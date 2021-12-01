Police: Man stabs 2 Indianapolis officers before he is shot

A 20-year-old man armed with multiple knives stabbed two Indianapolis police officers early Wednesday before they shot and wounded him, authorities said.

Officers responding to a reported disturbance about 1 a.m. came in contact with the man, who said another person was harassing him. Officers told the man they would attempt to locate the other person, but when they walked away he attacked them, police said.

One officer was stabbed in the neck and the other in the back in the “unprovoked attack," said Chris Bailey, assistant chief of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Both officers shot at the man, who was hospitalized but later released and arrested on two preliminary counts of attempted murder, police said Wednesday afternoon. Marion County prosecutors will determine if he will face formal charges.

The officer stabbed in the neck remains hospitalized in good condition Wednesday afternoon, and the officer stabbed in the chest has been discharged, police said.

No one else was injured.

Bailey said multiple officers had body cameras operating at the time of the attack and he had viewed footage from one of the officers.

“It’s disturbing and it is heroic all at the same time,” he said of the footage during a news briefing.

Bailey said officers had not found anyone who had been harassing the suspect, but that remains under investigation . He said the suspect had called 911 to report the alleged harassment and when officers arrived the man directed officers to a residence that appeared to be vacant.

The attack on the officers, which occurred in a neighborhood just south of the Indiana State Fairgrounds, is under investigation, police said, and a separate investigation is being conducted by administrative affairs.

The officers who fired shots have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.