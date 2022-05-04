ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated cheap eats in San Diego, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated cheap eats in San Diego, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in San Diego that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ldVfq_0dB7qUvb00
Tripadvisor

#30. Pho Ca Dao & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Address: 11808 Rancho Bernardo Rd Ste 100-110, San Diego, CA 92128-1927
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gdflh_0dB7qUvb00
Tripadvisor

#29. Ocean Beach Pier Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (78 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 5091 Niagara Ave, San Diego, CA 92107-3011
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47hc7V_0dB7qUvb00
Tripadvisor

#28. the Menu

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 3784 Ingraham St, San Diego, CA 92109-6764
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30X8YS_0dB7qUvb00
Tripadvisor

#27. Aunt Emma's Pancake's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 214 National City Blvd, National City, CA 91950-1109
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SbM6N_0dB7qUvb00
Tripadvisor

#26. Cocina 35

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 1435 6th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-3204
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gNgHX_0dB7qUvb00
Tripadvisor

#25. Square Pizza Co

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Address: 4508 Cass St Suite C, San Diego, CA 92109-2853
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pTnwx_0dB7qUvb00
Tripadvisor

#24. Big Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 3003 Grape St, San Diego, CA 92102-1133
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TFiok_0dB7qUvb00
Tripadvisor

#23. Classics Malt Shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 3615 Midway Dr Ste B, San Diego, CA 92110-5251
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31BzQo_0dB7qUvb00
Tripadvisor

#22. Old Townhouse Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 4941 Newport Ave, San Diego, CA 92107-3112
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G1ZRg_0dB7qUvb00
Tripadvisor

#21. Aunt Emma's Pancakes

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (262 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 700 E St, Chula Vista, CA 91910-2004
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08o5Kv_0dB7qUvb00
Tripadvisor

#20. The Congress Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Venezuelan, South American
- Address: 3941 Mason St, San Diego, CA 92110-2725
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gls9d_0dB7qUvb00
Tripadvisor

#19. Point Break Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (249 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 2743 Shelter Island Dr, San Diego, CA 92106-2730
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hYmNI_0dB7qUvb00
Tripadvisor

#18. Burger Lounge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (148 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
- Address: 4116 Adams Ave, San Diego, CA 92116-2506
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FnBZ8_0dB7qUvb00
Tripadvisor

#17. Fathom Bistro Bait and Tackle

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 1776 Shelter Island Dr, San Diego, CA 92106-3103
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rkeRl_0dB7qUvb00
Tripadvisor

#16. Pokez Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (158 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Address: 947 E St, San Diego, CA 92101-6511
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0aZr_0dB7qUvb00
Tripadvisor

#15. Rockys Crown Pub

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (177 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 3786 Ingraham St, San Diego, CA 92109-6764
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0exaBP_0dB7qUvb00
Tripadvisor

#14. Papananis Deli & Sundries

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (132 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Deli
- Address: 1450 Harbor Island Dr, San Diego, CA 92101-1056
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1msr2y_0dB7qUvb00
Tripadvisor

#13. Hungry's Kitchen & Tap

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (299 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 2547 San Diego Ave, San Diego, CA 92110-2841
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34BUpb_0dB7qUvb00
Tripadvisor

#12. Cafe Vahik

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 6780 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-6046
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bPD6Z_0dB7qUvb00
Tripadvisor

#11. Bolt Brewery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (137 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Brew Pub, Pub
- Address: 1971 India St, San Diego, CA 92101-2214
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dMGga_0dB7qUvb00
Tripadvisor

#10. Night & Day Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (169 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Cafe
- Address: 847 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA 92118-2603
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cALmQ_0dB7qUvb00
Tripadvisor

#9. Landini's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (353 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 1827 India St Little Italy, San Diego, CA 92101-2519
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3150tu_0dB7qUvb00
Tripadvisor

#8. Las Cuatro Milpas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (199 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 1875 Logan Ave, San Diego, CA 92113-2111
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YNqDH_0dB7qUvb00
Tripadvisor

#7. Perry's Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (350 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 4610 Pacific Hwy, San Diego, CA 92110-2703
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Ygkj_0dB7qUvb00
Tripadvisor

#6. The Waffle Spot

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (710 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 1333 Hotel Cir S, San Diego, CA 92108-3408
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I8jR5_0dB7qUvb00
Tripadvisor

#5. Clayton's Coffee Shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (921 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 979 Orange Ave Should be BREAKFAST not freakfast, Coronado, CA 92118-2609
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T4aLo_0dB7qUvb00
Tripadvisor

#4. Tacos El Gordo De Tijuana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (361 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 689 H St, Chula Vista, CA 91910-4222
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ukLOW_0dB7qUvb00
Tripadvisor

#3. Pizza Port Ocean Beach

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (303 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 1956 Bacon St, San Diego, CA 92107-2844
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=081UZz_0dB7qUvb00
Tripadvisor

#2. Hodad's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,320 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 5010 Newport Ave, San Diego, CA 92107-3010
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x9fkx_0dB7qUvb00
Tripadvisor

#1. Hodad's Downtown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (699 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 945 Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101-5513
- Read more on Tripadvisor

