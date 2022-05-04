DenisMArt // Shutterstock

Highest-rated cheap eats in Indianapolis, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Indianapolis that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

Tripadvisor

#30. Tortas Guicho Dominguez y el Cubanito

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican

- Address: 641 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203-1755

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Hotcakes Emporium

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 8555 Ditch Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46260-2119

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Lincoln Square Pancake House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 8041 Madison Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46227-6063

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Lincoln Square Pancake House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 613 W 11th St, Indianapolis, IN 46202-3043

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Patties of Jamaica

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Jamaican, Caribbean

- Address: 5172 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46205-1510

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Art's Skillet

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 8255 Pendleton Pike Off of 465, Indianapolis, IN 46226-4016

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Phaya Thai Street Food

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings:

- Type of cuisine: Thai, Asian

- Address: 5645 N Post Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46216-2239

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Nick's Chili Parlor

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 2621 Lafayette Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46222-2143

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Just Judys

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 5018 E 62nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46220-5228

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Mousetrap

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub

- Address: 5565 N Keystone Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220-3492

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Magoo's California Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Address: 4919 W 38th St, Indianapolis, IN 46254-3321

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Steak 'n Shake

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (185 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

- Address: 101 West Maryland, Indianapolis, IN 46225

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Ali Baba's Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Middle Eastern, Mediterranean

- Address: 115 W Market St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-2801

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Indy's Famous Pancake House & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Grill

- Address: 8028 S Emerson Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46237-8670

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. La Parada

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 1642 E New York St Ste A, Indianapolis, IN 46201-3023

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Rock-Cola 50's Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (78 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 5730 Brookville Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46219-8113

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Don Juan V'Sandwiches

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Peruvian, Latin

- Address: 3720 E Raymond St, Indianapolis, IN 46203-4748

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Yat's On Mass Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (121 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole

- Address: 659 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204-1606

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Mann's Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 1214 S Tibbs Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46241-4128

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. La Hacienda Indianapolis

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican

- Address: 5625 Lawton Loop East Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46216-1015

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Thai Town Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Address: 1237 S High School Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46241-3126

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Biscuits Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American

- Address: 1035 Broad Ripple Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220-2034

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Yats at Traders Point

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: not available

- Address: 5650 W 86th St Ste 132, Indianapolis, IN 46278-1414

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Four Seasons

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 1935 N Shadeland Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219-1731

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Potbelly Sandwich Shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

- Address: 55 Monument Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46204

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Edward's Drive-In Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (171 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 2126 S Sherman Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46203-3311

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Historic Steer-In Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (232 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 5130 E 10th St, Indianapolis, IN 46219-4308

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Working Man's Friend Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (112 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Address: 234 N Belmont Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46222-4206

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Giorgio's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (125 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Address: 9 E Market St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3001

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Lincoln Square Pancake House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (136 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 2330 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46208-5700

- Read more on Tripadvisor

