ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Stimulus Checks Totaled Over $850 Billion: See How That Money Was Spread Out

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mxJ63_0dB5l6bx00

Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uHQGH_0dB5l6bx00

What Did The CARES Act Do?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VbNGH_0dB5l6bx00

Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cwyXz_0dB5l6bx00

What Did the Consolidate Appropriations Act Do?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38wUOn_0dB5l6bx00

American Rescue Plan

The third and final round of stimulus checks -- at least as of Nov. 23, 2021 -- was approved and passed into law on March 11, 2021. Known as the American Rescue Plan, this phase of the stimulus was the most generous of all, especially to individuals with qualifying children.

Watch Out: Best and Worst States for Pensions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WkmIq_0dB5l6bx00

What Did the American Rescue Plan Do?

Under the terms of the legislation, individuals were paid $1,400, or $2,800 per married couple, with an additional $1,400 per eligible child. Maximum income limits for the third stimulus check were as follows:

  • $80,000 for single taxpayers
  • $160,000 for joint filers
  • $120,000 for taxpayers filing as head of household

Phaseout levels began at $75,000, $150,000 and $112,500, respectively. As with other stimulus checks, phaseout amounts could vary depending on whether or not taxpayers had qualifying children.

Find Out: Americans Don't Understand These Facts About Social Security

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nFZkx_0dB5l6bx00

What Triggered the Need for Stimulus Checks?

Stimulus checks were promoted as a way to keep Americans afloat during unprecedented surges in unemployment and economic uncertainty. Between stay-at-home orders and forced closures of businesses, many Americans lost access to a regular paycheck. As referenced in The New York Times, an analysis of Census Bureau data seemed to indicate that the stimulus payments succeeded by improving Americans' ability to pay for basic needs while reducing anxiety and depression.

Be Prepared: 30 Greatest Threats to Your Retirement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J4vLH_0dB5l6bx00

Did Businesses Receive Any Stimulus Support?

While the three rounds of government stimulus checks were directed at individuals and their children, businesses were also provided with access to much-needed funds. On top of more traditional funding, such as SBA 7(a) loans, qualifying companies had access to two rounds of Paycheck Protection Program funding, which provided forgivable loans to help companies keep employees on the payroll. The Economic Injury Disaster Loan program was expanded to businesses across the country, offering low-rate, 30-year loans to companies in need of aid.

Avoid These: 11 Social Security Mistakes That Can Cost You a Fortune

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eozDC_0dB5l6bx00

Will There Be Additional Rounds of Stimulus Checks?

Whenever the government hands out money to businesses and/or individuals, there will always be those clamoring for more. Various additional stimulus plans have been proposed, including the suggestion of providing ongoing, monthly payments directly to individuals of as much as $2,000. However, as of November 2021, both the Biden administration and Congress have indicated no appetite for providing additional stimulus payments.

Are You Doomed To Work Forever? What You Can Do If Your Social Security Isn't Enough

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uyzfR_0dB5l6bx00

How Much Did All of This Stimulus Cost?

By the end of all three rounds of stimulus, the U.S. government had provided over $850 billion in direct payments to taxpayers. The first round, the CARES Act, distributed $292 billion in payments, followed by $164 billion distributed under the Consolidated Appropriations Act. The final stimulus payments, made under the authorization of the American Rescue Plan, amounted to $411 billion.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Stimulus Checks Totaled Over $850 Billion: See How That Money Was Spread Out

Comments / 12

Related
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: $1,400 Payments Only For Social Security Beneficiaries?

The surging COVID-19 infections across the US caused by the Omicron variety of the virus have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check. Therefore, the Senior Citizens League is pressing Congress to introduce an additional $1,400 stimulus check to the senior citizens’ reports marca.com. The rampant...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus Bill#Economic Stimulus#Census Bureau#The American Rescue Plan#Americans#The New York Times
BGR.com

The IRS just shared an important stimulus check update – here’s what you need to know

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: 150+ crazy Amazon holiday deals that disappear today As far as new stimulus payments go, it’s a waiting game now for millions of Americans. They’re waiting to see what will happen in January, as the Biden administration has yet to find a legislative pathway that will secure full congressional approval for its new stimulus check plan. That would be the president’s nearly $2 trillion Build Back Better legislation, which funds 12 more months of child tax credit payments (among other things). While everyone waits, though, the IRS has also just come out with an important stimulus check...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
Republic Monitor

$8,000 Stimulus Checks To Be Given To Some Americans, Here’s Who Qualify

The Internal Revenue Service began distributing the sixth batch of direct payments for the enhanced Child Tax Credit in mid-December, but some of those parents may be eligible for a payment of up to $8,000 in 2022. $8,000 Stimulus Payments To Some American Parents. In a recently published article in...
INCOME TAX
Jenn Leach

$2,000/month Stimulus in 2022?

Is there a chance of a stimulus payment of $2,000/month per household coming to the U.S. in 2022?. The Child Tax Credit ended in December with the final payment going out on December 15, 2021. There have been talks about it continuing into 2022 with up to $2,000 per month per household being available to those who are eligible.
BGR.com

Thousands of new stimulus checks are going out through Dec. 31 – find out who gets one

When it comes to the possibility of issuing new stimulus checks, Congress is in a holding pattern at the moment — and will remain that way at least through early January. That’s thanks to West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin tanking any chance of the Senate passing its version of President Biden’s latest stimulus check bill before the body adjourned for the year a few days ago. But just because Congress hasn’t decided on anything new yet? That doesn’t mean people are shut out of the possibility of new checks completely. Case in point: Just look at what California is doing, with its Golden State Stimulus 2 effort.
INCOME TAX
foodcontessa.com

Families Who Missed a $1400 Stimulus Check How Can They Receive It in 2022?

Families who missed out on the 2021 stimulus check need not be dejected, and they can still take advantage of the stimulus when they file their new tax returns in 2022. More than 169 million US citizens will be eligible for a third Economic Impact Payment (EIP) or stimulus check from the Internal Revenue Service after Democrats pass the American Rescue Plan in March 2021. (IRS).
INCOME TAX
kagstv.com

Will there be a 4th stimulus check from the IRS in 2022?

Of all the questions Americans wanted answered in 2021, one of the most popular on Google was about stimulus checks for COVID-19 relief. So it stands to reason people are holding out hope for another in 2022. Since early 2020, there have been three direct-payment stimulus checks approved by Congress...
INCOME TAX
Republic Monitor

Federal Reserve Stimulus Checks To Be Given Only Until March

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the US government and the Federal Reserve have implemented stimulus measures to jolt the economy and keep money flowing from businesses to workers and back again. It’s important to note, however, that this program will come to an end in spring 2022. The...
U.S. POLITICS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
84K+
Followers
7K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy