Highest-rated cheap eats in Mobile, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Mobile that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

#25. Wemo's Wings

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Type of cuisine: not available

- Address: 312 Schillinger Rd S Ste B, Mobile, AL 36608-5032

#24. Jimmy John's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Deli

- Address: 6920 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608-6771

#23. Taiwan Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Address: 960 Schillinger Rd S Ste E, Mobile, AL 36695-8975

#22. The Simple Greek

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Greek, Mediterranean

- Address: 100 N Florida Street Suite F-2, Mobile, AL 36607

#21. Five Guys

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

- Address: 4663 Airport Blvd., Mobile, AL 36608

#20. Rio Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican

- Address: 6401 Airport Blvd Unit A, Mobile, AL 36608-3936

#19. San Jose Taqueria & Carniceria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Spanish

- Address: 5696 Tillmans Corner Pkwy Suite C, Mobile, AL 36619-1911

#18. Al's Hotdogs & Other Fine Foods

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Address: 4689 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608-3125

#17. MoonPie General Store

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 107 St Francis Street Suite 115, entrance on Royal Street, Mobile, AL 36602-3334

#16. Food Pak International Food's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Middle Eastern, Deli

- Address: 5150 Old Shell Rd, Mobile, AL 36608-2825

#15. Waffle House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 3651 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608-1615

#14. Jamaican Vibes Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Caribbean, Jamaican

- Address: 3700 Government Blvd Ste A, Mobile, AL 36693-4306

#13. La Cocina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (75 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 4663 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608-3125

#12. Godfather's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food

- Address: 5442 Highway 90 W, Mobile, AL 36619-4212

#11. Taqueria Mexico

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Spanish

- Address: 3733 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608-1617

#10. Veet's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Address: 66 S Royal St, Mobile, AL 36602-3204

#9. Cotton State BBQ

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Address: 101 N Conception St, Mobile, AL 36602-2904

#8. Dew Drop Inn Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (119 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 1808 Old Shell Rd, Mobile, AL 36607-3417

#7. Mo’Bay Beignet Co.

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Cafe

- Address: 451 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36602-2403

#6. Mary's Southern Cooking

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 3011 Spring Hill Ave, Mobile, AL 36607-1801

#5. Bob's Downtown Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (111 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 263 Saint Francis St, Mobile, AL 36602-2914

#4. Mama's On Dauphin

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (179 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 220 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36602-2718

#3. Roosters

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (121 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 211 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36602-2717

#2. Serda's Coffee Co

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (234 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Address: 3 S Royal St, Mobile, AL 36602-3248

#1. Callaghan's Irish Social Club

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (285 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Irish

- Address: 916 Charleston St, Mobile, AL 36604-3025

