ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Caroline Simmons Officially Sworn In As Stamford Mayor

By Tony Aiello
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33azJX_0dB3Eo3h00

STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — History was made Wednesday, as Connecticut’s second-biggest city now its first female mayor.

Caroline Simmons is a working mother of two young boys. The 35-year-old didn’t miss a beat as she juggled the roles of mom and new mayor at her swearing-in ceremony, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported.

“I hope I can earn your trust, whether you voted for me or not, and know that I will be a mayor for everyone in this city,” Simmons said.

Her focus never wavered, even with her 3-year-old, Teddy, at her feet, turning her podium into a play space.

Simmons made it look easy. Next up, her journey as Stamford ‘s 35th mayor.

“Just grateful for all the women who came before me who blazed a trail. I’m honored to get to follow in their footsteps,” Simmons said.

Young women in the Stamford High School band who were invited to perform at the ceremony said they see the new mayor as a role model.

“I know she’s very smart, she’s very educated, she went to Harvard, and I’m really looking forward to seeing the changes she’s going to be making to our city as our new mayor,” student Selin Osman said.

Simmons knocked off incumbent Democrat David Martin in the primary, and then in the general snuck past former New York Mets manager Bobby Valentine , who ran as an independent.

The election was hard fought and Simmons seems well positioned to bridge any lingering divide.

Her husband, Art Linares, is a Republican former state senator.

“She’s gonna reach across the aisle. People are laughing that she married Art. It’s not that funny. She really believes in that, listening to everyone,” said Eileen Simmons, the new mayor’s mother.

With Stamford increasingly driving growth in Connecticut, the pressure is on Simmons to deliver on the collaborative leadership she promised.

“It’s a young, vibrant, optimistic city and now you have a young, vibrant, optimistic mayor, perfect fit for the job, Caroline Simmons,” Gov. Ned Lamont said.

The city is growing and so is Simmons’ family. She is due to deliver her third child early next year.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Connecticut Man Who Tested Positive For Omicron Variant Resting At Home With Mild Symptoms, Gov. Lamont Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As Omicron variant continues to spread, four more cases have been confirmed in New York. Connecticut and New Jersey have each reported at least one case. On Sunday, officials said a Hartford County man in his 60s started developing mild symptoms on Nov. 27 after a family member tested positive. He was fully vaccinated. His family member had recently traveled to the Anime NYC convention at the Jacob Javits Center. Gov. Ned Lamont said the man’s symptoms are mild. “The good news is in the vaccination. In this case, the patient is at home resting peacefully, and no need to go to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS New York

Having Trouble Getting A COVID-19 Booster Appointment? CBS2 Is Here To Point You In Right Direction

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With more people now getting COVID-19 booster shots, some New Yorkers are struggling to book an appointment. CBS2’s Ali Bauman takes a look at how to find an appointment and what to do once you get one. “I want to get a booster shot, but to tell you the truth, I don’t know where,” said Rick Lopez of Midtown. Lopez is not alone. While vaccine appointments on the New York City website are available, they’re sporadic and mostly in the outer boroughs. “But I have finals going on right now so a little hard to find a time that’s working...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York City Announces First-In-The-Nation Vaccine Mandate For Private Companies

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio announced what he called a first-in-the-nation vaccine mandate for private companies Monday. He said the combination of the Omicron variant and holiday gatherings forced him to take “bold” steps. He’s giving businesses just three weeks to make sure their workers are vaccinated. “We in New York City have decided to use a preemptive strike to really do something bold to stop the further growth of COVID and the dangers it’s causing to all of us,” he said in an interview on MSNBC. WATCH: Mayor De Blasio Announces Vaccine Mandate For Private Companies  De Blasio said the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Poll Shows Gov. Kathy Hochul In The Lead In Democrat Primary Race For N.Y. Governor

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is holding on to her lead over a growing list of Democrats in the race for governor. A new Siena College poll shows 36% of registered voters favor Hochul in the gubernatorial primary. The poll also shows: 18% support Attorney General Letitia James 10% support New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams 6% support each for Mayor Bill de Blasio and Rep. Tom Suozzi 24% are undecided or back another candidate Click here to see complete poll results.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
Stamford, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
CBS New York

