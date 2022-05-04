ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Highest-rated cheap eats in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sGQb0_0dB7qKLZ00
wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

Highest-rated cheap eats in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Phoenix that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MrCh7_0dB7qKLZ00
Tripadvisor

#30. Welcome Chicken + Donuts

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fusion
- Address: 1535 E Buckeye Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85034-4108
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vInP8_0dB7qKLZ00
Tripadvisor

#29. Diner 50

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American
- Address: 1002 S 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85009-5946
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IedXr_0dB7qKLZ00
Tripadvisor

#28. Moon Valley Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 502 E Thunderbird Rd Ste B, Phoenix, AZ 85022-5200
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FfABy_0dB7qKLZ00
Tripadvisor

#27. Blue Fin

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Address: 1401 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004-1726
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bq4zJ_0dB7qKLZ00
Tripadvisor

#26. Smashburger

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
- Address: 2470 W Happy Valley Rd Ste 1195 Suite 1195, Phoenix, AZ 85085
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RPCV7_0dB7qKLZ00
Tripadvisor

#25. jL Smokehouse

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Barbecue
- Address: 1712 E Broadway Rd Ste 3, Phoenix, AZ 85040-2400
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iI58H_0dB7qKLZ00
Tripadvisor

#24. The Whining Pig

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Wine Bar
- Address: 1612 E Bethany Home Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016-2515
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vbhiE_0dB7qKLZ00
Tripadvisor

#23. Pepe's Taco Villa

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Address: 2108 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85015-3443
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZddoE_0dB7qKLZ00
Tripadvisor

#22. Rito's Mexican Food

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Address: 907 N 14th St, Phoenix, AZ 85006-3526
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jtmT1_0dB7qKLZ00
Tripadvisor

#21. Fast Eddie's Diner #2

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 17017 N 33rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85053-1802
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bAfZc_0dB7qKLZ00
Tripadvisor

#20. Even Stevens

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American
- Address: 21 W Van Buren St, Phoenix, AZ 85003-1661
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ofj5p_0dB7qKLZ00
Tripadvisor

#19. Tamale Store

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Address: 13046 N Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85022-5170
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P5mQG_0dB7qKLZ00
Tripadvisor

#18. 5th Avenue Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 501 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013-4211
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1end84_0dB7qKLZ00
Tripadvisor

#17. Juan's Authentic Mexican Food

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Address: 1516 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85014-5731
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A6lb3_0dB7qKLZ00
Tripadvisor

#16. Biscuits Breakfast & Lunch

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 4623 E Elliot Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85044-1600
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dFq9k_0dB7qKLZ00
Tripadvisor

#15. Bread and Honey House

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Address: 4700 East Van Buren Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jN14r_0dB7qKLZ00
Tripadvisor

#14. Welcome Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 924 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85006-3255
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0duoWn_0dB7qKLZ00
Tripadvisor

#13. The Joy Bus Diner

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 3375 E. Shea Boulevard C1, Phoenix, AZ 85028
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iXshI_0dB7qKLZ00
Tripadvisor

#12. Los Reyes De La Torta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 9230 North 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2buP1g_0dB7qKLZ00
Tripadvisor

#11. Short Leash Hot Dogs

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 4221 N 7th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ghk3_0dB7qKLZ00
Tripadvisor

#10. Maria's Frybread and Mexican Food

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Address: 4041 E Thomas Rd Ste 124, Phoenix, AZ 85018-7527
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dZEjC_0dB7qKLZ00
Tripadvisor

#9. Los Taquitos

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (182 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Address: 4747 E Elliot Rd Ste 17, Phoenix, AZ 85044-1627
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CKLJb_0dB7qKLZ00
Tripadvisor

#8. Joe's Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 4515 North 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FXcDo_0dB7qKLZ00
Tripadvisor

#7. Carly's Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 128 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85004-1941
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LGLWz_0dB7qKLZ00
Tripadvisor

#6. Rosita's Place

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (123 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Address: 2310 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006-2452
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hrERF_0dB7qKLZ00
Tripadvisor

#5. Da Vang

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Address: 4538 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85015-4117
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23CTbg_0dB7qKLZ00
Tripadvisor

#4. Stumpy's Pizza & Subs

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Address: 1331 E Northern Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85020-4276
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y6mTu_0dB7qKLZ00
Tripadvisor

#3. 5 & Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (186 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 5220 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29SQlh_0dB7qKLZ00
Tripadvisor

#2. Mi Patio Mexican Food

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (188 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Address: 3347 N 7th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013-4108
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mePpM_0dB7qKLZ00
Tripadvisor

#1. Los Reyes De La Torta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (133 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 4333 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85031-2916
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Food & Drinks
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Bistro#Fast Eddie#Food Drink#Wavebreakmedia#Big Data#Americans#Mexican#Tripadvisor Tripadvisor
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy