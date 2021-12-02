ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan school shooting: What we know about the victims

By Emily Shapiro
ABC News
 2 days ago

A Michigan community is grieving after four students ages 14 to 17 were killed in a shooting at their high school.

Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images - PHOTO: Students, parents, teachers, and community members gather for a vigil at the Lake Point Community Church following a shooting at Oxford High School, Nov. 30, 2021, in Oxford, Mich.

Three victims died Tuesday in the wake of the shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford Township. The fourth victim died Wednesday. Seven were shot and injured, including one teacher.

The suspected gunman, a 15-year-old student, is in custody.

3 killed, 8 hurt in shooting at Michigan high school

Here is what we know about the lives lost.

Madisyn Baldwin, 17

Nick Hagen/The New York Times via Redux Pictures - PHOTO: Photos of the Oxford High School students who were killed Nov. 30 are taped to a window of a business in Oxford, Mich., on Dec. 1, 2021. A fourth student died on Wednesday morning.

Madisyn Baldwin, set to graduate this year, loved to read, write and draw, according to clickonDetroit.com.

She had already been accepted to some colleges, including with full scholarships, her family said, according to clickonDetroit.com.

Tate Myre, 16

- PHOTO: Tate Myre, 16, was one of four students killed during a shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Mich. on Nov. 30, authorities said.

Tate Myre was an honors student who was "beloved by all" and had a "bright future," the Oxford football team said.

Myre, a junior, had been on the school's varsity football team since he was a freshman, the team said.

@OxfordFootball/Twitter - PHOTO: School shooting victim Tate Myre is pictured in a photo posted to the Twitter account of the Oxford Wildcats high school football team on Nov. 30, 2021.

Myre died in a patrol car while deputies were taking him to a hospital, authorities said.

Hana St. Juliana, 14

Hana St. Juliana / VSCO - PHOTO: Hana St. Juliana, 14, was one of four students killed in a shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Mich., on Nov. 30, authorities said.

Hana St. Juliana was a volleyball and basketball player.

Her father described her as a happy and joyful child, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said at a news conference Wednesday.

Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images - PHOTO: A young man reportedly wounded during the shooting at Oxford High School joins other community members during a vigil at the Lake Point Community Church, Nov. 30, 2021, in Oxford, Mich.
Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Oxford High students hold during a vigil after a shooting at Oxford High School at Lake Pointe Community Church in Lake Orion, Mich., Nov. 30, 2021.

Justin Shilling, 17

Justin Shilling was the fourth victim to die. He died at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, Michigan, on Wednesday morning, sheriff's officials said.

The teen "was a grandson, a brother, a cousin, a classmate, and without hesitation, a friend," his family said in a statement. "The loss of Justin leaves such a gaping hole in our family that we cannot conceive of life without him."

Shilling family - PHOTO: Justin Shilling died Dec. 1 from injuries sustained during the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.

"Justin was a scholar, part of Oxford School Districts Baccalaureate program and a university scholarship awardee. He was a tireless worker with three jobs that he juggled along wit his studies," the family said.

Shilling was also a golfer and co-captain of a bowling team, McDonald said.

"His potential was boundless in life and yet in death he continues to give of himself as an organ donor," his family said. "We feel the world can't have too much of Justin."

Comments

comment bot 1.4
3d ago

going back to school list: pens, pencil, notepads, physical fitness clothes, sanitizer, mask, bullet proof backpack or vest, Mase, first trauma kit,lunch or lunch money if you make it that far

Reply
4
Viva Satire !
2d ago

That they could have still been alive, had Senate Republicans passed The House Gun Control Bill from Feb 2019. Republicans are however beholden to Gun Lobby Campaign Donations , and protecting Gun Manufacturer Profits over American lives from gun violence.

Reply
2