Former Rep. Max Rose Running For Congress Again

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Former Rep. Max Rose says he’s running again for his old seat. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis ousted Rose in 2020 in the swing 11th Congressional District, which encompasses Staten Island and southern Brooklyn. Rose, an Army veteran, was only the second Democrat to represent the 11th District in three decades. “At a moment, where the American people are struggling and frankly, exhausted, in the face of extraordinary crises, Republicans in D.C. have done nothing except lie and divide us; going so far as to tear America apart just to hold on to power. They are the problem, not the American people,” Rose said in a statement.  
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Wake Today For Probationary Firefighter Vincent Malveaux

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A wake is scheduled Tuesday for a probationary firefighter who collapsed during a training exercise and died. Vincent Malveaux suffered a medical episode last Thursday at the FDNY training academy on Randall’s Island. He died the next day. The medical examiner is working to determine his cause of death. Tuesday’s wake begins at 2 p.m. at the Marine Park Funeral Home in Brooklyn. A memorial service is also planned for Wednesday morning in East New York.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Connecticut Reports First Confirmed Case Of Omicron Variant

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) —  Connecticut has reported its first case of the Omicron variant. State officials said Saturday that a man in his 60s from Hartford County developed mild symptoms on Nov. 27. He took an at-home COVID test and tested positive on Nov. 29, then took a molecular test on Dec. 1, which also came back positive. The man is fully vaccinated. In a statement, Gov. Ned Lamont said, “This likely is not the only case of the variant in the state. That being said, I must urge everyone in Connecticut not to panic. While we are still learning more about this...
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS New York

First Case Of Omicron Variant Reported In New Jersey

HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey has reported its first case of the Omicron variant. Officials said a Georgia resident who is currently in New Jersey tested positive for the variant after a recent trip to South Africa. The woman has been in isolation since testing positive on Nov. 28. According to officials, she experienced moderate symptoms, received care in a North Jersey emergency department and is now recovering. She is fully vaccinated. In a statement, Gov. Phil Murphy stressed the importance of mask wearing and vaccinations, urging all adults to get a booster shot. “The Omicron variant is among us and we need to...
HOBOKEN, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Bobby Valentine
CBS New York

Canarsie Residents Call On Mayor-Elect Eric Adams To Fund Community Anti-Gun Violence Initiatives

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn community is denouncing gun violence and calling on the next mayoral administration to take action. Community leaders and tenants from the Bayview Houses held a rally in Canarsie on Saturday. An 18-year-old from that area died in a shooting in November. Residents want Mayor-elect Eric Adams to fully fund anti-gun violence initiatives in their community. “If we stop the violence, it’s one thing, but we also have to bring in a group that’s going to do the intervention work, that’s going to do the mediation. We need a kill-violence group in Canarsie,” one speaker said. Right now, Canarsie is not included in the city’s high-risk crisis management system. City data shows those dedicated zones saw a 40% decrease in shooting from 2010 to 2019.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police: Miguel Rojas Wanted In Connection To Deadly Shooting In Bridgeport, Connecticut

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Connecticut. Officers were sent to West Avenue and West Liberty Street in Bridgeport around 9:20 p.m. Friday for a report of shots fired. Miguel Rojas (Credit: Bridgeport Police) When they arrived at the scene, they found 37-year-old Jalen Parilla, of Stratford, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died a short time later. Witnesses told police Parilla was shot by 28-year-old Miguel Rojas, of Bridgeport. Rojas had allegedly been stalking Parilla and his girlfriend. Authorities are searching for Rojas, who was last seen driving a 2018 Honda Accord with a Connecticut license plate reading AR78215. Anyone who sees Rojas or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 203-576-TIPS.
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS New York

Dozens Of Weapons Confiscated From Students At Brooklyn School In Last 3 Days

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City schools have been experiencing a dramatic increase in weapons seizures, but nothing like what officials have seized at just one Brooklyn campus. In the last three days, they have confiscated 38 weapons, and that doesn’t include two bags of marijuana or the student who came to school with over $30,000 in cash and a loaded gun. Students at the Urban Assembly School for Law and Justice, a law-themed city high school near the courts in Downtown Brooklyn, were ordered Friday to put the contents of their pockets in their book bags so they could be...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

5 Cases Of Omicron Variant Found In New York, Gov. Hochul Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Five cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant have been confirmed in New York. Four were reported in New York City and one in Suffolk County, Gov. Kathy Hochul said at a Thursday evening news conference. Officials say two of the cases are in Queens and one is in Brooklyn. The exact location of the fourth case in New York City is unknown at this time, but Hochul says that person lives in the city and is a “suspected traveler case.” The case in Suffolk County is a 67-year-old woman who tested positive on Nov. 30, five days after returning...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
68K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy