Tripadvisor

#29. New York Pizzeria - NYNY Hotel and Casino

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (495 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: New York New York Lake Vegas Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89109
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gaPRe_0dB7udmQ00
Tripadvisor

#28. Denny's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (483 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 3001 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44zPoO_0dB7udmQ00
Tripadvisor

#27. Denny's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (354 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 7200 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89119
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yP4yt_0dB7udmQ00
Tripadvisor

#26. Stage Door Casino

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (306 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 4000 Linq Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89109-9106
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QbzRs_0dB7udmQ00
Tripadvisor

#25. La Salsa

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (337 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Address: 3663 Las Vegas Blvd S #380, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1920
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wR868_0dB7udmQ00
Tripadvisor

#24. Denny's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (423 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 1822 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89104
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Usdsc_0dB7udmQ00
Tripadvisor

#23. Sirrico's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (569 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 3790 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4338
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QAoL7_0dB7udmQ00
Tripadvisor

#22. Fat Choy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (212 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Asian
- Address: 595 E Sahara Ave Eureka Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89104-2731
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BBv1Q_0dB7udmQ00
Tripadvisor

#21. KoMex Fusion Express

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (149 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Korean
- Address: 633 N Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89107-1911
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z5OjD_0dB7udmQ00
Tripadvisor

#20. La Salsa Cantina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,083 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Address: 3785 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 1500, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4333
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hESSy_0dB7udmQ00
Tripadvisor

#19. Steak 'n Shake

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (753 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
- Address: 9777 Las Vegas Blvd S South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa, Las Vegas, NV 89183
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47jqIN_0dB7udmQ00
Tripadvisor

#18. Dirt Dog

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (108 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Armenian, American
- Address: 3649 Las Vegas Blvd S Suite 617, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4373
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ot1a2_0dB7udmQ00
Tripadvisor

#17. Eggslut

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,104 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
- Address: 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S Level 2, Boulevard Tower, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4309
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LvifK_0dB7udmQ00
Tripadvisor

#16. Village Pub and Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (745 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 4178 Koval Ln Ellis Island Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4568
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I9Acc_0dB7udmQ00
Tripadvisor

#15. Marilyn's Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,017 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 255 E Flamingo Rd Tuscany Suites & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89169-4708
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RwTpL_0dB7udmQ00
Tripadvisor

#14. Ocean One Bar & Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,748 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 3663 Las Vegas Blvd S Miracle Mile Shops, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1920
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gbOdh_0dB7udmQ00
Tripadvisor

#13. Ramen-Ya

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (280 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese
- Address: 3615 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 109, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4329
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uBLX7_0dB7udmQ00
Tripadvisor

#12. Greenberg's Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (848 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Deli
- Address: 3790 Las Vegas Blvd S New York New York Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4338
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43TloH_0dB7udmQ00
Tripadvisor

#11. Tacos el Gordo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,128 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 1724 E Charleston Blvd Used to Be on Las Vegas Blvd!, Las Vegas, NV 89104-1903
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vVY5x_0dB7udmQ00
Tripadvisor

#10. Ellis Island BBQ

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,982 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
- Address: 4178 Koval Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4568
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hMhE0_0dB7udmQ00
Tripadvisor

#9. Tacos El Gordo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (396 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 3049 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1960
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lW3Sr_0dB7udmQ00
Tripadvisor

#8. Blueberry Hill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (560 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 1505 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89119-5277
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fL1FV_0dB7udmQ00
Tripadvisor

#7. Flippin' Good Chicken, Burgers, Beer

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (237 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 505 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101-5611
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QaFww_0dB7udmQ00
Tripadvisor

#6. Monta Noodle House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (314 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Address: 5030 Spring Mountain Rd Ste 6, Las Vegas, NV 89146-8715
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NYf09_0dB7udmQ00
Tripadvisor

#5. Fat Tuesday Planet Hollywood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (352 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: not available
- Address: 3663 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1920
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Qydi_0dB7udmQ00
Tripadvisor

#4. The Egg & I

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,607 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 4533 West Sahara Avenue Suite 5, Las Vegas, NV 89102-3675
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P9ySE_0dB7udmQ00
Tripadvisor

#3. Steak 'n Shake

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,187 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
- Address: OYO Hotel & Casino, 115 E Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89109
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CydYg_0dB7udmQ00
Tripadvisor

#2. Jamm's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (612 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 1029 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145-6232
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zfbb6_0dB7udmQ00
Tripadvisor

#1. Mr. Mamas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,197 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 5693 S Jones Blvd Ste 106, Las Vegas, NV 89118-1965
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor#Las Vegas Boulevard#Fast Food#Good Food#Big Data#Americans#Mexican#Casino Rating#Italian
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy