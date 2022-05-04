ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Highest-rated cheap eats in Reno, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F8goh_0dB7qIa700
DenisMArt // Shutterstock

Highest-rated cheap eats in Reno, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Reno that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Reno, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aQ3nF_0dB7qIa700
Tripadvisor

#30. Laughing Planet Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Healthy
- Address: 941 N Virginia St, Reno, NV 89503-3857
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29yIUK_0dB7qIa700
Tripadvisor

#29. The Habit Burger Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
- Address: 500 N Sierra St, Reno, NV 89503
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42knrT_0dB7qIa700
Tripadvisor

#28. Ole Bridge Pub

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pub
- Address: 50 N Sierra St Unit 5, Reno, NV 89501-1340
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OcNY9_0dB7qIa700
Tripadvisor

#27. Burger Me!

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings:
- Type of cuisine: not available
- Address: 13963 S Virginia St Summit Mall, Reno, NV 89511-2907
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BfdPI_0dB7qIa700
Tripadvisor

#26. Wrap It Up Fresh-N-Fast

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek
- Address: 6633 S Virginia St. Suite B, Reno, NV 89511-1169
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Reno, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pGK7p_0dB7qIa700
Tripadvisor

#25. El Paisano Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 1290 E Plumb Ln Airport Square, Reno, NV 89502-3608
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W2hGr_0dB7qIa700
Tripadvisor

#24. Los Gallos Taqueria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 440 N Virginia St, Reno, NV 89501-1166
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q02WQ_0dB7qIa700
Tripadvisor

#23. Taste of India

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Indian
- Address: 1255 Stardust St, Reno, NV 89503-4227
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EbXI3_0dB7qIa700
Tripadvisor

#22. Hometown Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 9251 Lemmon Dr, Reno, NV 89506-7756
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pZgSL_0dB7qIa700
Tripadvisor

#21. Pirates Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Address: 180 W Peckham Ln Ste 1100, Reno, NV 89509-5400
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Reno, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QRxPf_0dB7qIa700
Tripadvisor

#20. Chinese Duck House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (2.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Address: 2960 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502-4217
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B48a3_0dB7qIa700
Tripadvisor

#19. Carlillos Cocina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Address: 415 S Rock Blvd, Sparks, NV 89431-5548
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L3ZN3_0dB7qIa700
Tripadvisor

#18. The Daily Bagel

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 495 Morrill Ave # 102, Reno, NV 89512-3579
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09HKvz_0dB7qIa700
Tripadvisor

#17. Denny's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 1100 E Plumb Ln Ste 7252, Reno, NV 89502
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30GJP3_0dB7qIa700
Tripadvisor

#16. Bam!Dog Righteous Hot Dogs

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings:
- Type of cuisine: American, Mexican
- Address: 5000 Smithridge Dr Suite A-25, Reno, NV 89502
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Reno, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z0Nd0_0dB7qIa700
Tripadvisor

#15. Beto's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mexican
- Address: 575 W 5th St, Reno, NV 89503-4420
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iDrbh_0dB7qIa700
Tripadvisor

#14. Golden Flower Vietnamese

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Address: 205 W 5th St, Reno, NV 89503-4705
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RevQU_0dB7qIa700
Tripadvisor

#13. Michael's Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 628 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89501-2324
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tLrPV_0dB7qIa700
Tripadvisor

#12. Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
- Address: 810 N Sierra St, Reno, NV 89503-3712
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cApVX_0dB7qIa700
Tripadvisor

#11. Port of Subs

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
- Address: 2500 East Second Street #21, Reno, NV 89595
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Reno, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pQz7P_0dB7qIa700
Tripadvisor

#10. Antonio's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 95 N Sierra St, Reno, NV 89501-1348
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27MNPS_0dB7qIa700
Tripadvisor

#9. The Eddy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American
- Address: 16 South Sierra Street, Reno, NV 89501
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IzK9X_0dB7qIa700
Tripadvisor

#8. Beefy's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 1300 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502-2804
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OilnA_0dB7qIa700
Tripadvisor

#7. Pho Mein

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (118 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Address: 345 N Virginia St Eldorado Resort Casino, Reno, NV 89501
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ya8bL_0dB7qIa700
Tripadvisor

#6. Top Deck Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (257 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 38 E 2nd St Club Cal Neva Hotel Casino, Reno, NV 89501-1410
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Reno, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SZBgw_0dB7qIa700
Tripadvisor

#5. Jack's Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (78 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 2200 Victorian Ave, Sparks, NV 89431-4131
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TlqBh_0dB7qIa700
Tripadvisor

#4. Johnny Rockets

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (290 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 2500 2nd St, Reno, NV 89595-1200
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K54eU_0dB7qIa700
Tripadvisor

#3. Gold-N-Silver Inn

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (215 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 790 W 4th St, Reno, NV 89503-5214
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QT6A2_0dB7qIa700
Tripadvisor

#2. Archie's Giant Hamburgers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 2195 N Virginia St, Reno, NV 89503-1747
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kf2H5_0dB7qIa700
Tripadvisor

#1. Pho 777 Vietnamese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (201 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Address: 201 E 2nd St, Reno, NV 89501
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Reno, according to Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reno, NV
Lifestyle
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
City
Reno, NV
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Cheap Eats#Mexican Restaurants#Big Data#Americans
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy