Highest-rated cheap eats in Macon, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Macon that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

#21. New China Buffet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Address: 5012 Harrison Rd, Macon, GA 31206-4138

#20. Osaka Hibachi and Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings:

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Japanese

- Address: 1530 Mercer University Dr Suite 600, Macon, GA 31204-5558

#19. Francar's Buffalo Wings

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Address: 1365 Linden Ave, Macon, GA 31201-6613

#18. Pig on a Pie

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings:

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Address: 5797 Houston Road Ste K, Macon, GA 31216

#17. Greek Corner Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek

- Address: 587 Cherry St, Macon, GA 31201-2795

#16. Sauced at Mercer Village

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Address: 1635 Montpelier Ave In the Mercer Village, Macon, GA 31201-6615

#15. Wagers

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Address: 3914 River Place Dr, Macon, GA 31210-1724

#14. La Bella Morelia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican

- Address: 499 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Macon, GA 31201-3380

#13. Roly Poly Macon

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Soups

- Address: 624 New St, Macon, GA 31201-8505

#12. Dawson's Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: not available

- Address: 3360 Brookdale Ave Payne City, Macon, GA 31204-2722

#11. Tommy's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 5580 Thomaston Rd, Macon, GA 31220-8106

#10. Jeneane's at Pinebrook

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 4436 Forsyth Rd, Macon, GA 31210-4536

#9. Waffle House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 3907 Arkwright Rd, Macon, GA 31210-1702

#8. 3 Countries Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Latin, Cuban

- Address: 195 Spring St, Macon, GA 31201-1964

#7. Fincher's Bar-B-Q

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Address: 3947 Houston Ave, Macon, GA 31206

#6. Pho Saigon

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Address: 3076 Riverside Dr, Macon, GA 31210-2548

#5. Macon Pizza Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Address: 5978 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210-1901

#4. H & H Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (224 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 807 Forsyth St, Macon, GA 31201-2138

#3. Bear's Den

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 1191 Oglethorpe St, Macon, GA 31201-1824

#2. Ocmulgee Brewpub

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (310 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Brew Pub, Bar

- Address: 484 2nd St, Macon, GA 31201-2734

#1. Medi's Mediterranean Fusion

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (137 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Healthy

- Address: 1687 Bass Rd #103, Macon, GA 31210-6546

