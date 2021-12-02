Michigan school shooting: What we know about the victims
A Michigan community is grieving after four students ages 14 to 17 were killed in a shooting at their high school.
Three victims died Tuesday in the wake of the shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford Township. The fourth victim died Wednesday. Seven were shot and injured, including one teacher.
The suspected gunman, a 15-year-old student, is in custody.MORE: 3 killed, 8 hurt in shooting at Michigan high school
Here is what we know about the lives lost.
Madisyn Baldwin, 17
Madisyn Baldwin, set to graduate this year, loved to read, write and draw, according to clickonDetroit.com.
She had already been accepted to some colleges, including with full scholarships, her family said, according to clickonDetroit.com.
Tate Myre, 16
Tate Myre was an honors student who was "beloved by all" and had a "bright future," the Oxford football team said.
Myre, a junior, had been on the school's varsity football team since he was a freshman, the team said.
Myre died in a patrol car while deputies were taking him to a hospital, authorities said.
Hana St. Juliana, 14
Hana St. Juliana was a volleyball and basketball player.
Her father described her as a happy and joyful child, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said at a news conference Wednesday.
Justin Shilling, 17
Justin Shilling was the fourth victim to die. He died at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, Michigan, on Wednesday morning, sheriff's officials said.
The teen "was a grandson, a brother, a cousin, a classmate, and without hesitation, a friend," his family said in a statement. "The loss of Justin leaves such a gaping hole in our family that we cannot conceive of life without him."
"Justin was a scholar, part of Oxford School Districts Baccalaureate program and a university scholarship awardee. He was a tireless worker with three jobs that he juggled along wit his studies," the family said.
Shilling was also a golfer and co-captain of a bowling team, McDonald said.
"His potential was boundless in life and yet in death he continues to give of himself as an organ donor," his family said. "We feel the world can't have too much of Justin."
Comments / 17