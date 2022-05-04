DenisMArt // Shutterstock

Highest-rated cheap eats in Reno, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Reno that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

Tripadvisor

#30. Laughing Planet Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Healthy

- Address: 941 N Virginia St, Reno, NV 89503-3857

Tripadvisor

#29. The Habit Burger Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

- Address: 500 N Sierra St, Reno, NV 89503

Tripadvisor

#28. Ole Bridge Pub

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pub

- Address: 50 N Sierra St Unit 5, Reno, NV 89501-1340

Tripadvisor

#27. Burger Me!

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings:

- Type of cuisine: not available

- Address: 13963 S Virginia St Summit Mall, Reno, NV 89511-2907

Tripadvisor

#26. Wrap It Up Fresh-N-Fast

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek

- Address: 6633 S Virginia St. Suite B, Reno, NV 89511-1169

Tripadvisor

#25. El Paisano Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 1290 E Plumb Ln Airport Square, Reno, NV 89502-3608

Tripadvisor

#24. Los Gallos Taqueria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 440 N Virginia St, Reno, NV 89501-1166

Tripadvisor

#23. Taste of India

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Indian

- Address: 1255 Stardust St, Reno, NV 89503-4227

Tripadvisor

#22. Hometown Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 9251 Lemmon Dr, Reno, NV 89506-7756

Tripadvisor

#21. Pirates Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Address: 180 W Peckham Ln Ste 1100, Reno, NV 89509-5400

Tripadvisor

#20. Chinese Duck House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (2.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Address: 2960 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502-4217

Tripadvisor

#19. Carlillos Cocina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican

- Address: 415 S Rock Blvd, Sparks, NV 89431-5548

Tripadvisor

#18. The Daily Bagel

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Address: 495 Morrill Ave # 102, Reno, NV 89512-3579

Tripadvisor

#17. Denny's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 1100 E Plumb Ln Ste 7252, Reno, NV 89502

Tripadvisor

#16. Bam!Dog Righteous Hot Dogs

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings:

- Type of cuisine: American, Mexican

- Address: 5000 Smithridge Dr Suite A-25, Reno, NV 89502

Tripadvisor

#15. Beto's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mexican

- Address: 575 W 5th St, Reno, NV 89503-4420

Tripadvisor

#14. Golden Flower Vietnamese

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (95 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Address: 205 W 5th St, Reno, NV 89503-4705

Tripadvisor

#13. Michael's Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 628 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89501-2324

Tripadvisor

#12. Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

- Address: 810 N Sierra St, Reno, NV 89503-3712

Tripadvisor

#11. Port of Subs

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

- Address: 2500 East Second Street #21, Reno, NV 89595

Tripadvisor

#10. Antonio's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 95 N Sierra St, Reno, NV 89501-1348

Tripadvisor

#9. The Eddy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American

- Address: 16 South Sierra Street, Reno, NV 89501

Tripadvisor

#8. Beefy's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 1300 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502-2804

Tripadvisor

#7. Pho Mein

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (118 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Address: 345 N Virginia St Eldorado Resort Casino, Reno, NV 89501

Tripadvisor

#6. Top Deck Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (257 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 38 E 2nd St Club Cal Neva Hotel Casino, Reno, NV 89501-1410

Tripadvisor

#5. Jack's Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (78 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Address: 2200 Victorian Ave, Sparks, NV 89431-4131

Tripadvisor

#4. Johnny Rockets

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (290 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 2500 2nd St, Reno, NV 89595-1200

Tripadvisor

#3. Gold-N-Silver Inn

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (215 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 790 W 4th St, Reno, NV 89503-5214

Tripadvisor

#2. Archie's Giant Hamburgers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Address: 2195 N Virginia St, Reno, NV 89503-1747

Tripadvisor

#1. Pho 777 Vietnamese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (201 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Address: 201 E 2nd St, Reno, NV 89501

