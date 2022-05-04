ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated cheap eats in Salt Lake City, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pV3QX_0dB7qQOh00
wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Salt Lake City that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43cA9q_0dB7qQOh00
Tripadvisor

#30. Cafe Anh Hong

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Address: 1465 S State St Ste 12, Salt Lake City, UT 84115-6121
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=491ltH_0dB7qQOh00
Tripadvisor

#29. Rumbi Island Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Caribbean
- Address: 358 S 700 E Ste E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102-2164
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uaoNj_0dB7qQOh00
Tripadvisor

#28. Wriggles

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings:
- Type of cuisine: not available
- Address: 5373 S Green St, Salt Lake City, UT 84123-4680
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bL82z_0dB7qQOh00
Tripadvisor

#27. Curry in a Hurry

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Indian
- Address: 2020 S State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84115-2314
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Piule_0dB7qQOh00
Tripadvisor

#26. Charlie Chow's Dragon Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese
- Address: 255 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-2810
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RT1YY_0dB7qQOh00
Tripadvisor

#25. Nico's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Address: 1458 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84116-3153
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zOnqd_0dB7qQOh00
Tripadvisor

#24. The Habit Burger Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
- Address: 2121 S McClelland Street, Suite # 101, Salt Lake City, UT 84106
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29g0vH_0dB7qQOh00
Tripadvisor

#23. Carl's Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 2336 E 7000 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84121-3339
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uyu9a_0dB7qQOh00
Tripadvisor

#22. Laan Na Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Address: 336 West 300 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-1739
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G8ZUZ_0dB7qQOh00
Tripadvisor

#21. Grove Market and Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Deli
- Address: 1906 S Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84115-2006
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l979e_0dB7qQOh00
Tripadvisor

#20. Dee's Family Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 2104 S 700 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84106-1834
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3286Ai_0dB7qQOh00
Tripadvisor

#19. Murphy's Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Irish
- Address: 160 S Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-1602
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s6c4B_0dB7qQOh00
Tripadvisor

#18. All Chay

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Address: 1264 W 500 N, Salt Lake City, UT 84116-2670
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gh66a_0dB7qQOh00
Tripadvisor

#17. Tony Burgers

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
- Address: 613 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84102-2865
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1neKkM_0dB7qQOh00
Tripadvisor

#16. Cottonwood Heights Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 2577 E Bengal Blvd, Salt Lake City, UT 84121-5102
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RUrSv_0dB7qQOh00
Tripadvisor

#15. Cafe Shambala

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Tibetan
- Address: 382 E 4th Ave, Salt Lake City, UT 84103-2676
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YJMTT_0dB7qQOh00
Tripadvisor

#14. Mo' Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Polynesian, Hawaiian
- Address: 335 W 1830 S Ste E, Salt Lake City, UT 84115
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mXCya_0dB7qQOh00
Tripadvisor

#13. My Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Address: 1425 S 300 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84115-5103
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NSEl7_0dB7qQOh00
Tripadvisor

#12. Denny's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (140 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 250 W 500 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wpnyh_0dB7qQOh00
Tripadvisor

#11. O'Falafel Etc.

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Middle Eastern, Mediterranean
- Address: 790 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84106-2585
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hS6nK_0dB7qQOh00
Tripadvisor

#10. Sunny's Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (103 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Address: 2333 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84116-2915
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39sdRp_0dB7qQOh00
Tripadvisor

#9. Cotton Bottom Inn

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 2820 E 6200 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84121-2320
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XMis0_0dB7qQOh00
Tripadvisor

#8. Over the Counter Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 2343 E 3300 S Ste 2, Salt Lake City, UT 84109-2762
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OM2Tb_0dB7qQOh00
Tripadvisor

#7. Cafe Rio Mexican Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (275 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Address: 3215 3300 S Salt Lake City, Salt Lake City, UT 84109
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zvSe8_0dB7qQOh00
Tripadvisor

#6. Hires Big H

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 425 S 700 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102-2805
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g4Py5_0dB7qQOh00
Tripadvisor

#5. Chunga's Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Address: 180 S 900 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84104-1126
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sfNZk_0dB7qQOh00
Tripadvisor

#4. Penny Ann's Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (260 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 1810 S Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84115-2041
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48bE1P_0dB7qQOh00
Tripadvisor

#3. Oh Mai Sandwich Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (267 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Address: 3425 S State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84115-4528
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W6Lkj_0dB7qQOh00
Tripadvisor

#2. Siegfried's Delicatesan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (282 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: German, European
- Address: 20 W 200 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-1603
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JhsQu_0dB7qQOh00
Tripadvisor

#1. The Park Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (441 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 604 E 1300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84105-1113
- Read more on Tripadvisor

