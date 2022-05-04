ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Highest-rated cheap eats in Sacramento, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h3wKT_0dB7uGfp00
ungvar // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Sacramento that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NWkCO_0dB7uGfp00
Tripadvisor

#28. Chita's Mexican Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Address: 2019 Q St, Sacramento, CA 95811-6816
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tdg1E_0dB7uGfp00
Tripadvisor

#27. La Favorita Taqueria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Spanish
- Address: 5940 Florin Rd, Sacramento, CA 95823-2368
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CouK0_0dB7uGfp00
Tripadvisor

#26. Coriander

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Address: 1899 Alhambra Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95816-7060
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37BXZR_0dB7uGfp00
Tripadvisor

#25. Marie's Don-Nut Shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: not available
- Address: 2950 Freeport Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95818-3855
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2izec8_0dB7uGfp00
Tripadvisor

#24. La Fiesta Altena

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 1105 Alhambra Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95816-5214
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1haG29_0dB7uGfp00
Tripadvisor

#23. Lam Kwong Deli and Market

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings:
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Address: 2031 12th St, Sacramento, CA 95818-1425
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35fOHw_0dB7uGfp00
Tripadvisor

#22. Squeeze Burger

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
- Address: 1630 K St Corner of 17th & K Streets, Sacramento, CA 95814-4020
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I6Fuo_0dB7uGfp00
Tripadvisor

#21. Cafe Europa

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek
- Address: 1537 Howe Ave Ste 116, Sacramento, CA 95825-3360
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46CMeF_0dB7uGfp00
Tripadvisor

#20. Azul Mexican Food & Tequila Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Address: 1050 20th St Suite 140, Sacramento, CA 95811-3152
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aYawE_0dB7uGfp00
Tripadvisor

#19. Slice of Old Sacramento

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food
- Address: 1019 2nd St, Sacramento, CA 95814-3201
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FjzHx_0dB7uGfp00
Tripadvisor

#18. Uncle Vito's Slice of NY

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Address: 1501 16th St Ste 100, Sacramento, CA 95814-6072
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36OJ7w_0dB7uGfp00
Tripadvisor

#17. Mezcal Taqueria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 1620 W El Camino Ave, Sacramento, CA 95833-3617
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UCjSF_0dB7uGfp00
Tripadvisor

#16. Upper Crust Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Address: 1200 K St Ste 10, Sacramento, CA 95814-3950
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tgvyd_0dB7uGfp00
Tripadvisor

#15. House Of Thai Rice & Noodle

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Address: 5738 Watt Ave North Highlands, Sacramento, CA 95660-4773
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gxfjL_0dB7uGfp00
Tripadvisor

#14. Shoki Ramen House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Address: 1201 R St, Sacramento, CA 95811-5812
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OD5LN_0dB7uGfp00
Tripadvisor

#13. Sarom's Southern Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 1901 El Camino Ave, Sacramento, CA 95815-2817
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VTdc7_0dB7uGfp00
Tripadvisor

#12. Midtown's Cantina Alley

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Pub
- Address: 2320 Jazz Aly, Sacramento, CA 95816-4759
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OvRSR_0dB7uGfp00
Tripadvisor

#11. Shoki Ramen House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Address: 2675 24th St, Sacramento, CA 95818-2515
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HkuzS_0dB7uGfp00
Tripadvisor

#10. Der Biergarten Midtown Sacramento

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: German, Bar
- Address: 2332 K St, Sacramento, CA 95816-5013
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b1OiJ_0dB7uGfp00
Tripadvisor

#9. Pennisi's Deli

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 1237 J St, Sacramento, CA 95814-2906
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3As6Me_0dB7uGfp00
Tripadvisor

#8. Pieology Pizzeria Sacramento, CA

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Address: 1020 16th St, Sacramento, CA 95814-4001
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F2Eu8_0dB7uGfp00
Tripadvisor

#7. Ramen House Ryujin ~龍神~

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Address: 1831 S St, Sacramento, CA 95811-6762
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pOzz2_0dB7uGfp00
Tripadvisor

#6. Bali Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Indonesian, Asian
- Address: 1100 Front St Ste. 150, Sacramento, CA 95814-3238
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZEwK4_0dB7uGfp00
Tripadvisor

#5. Nopalitos

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Address: 5530 H St, Sacramento, CA 95819-3314
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tcWYN_0dB7uGfp00
Tripadvisor

#4. Squeeze Burger

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (223 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 5301 Power Inn Rd, Sacramento, CA 95820-6764
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31HLbl_0dB7uGfp00
Tripadvisor

#3. Carol's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (112 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 1201 W Capitol Ave, West Sacramento, CA 95691-2718
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpYtf_0dB7uGfp00
Tripadvisor

#2. Petra Greek

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek
- Address: 1122 16th St, Sacramento, CA 95814-4027
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19oeU7_0dB7uGfp00
Tripadvisor

#1. Candy Heaven

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (84 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: not available
- Address: 1201 Front St, Sacramento, CA 95814-3210
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

