Mobile, AL

Highest-rated cheap eats in Mobile, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LDkpg_0dB7uYJf00
DenisMArt // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Mobile that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DrlJk_0dB7uYJf00
Tripadvisor

#25. Wemo's Wings

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings:
- Type of cuisine: not available
- Address: 312 Schillinger Rd S Ste B, Mobile, AL 36608-5032
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23CBBO_0dB7uYJf00
Tripadvisor

#24. Jimmy John's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Deli
- Address: 6920 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608-6771
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qoo2t_0dB7uYJf00
Tripadvisor

#23. Taiwan Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Address: 960 Schillinger Rd S Ste E, Mobile, AL 36695-8975
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jnath_0dB7uYJf00
Tripadvisor

#22. The Simple Greek

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Greek, Mediterranean
- Address: 100 N Florida Street Suite F-2, Mobile, AL 36607
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k8CpC_0dB7uYJf00
Tripadvisor

#21. Five Guys

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
- Address: 4663 Airport Blvd., Mobile, AL 36608
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EcbEm_0dB7uYJf00
Tripadvisor

#20. Rio Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Address: 6401 Airport Blvd Unit A, Mobile, AL 36608-3936
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GKkjG_0dB7uYJf00
Tripadvisor

#19. San Jose Taqueria & Carniceria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Spanish
- Address: 5696 Tillmans Corner Pkwy Suite C, Mobile, AL 36619-1911
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GN5xS_0dB7uYJf00
Tripadvisor

#18. Al's Hotdogs & Other Fine Foods

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings:
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Address: 4689 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608-3125
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31hAcQ_0dB7uYJf00
Tripadvisor

#17. MoonPie General Store

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 107 St Francis Street Suite 115, entrance on Royal Street, Mobile, AL 36602-3334
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KxQ32_0dB7uYJf00
Tripadvisor

#16. Food Pak International Food's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Middle Eastern, Deli
- Address: 5150 Old Shell Rd, Mobile, AL 36608-2825
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iJp47_0dB7uYJf00
Tripadvisor

#15. Waffle House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 3651 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608-1615
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KgZ7w_0dB7uYJf00
Tripadvisor

#14. Jamaican Vibes Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Caribbean, Jamaican
- Address: 3700 Government Blvd Ste A, Mobile, AL 36693-4306
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VKODd_0dB7uYJf00
Tripadvisor

#13. La Cocina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (75 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 4663 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608-3125
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UzgQA_0dB7uYJf00
Tripadvisor

#12. Godfather's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food
- Address: 5442 Highway 90 W, Mobile, AL 36619-4212
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zd6Bh_0dB7uYJf00
Tripadvisor

#11. Taqueria Mexico

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Spanish
- Address: 3733 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608-1617
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45os4O_0dB7uYJf00
Tripadvisor

#10. Veet's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 66 S Royal St, Mobile, AL 36602-3204
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w94hd_0dB7uYJf00
Tripadvisor

#9. Cotton State BBQ

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
- Address: 101 N Conception St, Mobile, AL 36602-2904
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AqEem_0dB7uYJf00
Tripadvisor

#8. Dew Drop Inn Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (119 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 1808 Old Shell Rd, Mobile, AL 36607-3417
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XgeLG_0dB7uYJf00
Tripadvisor

#7. Mo’Bay Beignet Co.

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Cafe
- Address: 451 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36602-2403
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kwNrP_0dB7uYJf00
Tripadvisor

#6. Mary's Southern Cooking

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 3011 Spring Hill Ave, Mobile, AL 36607-1801
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wt4Ja_0dB7uYJf00
Tripadvisor

#5. Bob's Downtown Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (111 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 263 Saint Francis St, Mobile, AL 36602-2914
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NxW1S_0dB7uYJf00
Tripadvisor

#4. Mama's On Dauphin

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (179 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 220 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36602-2718
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GZIq9_0dB7uYJf00
Tripadvisor

#3. Roosters

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 211 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36602-2717
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tE8h6_0dB7uYJf00
Tripadvisor

#2. Serda's Coffee Co

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (234 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 3 S Royal St, Mobile, AL 36602-3248
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CnsqM_0dB7uYJf00
Tripadvisor

#1. Callaghan's Irish Social Club

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (285 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Irish
- Address: 916 Charleston St, Mobile, AL 36604-3025
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

