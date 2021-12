A 38-year-old woman died Tuesday after she was hit by a car as she walked with her young son along a road in Topsham, Maine. Topsham Police Chief Marc Hagan said the woman was walking east on State Route 196 near Ivanhoe Drive just before 10:25 a.m. when she was hit from behind by a 2006 Subaru Impreza that had crossed the centerline.

MAINE STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO