Caroline Simmons Officially Sworn In As Stamford Mayor

STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — History was made Wednesday, as Connecticut’s second-biggest city now its first female mayor.

Caroline Simmons is a working mother of two young boys. The 35-year-old didn’t miss a beat as she juggled the roles of mom and new mayor at her swearing-in ceremony, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported.

“I hope I can earn your trust, whether you voted for me or not, and know that I will be a mayor for everyone in this city,” Simmons said.

Her focus never wavered, even with her 3-year-old, Teddy, at her feet, turning her podium into a play space.

Simmons made it look easy. Next up, her journey as Stamford ‘s 35th mayor.

“Just grateful for all the women who came before me who blazed a trail. I’m honored to get to follow in their footsteps,” Simmons said.

Young women in the Stamford High School band who were invited to perform at the ceremony said they see the new mayor as a role model.

“I know she’s very smart, she’s very educated, she went to Harvard, and I’m really looking forward to seeing the changes she’s going to be making to our city as our new mayor,” student Selin Osman said.

Simmons knocked off incumbent Democrat David Martin in the primary, and then in the general snuck past former New York Mets manager Bobby Valentine , who ran as an independent.

The election was hard fought and Simmons seems well positioned to bridge any lingering divide.

Her husband, Art Linares, is a Republican former state senator.

“She’s gonna reach across the aisle. People are laughing that she married Art. It’s not that funny. She really believes in that, listening to everyone,” said Eileen Simmons, the new mayor’s mother.

With Stamford increasingly driving growth in Connecticut, the pressure is on Simmons to deliver on the collaborative leadership she promised.

“It’s a young, vibrant, optimistic city and now you have a young, vibrant, optimistic mayor, perfect fit for the job, Caroline Simmons,” Gov. Ned Lamont said.

The city is growing and so is Simmons’ family. She is due to deliver her third child early next year.