Indianapolis, IN

Highest-rated cheap eats in Indianapolis, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

DenisMArt // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Indianapolis that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

Tripadvisor

#30. Tortas Guicho Dominguez y el Cubanito

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Address: 641 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203-1755
Tripadvisor

#29. Hotcakes Emporium

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 8555 Ditch Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46260-2119
Tripadvisor

#28. Lincoln Square Pancake House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 8041 Madison Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46227-6063
Tripadvisor

#27. Lincoln Square Pancake House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 613 W 11th St, Indianapolis, IN 46202-3043
Tripadvisor

#26. Patties of Jamaica

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Jamaican, Caribbean
- Address: 5172 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46205-1510
Tripadvisor

#25. Art's Skillet

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 8255 Pendleton Pike Off of 465, Indianapolis, IN 46226-4016
Tripadvisor

#24. Phaya Thai Street Food

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings:
- Type of cuisine: Thai, Asian
- Address: 5645 N Post Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46216-2239
Tripadvisor

#23. Nick's Chili Parlor

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 2621 Lafayette Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46222-2143
Tripadvisor

#22. Just Judys

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 5018 E 62nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46220-5228
Tripadvisor

#21. Mousetrap

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub
- Address: 5565 N Keystone Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220-3492
Tripadvisor

#20. Magoo's California Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Address: 4919 W 38th St, Indianapolis, IN 46254-3321
Tripadvisor

#19. Steak 'n Shake

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (185 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
- Address: 101 West Maryland, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Tripadvisor

#18. Ali Baba's Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Middle Eastern, Mediterranean
- Address: 115 W Market St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-2801
Tripadvisor

#17. Indy's Famous Pancake House & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Grill
- Address: 8028 S Emerson Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46237-8670
Tripadvisor

#16. La Parada

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 1642 E New York St Ste A, Indianapolis, IN 46201-3023
Tripadvisor

#15. Rock-Cola 50's Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (78 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 5730 Brookville Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46219-8113
Tripadvisor

#14. Don Juan V'Sandwiches

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Peruvian, Latin
- Address: 3720 E Raymond St, Indianapolis, IN 46203-4748
Tripadvisor

#13. Yat's On Mass Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole
- Address: 659 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204-1606
Tripadvisor

#12. Mann's Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 1214 S Tibbs Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46241-4128
Tripadvisor

#11. La Hacienda Indianapolis

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Address: 5625 Lawton Loop East Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46216-1015
Tripadvisor

#10. Thai Town Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Address: 1237 S High School Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46241-3126
Tripadvisor

#9. Biscuits Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American
- Address: 1035 Broad Ripple Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220-2034
Tripadvisor

#8. Yats at Traders Point

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: not available
- Address: 5650 W 86th St Ste 132, Indianapolis, IN 46278-1414
Tripadvisor

#7. Four Seasons

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 1935 N Shadeland Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219-1731
Tripadvisor

#6. Potbelly Sandwich Shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
- Address: 55 Monument Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Tripadvisor

#5. Edward's Drive-In Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (171 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 2126 S Sherman Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46203-3311
Tripadvisor

#4. Historic Steer-In Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (232 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 5130 E 10th St, Indianapolis, IN 46219-4308
Tripadvisor

#3. Working Man's Friend Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (112 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 234 N Belmont Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46222-4206
Tripadvisor

#2. Giorgio's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (125 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 9 E Market St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3001
Tripadvisor

#1. Lincoln Square Pancake House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (136 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 2330 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46208-5700
