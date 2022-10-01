5 Greatest Iowa vs. Michigan College Football Games of All Time

Here are the greatest college football games played between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Michigan Wolverines.

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa and Michigan face off on Saturday in what will be their 63rd meeting. The two schools first met in 1900 with Michigan holding a 43-15-4 lead in the series. Here are their five greatest games.

5. Iowa 14, Michigan 13

Nov. 12, 2016 — Iowa City, Iowa

After blowing out Maryland 59-3 the week before, the second-ranked Wolverines jumped out to a 10-0 second-quarter lead against the Hawkeyes. However, Iowa proved to be the little engine that could and slowly worked its way back to lead 11-10 in the third quarter thanks to a safety, touchdown, and field goal. Michigan retook the lead with a 51-yard Kenny Allen field goal, but Iowa got excellent field position in the final minutes of the game because of a penalty on a Desmond King punt return. From there, the Hawkeyes got two first downs and Keith Duncan hit a 33-yard game-winner as time expired for the upset.

4. Michigan 23, Iowa 20

Oct. 22, 2005 — Iowa City, Iowa

This fairly low-scoring affair saw five lead changes. Down 17-14 in the final seconds, Iowa kicker Kyle Schlicher kicked a 32-yard field goal to send the game into overtime. The Hawkeyes got the ball first, and Schlicher nailed a 28-yard field goal to take a 20-17 lead. During Michigan's possession, quarterback Chad Henne hit Jason Avant with an 18-yard pass to put the Wolverines on the five-yard line. There, Michigan gave the ball to Jerome Jackson three consecutive times, and he punched it in from the one-yard line for the win.

3. Iowa 24, Michigan 23

Oct. 20, 1990 — Ann Arbor, Mich.

The Hawkeyes kept it close with the Wolverines for three quarters, but Michigan pulled ahead 20-10 when Dave Ritter blocked an Iowa punt and Dwayne Ware returned it seven yards for a touchdown. Iowa responded with two fourth-quarter touchdowns and took the lead with a one-yard touchdown run by Paul Kujawa with 1:09 left. Hawkeye linebacker John Derby then intercepted Elvis Grbac's pass to clinch the win. Iowa was one of four Big Ten co-champions that season but represented the conference in the Rose Bowl.

2. Michigan 28, Iowa 24

Oct. 18, 1997 — Ann Arbor, Mich.

Unbeaten Michigan found itself down 21-7 to Iowa at halftime thanks to a 61-yard punt return for a touchdown by Tim Dwight as time expired (at 1:23 in the below video). The Wolverines tied the game in the third quarter, but the Hawkeyes retook the lead after a 72-yard kickoff return by Dwight set up a 38-yard field goal by Zach Bromert. In the fourth quarter, Michigan extended its streak of holding opponents scoreless in the final period to six games, and Brian Griese hit Jerame Tuman with a two-yard touchdown pass to take the lead with 2:55 to go. Iowa drove down to the Wolverine 15-yard line, but linebacker Sam Sword intercepted Matt Sherman's pass with 31 seconds remaining. Michigan went on to win a share of the national championship.

1. Iowa 12, Michigan 10

Oct. 19, 1985 — Iowa City, Iowa

In the only No. 1 versus No. 2 matchup between the two schools, the top-ranked Hawkeyes held the ball for 38 minutes but could not score a touchdown. Trailing Michigan 10-9, Iowa got the ball back on its own 22-yard line with 5:27 left in the game. Quarterback Chuck Long drove the Hawkeyes to the Wolverines 12-yard line with two seconds remaining, and Rob Houghtlin booted the game-winning field goal. Iowa lost to Ohio State later that year but won the Big Ten title outright for the first time since 1958.

— Written by Aaron Tallent, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network. Tallent is a writer whose articles have appeared in The Sweet Science, FOX Sports' Outkick the Coverage, Liberty Island and The Washington Post. Follow him on Twitter at @AaronTallent .