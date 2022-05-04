wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

Highest-rated cheap eats in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Phoenix that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

Tripadvisor

#30. Welcome Chicken + Donuts

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Fusion

- Address: 1535 E Buckeye Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85034-4108

Tripadvisor

#29. Diner 50

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American

- Address: 1002 S 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85009-5946

Tripadvisor

#28. Moon Valley Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 502 E Thunderbird Rd Ste B, Phoenix, AZ 85022-5200

Tripadvisor

#27. Blue Fin

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Address: 1401 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004-1726

Tripadvisor

#26. Smashburger

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

- Address: 2470 W Happy Valley Rd Ste 1195 Suite 1195, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Tripadvisor

#25. jL Smokehouse

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Barbecue

- Address: 1712 E Broadway Rd Ste 3, Phoenix, AZ 85040-2400

Tripadvisor

#24. The Whining Pig

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Wine Bar

- Address: 1612 E Bethany Home Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016-2515

Tripadvisor

#23. Pepe's Taco Villa

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

- Address: 2108 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85015-3443

Tripadvisor

#22. Rito's Mexican Food

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican

- Address: 907 N 14th St, Phoenix, AZ 85006-3526

Tripadvisor

#21. Fast Eddie's Diner #2

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 17017 N 33rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85053-1802

Tripadvisor

#20. Even Stevens

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American

- Address: 21 W Van Buren St, Phoenix, AZ 85003-1661

Tripadvisor

#19. Tamale Store

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican

- Address: 13046 N Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85022-5170

Tripadvisor

#18. 5th Avenue Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Address: 501 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013-4211

Tripadvisor

#17. Juan's Authentic Mexican Food

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

- Address: 1516 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85014-5731

Tripadvisor

#16. Biscuits Breakfast & Lunch

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 4623 E Elliot Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85044-1600

Tripadvisor

#15. Bread and Honey House

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican

- Address: 4700 East Van Buren Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Tripadvisor

#14. Welcome Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (86 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 924 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85006-3255

Tripadvisor

#13. The Joy Bus Diner

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 3375 E. Shea Boulevard C1, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Tripadvisor

#12. Los Reyes De La Torta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 9230 North 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Tripadvisor

#11. Short Leash Hot Dogs

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 4221 N 7th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013

Tripadvisor

#10. Maria's Frybread and Mexican Food

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

- Address: 4041 E Thomas Rd Ste 124, Phoenix, AZ 85018-7527

Tripadvisor

#9. Los Taquitos

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (182 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

- Address: 4747 E Elliot Rd Ste 17, Phoenix, AZ 85044-1627

Tripadvisor

#8. Joe's Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 4515 North 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013

Tripadvisor

#7. Carly's Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Address: 128 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85004-1941

Tripadvisor

#6. Rosita's Place

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (123 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

- Address: 2310 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006-2452

Tripadvisor

#5. Da Vang

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Address: 4538 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85015-4117

Tripadvisor

#4. Stumpy's Pizza & Subs

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Address: 1331 E Northern Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85020-4276

Tripadvisor

#3. 5 & Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (186 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 5220 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Tripadvisor

#2. Mi Patio Mexican Food

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (188 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

- Address: 3347 N 7th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013-4108

Tripadvisor

#1. Los Reyes De La Torta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (133 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 4333 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85031-2916

