funkyfrogstock // Shutterstock

Highest-rated cheap eats in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Las Vegas that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. New York Pizzeria - NYNY Hotel and Casino

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (495 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Address: New York New York Lake Vegas Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89109

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Denny's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (483 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 3001 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Denny's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (354 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 7200 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89119

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Stage Door Casino

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (306 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Address: 4000 Linq Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89109-9106

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. La Salsa

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (337 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican

- Address: 3663 Las Vegas Blvd S #380, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1920

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Denny's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (423 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 1822 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89104

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Sirrico's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (569 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Address: 3790 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4338

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Fat Choy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (212 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Asian

- Address: 595 E Sahara Ave Eureka Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89104-2731

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. KoMex Fusion Express

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (149 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Korean

- Address: 633 N Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89107-1911

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. La Salsa Cantina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,083 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

- Address: 3785 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 1500, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4333

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Steak 'n Shake

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (753 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

- Address: 9777 Las Vegas Blvd S South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa, Las Vegas, NV 89183

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Dirt Dog

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (108 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Armenian, American

- Address: 3649 Las Vegas Blvd S Suite 617, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4373

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Eggslut

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,104 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

- Address: 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S Level 2, Boulevard Tower, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4309

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Village Pub and Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (745 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Address: 4178 Koval Ln Ellis Island Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4568

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Marilyn's Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,017 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Address: 255 E Flamingo Rd Tuscany Suites & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89169-4708

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Ocean One Bar & Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,748 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 3663 Las Vegas Blvd S Miracle Mile Shops, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1920

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Ramen-Ya

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (280 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese

- Address: 3615 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 109, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4329

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Greenberg's Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (848 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Deli

- Address: 3790 Las Vegas Blvd S New York New York Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4338

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Tacos el Gordo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,128 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 1724 E Charleston Blvd Used to Be on Las Vegas Blvd!, Las Vegas, NV 89104-1903

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Ellis Island BBQ

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,982 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Address: 4178 Koval Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4568

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Tacos El Gordo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (396 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 3049 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1960

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Blueberry Hill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (560 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 1505 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89119-5277

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Flippin' Good Chicken, Burgers, Beer

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (237 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 505 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101-5611

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Monta Noodle House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (314 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Address: 5030 Spring Mountain Rd Ste 6, Las Vegas, NV 89146-8715

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Fat Tuesday Planet Hollywood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (352 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: not available

- Address: 3663 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1920

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. The Egg & I

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,607 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 4533 West Sahara Avenue Suite 5, Las Vegas, NV 89102-3675

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Steak 'n Shake

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,187 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

- Address: OYO Hotel & Casino, 115 E Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89109

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Jamm's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (612 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Address: 1029 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145-6232

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Mr. Mamas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,197 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 5693 S Jones Blvd Ste 106, Las Vegas, NV 89118-1965

- Read more on Tripadvisor