wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

Highest-rated cheap eats in Salt Lake City, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Salt Lake City that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

Tripadvisor

#30. Cafe Anh Hong

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Address: 1465 S State St Ste 12, Salt Lake City, UT 84115-6121

Tripadvisor

#29. Rumbi Island Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Caribbean

- Address: 358 S 700 E Ste E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102-2164

Tripadvisor

#28. Wriggles

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings:

- Type of cuisine: not available

- Address: 5373 S Green St, Salt Lake City, UT 84123-4680

Tripadvisor

#27. Curry in a Hurry

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Indian

- Address: 2020 S State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84115-2314

Tripadvisor

#26. Charlie Chow's Dragon Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese

- Address: 255 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-2810

Tripadvisor

#25. Nico's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican

- Address: 1458 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84116-3153

Tripadvisor

#24. The Habit Burger Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

- Address: 2121 S McClelland Street, Suite # 101, Salt Lake City, UT 84106

Tripadvisor

#23. Carl's Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Address: 2336 E 7000 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84121-3339

Tripadvisor

#22. Laan Na Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Address: 336 West 300 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-1739

Tripadvisor

#21. Grove Market and Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Deli

- Address: 1906 S Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84115-2006

Tripadvisor

#20. Dee's Family Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 2104 S 700 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84106-1834

Tripadvisor

#19. Murphy's Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Irish

- Address: 160 S Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-1602

Tripadvisor

#18. All Chay

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Address: 1264 W 500 N, Salt Lake City, UT 84116-2670

Tripadvisor

#17. Tony Burgers

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

- Address: 613 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84102-2865

Tripadvisor

#16. Cottonwood Heights Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Address: 2577 E Bengal Blvd, Salt Lake City, UT 84121-5102

Tripadvisor

#15. Cafe Shambala

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Tibetan

- Address: 382 E 4th Ave, Salt Lake City, UT 84103-2676

Tripadvisor

#14. Mo' Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Polynesian, Hawaiian

- Address: 335 W 1830 S Ste E, Salt Lake City, UT 84115

Tripadvisor

#13. My Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Address: 1425 S 300 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84115-5103

Tripadvisor

#12. Denny's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (140 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 250 W 500 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Tripadvisor

#11. O'Falafel Etc.

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Middle Eastern, Mediterranean

- Address: 790 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84106-2585

Tripadvisor

#10. Sunny's Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (103 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Address: 2333 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84116-2915

Tripadvisor

#9. Cotton Bottom Inn

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Address: 2820 E 6200 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84121-2320

Tripadvisor

#8. Over the Counter Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Address: 2343 E 3300 S Ste 2, Salt Lake City, UT 84109-2762

Tripadvisor

#7. Cafe Rio Mexican Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (275 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican

- Address: 3215 3300 S Salt Lake City, Salt Lake City, UT 84109

Tripadvisor

#6. Hires Big H

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 425 S 700 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102-2805

Tripadvisor

#5. Chunga's Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican

- Address: 180 S 900 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84104-1126

Tripadvisor

#4. Penny Ann's Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (260 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Address: 1810 S Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84115-2041

Tripadvisor

#3. Oh Mai Sandwich Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (267 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Address: 3425 S State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84115-4528

Tripadvisor

#2. Siegfried's Delicatesan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (282 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: German, European

- Address: 20 W 200 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-1603

Tripadvisor

#1. The Park Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (441 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Address: 604 E 1300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84105-1113

