NYC Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter announces resignation

New York City Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter announced Wednesday morning she will be stepping down.

Ross Porter took over the role of schools chancellor in March of 2021. She made history as the first Black woman to serve in the role. Ross Porter was no stranger to the city’s education department, as she has more than two decades of experience.

Porter, who was born and raised in Queens, served as a superintendent in the North Bronx before becoming chancellor.

While she's been on the job for less than a year, there were rumors swirling that incoming Mayor Eric Adams would want to bring in his own choice for the role regardless, with Eagle Academy co-founder David Banks as the reported favorite.

The Department of Education said in a press release Porter will become the inaugural CEO of a new nonprofit called The Bronx Community Foundation.

Porter's new non-profit describes itself as an organization that "supports and invests in community power to eradicate inequality and build sustainable futures for all Bronxites."

In a statement, Mayor Bill de Blasio praised Porter for helping making, "unprecedented gains for equity in our school communities" as well as her work bringing students back into school buildings during COVID. Mayor de Blasio was asked what he thinks the biggest challenge will be for the next chancellor, and he said it will be continuing to keep kids and people in schools safe as we continue to move through the pandemic.

United States Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona also praised Porter saying, "As chancellor, Meisha Porter led the safe reopening of the nation’s largest school system and worked to provide high quality education and mental health supports to all New York City’s students."