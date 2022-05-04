ungvar // Shutterstock

Highest-rated cheap eats in Sacramento, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Sacramento that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

#28. Chita's Mexican Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican

- Address: 2019 Q St, Sacramento, CA 95811-6816

#27. La Favorita Taqueria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Spanish

- Address: 5940 Florin Rd, Sacramento, CA 95823-2368

#26. Coriander

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Address: 1899 Alhambra Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95816-7060

#25. Marie's Don-Nut Shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: not available

- Address: 2950 Freeport Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95818-3855

#24. La Fiesta Altena

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 1105 Alhambra Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95816-5214

#23. Lam Kwong Deli and Market

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings:

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Address: 2031 12th St, Sacramento, CA 95818-1425

#22. Squeeze Burger

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

- Address: 1630 K St Corner of 17th & K Streets, Sacramento, CA 95814-4020

#21. Cafe Europa

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek

- Address: 1537 Howe Ave Ste 116, Sacramento, CA 95825-3360

#20. Azul Mexican Food & Tequila Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican

- Address: 1050 20th St Suite 140, Sacramento, CA 95811-3152

#19. Slice of Old Sacramento

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food

- Address: 1019 2nd St, Sacramento, CA 95814-3201

#18. Uncle Vito's Slice of NY

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Address: 1501 16th St Ste 100, Sacramento, CA 95814-6072

#17. Mezcal Taqueria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 1620 W El Camino Ave, Sacramento, CA 95833-3617

#16. Upper Crust Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Address: 1200 K St Ste 10, Sacramento, CA 95814-3950

#15. House Of Thai Rice & Noodle

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Address: 5738 Watt Ave North Highlands, Sacramento, CA 95660-4773

#14. Shoki Ramen House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Address: 1201 R St, Sacramento, CA 95811-5812

#13. Sarom's Southern Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 1901 El Camino Ave, Sacramento, CA 95815-2817

#12. Midtown's Cantina Alley

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Pub

- Address: 2320 Jazz Aly, Sacramento, CA 95816-4759

#11. Shoki Ramen House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Address: 2675 24th St, Sacramento, CA 95818-2515

#10. Der Biergarten Midtown Sacramento

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: German, Bar

- Address: 2332 K St, Sacramento, CA 95816-5013

#9. Pennisi's Deli

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Address: 1237 J St, Sacramento, CA 95814-2906

#8. Pieology Pizzeria Sacramento, CA

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Address: 1020 16th St, Sacramento, CA 95814-4001

#7. Ramen House Ryujin ~龍神~

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Address: 1831 S St, Sacramento, CA 95811-6762

#6. Bali Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Indonesian, Asian

- Address: 1100 Front St Ste. 150, Sacramento, CA 95814-3238

#5. Nopalitos

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

- Address: 5530 H St, Sacramento, CA 95819-3314

#4. Squeeze Burger

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (223 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 5301 Power Inn Rd, Sacramento, CA 95820-6764

#3. Carol's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (112 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 1201 W Capitol Ave, West Sacramento, CA 95691-2718

#2. Petra Greek

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek

- Address: 1122 16th St, Sacramento, CA 95814-4027

#1. Candy Heaven

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (84 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: not available

- Address: 1201 Front St, Sacramento, CA 95814-3210

