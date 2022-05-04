ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Highest-rated cheap eats in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vt23W_0dB7qHhO00
wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

Highest-rated cheap eats in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Providence that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ooYYM_0dB7qHhO00
Tripadvisor

#27. Tommy's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Address: 936 Chalkstone Ave, Providence, RI 02908-3530
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a1voK_0dB7qHhO00
Tripadvisor

#26. Silver Star Bakery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Portuguese, European
- Address: 150 Ives St, Providence, RI 02906-3813
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yxcn8_0dB7qHhO00
Tripadvisor

#25. Tommy's Place

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Diner
- Address: 144 Westminster St, Providence, RI 02903-2216
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oz9sJ_0dB7qHhO00
Tripadvisor

#24. Benefit Juice Bar and Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Cafe
- Address: 404 Benefit St, Providence, RI 02903-2925
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v5rA1_0dB7qHhO00
Tripadvisor

#23. Mi Ranchito

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Spanish, South American
- Address: 1516 Westminster St, Providence, RI 02909-1602
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WBOld_0dB7qHhO00
Tripadvisor

#22. Tom's Bao Bao

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Address: 326 Westminster St, Providence, RI 02903-3303
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ON3u6_0dB7qHhO00
Tripadvisor

#21. Mike's Calzones

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Address: 288 Thayer St, Providence, RI 02906-1548
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HG5Rj_0dB7qHhO00
Tripadvisor

#20. West End Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 1380 Westminster St, Providence, RI 02909-1628
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mBtYE_0dB7qHhO00
Tripadvisor

#19. Flames Jamacian Restaurant

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Caribbean
- Address: 734 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903-4930
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3en7cJ_0dB7qHhO00
Tripadvisor

#18. Gourmet House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Thai
- Address: 787 Hope St, Providence, RI 02906-3636
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Ar23_0dB7qHhO00
Tripadvisor

#17. AS220 Food & Drink

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, International
- Address: 115 Empire St, Providence, RI 02903-3217
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g1Py9_0dB7qHhO00
Tripadvisor

#16. Louis Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 286 Brook St, Providence, RI 02906-1109
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y4QhY_0dB7qHhO00
Tripadvisor

#15. Sicilia's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 181 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1645
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P7nIP_0dB7qHhO00
Tripadvisor

#14. Hudson Street Delicatessen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: not available
- Address: 68 Hudson St, Providence, RI 02909-1904
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wmgGM_0dB7qHhO00
Tripadvisor

#13. Xaco Taco

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 370 Richmond St, Providence, RI 02903-4719
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wxlbj_0dB7qHhO00
Tripadvisor

#12. Antonio's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Address: 258 Thayer St, Providence, RI 02906-1343
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pj3Ep_0dB7qHhO00
Tripadvisor

#11. Apsara

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Address: 716 Public St, Providence, RI 02907-1625
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bk8J5_0dB7qHhO00
Tripadvisor

#10. Harry's Bar & Burger - On The Hill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 301 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1523
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xuNFm_0dB7qHhO00
Tripadvisor

#9. Seaplane Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 307 Allens Ave, Providence, RI 02905-5007
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Ogxr_0dB7qHhO00
Tripadvisor

#8. Caserta Pizzeria Bakr

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (191 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 121 Spruce Street, Providence, RI 02903
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20p8Wi_0dB7qHhO00
Tripadvisor

#7. The Classic Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 865 Westminster St, Providence, RI 02903-4020
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ef729_0dB7qHhO00
Tripadvisor

#6. Brickway on Wickenden

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 234 Wickenden St, Providence, RI 02903-4330
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WqXpc_0dB7qHhO00
Tripadvisor

#5. Fellini Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (120 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 166 Wickenden St, Providence, RI 02903-4329
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ri6Wf_0dB7qHhO00
Tripadvisor

#4. Ogie's Trailer Park

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 1155 Westminster St, Providence, RI 02909-1140
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aw66n_0dB7qHhO00
Tripadvisor

#3. Olneyville New York System Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (140 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 18 Plainfield St, Providence, RI 02909-3405
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dpV2L_0dB7qHhO00
Tripadvisor

#2. Harry's Bar & Burger - Main St

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (291 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 121 N Main St, Providence, RI 02903-1309
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23pg9e_0dB7qHhO00
Tripadvisor

#1. East Side Pocket

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (301 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Fast Food, Mediterranean
- Address: 278 Thayer St, Providence, RI 02906-1548
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Lifestyle
City
Providence, RI
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Delicatessen#Cheap Eats#Steakhouses#Wavebreakmedia#Big Data#Americans#Mexican#Italian
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy