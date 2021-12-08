ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What To Buy From Costco Every Day From Now Until Christmas

If you still have holiday shopping to do — or you just want to score some great deals for yourself — Costco can be your one-stop shop. Throughout the month of December, the warehouse club is offering some incredible deals on gifts for the whole family.

Here’s a look at some of the best deals you can shop at Costco from Dec. 1 through Christmas Eve.

Dec. 1: MacBook Air 13.3-Inch

The 13.3-inch MacBook Air is currently marked down $150. (This deal is currently sold out online, but you may be able to find it at your local warehouse.)

Dec. 2: Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 41mm

The 41mm Series 7 Apple Watch retails for $399.99 on Apple’s website, and this month you’ll get an additional $10 off Costco’s already discounted price.

Dec. 3: Blink 5 Camera Security System

Give the gift of security this year — for $100 off the regular price. The Blink system comes with four outdoor battery-powered cameras, one mini indoor plug-in camera and a yard sign.

Dec. 4: Samsung Galaxy 12.4-Inch Tab

This Samsung tablet is marked down $100 from now through Christmas Eve. A keyboard and S Pen are included in the price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aneKy_0dAzXdIV00

Dec. 5: Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4-Inch

The MacBook Air deal is far from the only laptop deal you can snag this month. Right now, you can get this touchscreen Microsoft Surface laptop for $200 off.

Dec. 6: Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP04 Purifying Heater + Fan

This Dyson device really does it all — it works as a fan and a heater, and it purifies the air with a HEPA pleated filter and activated carbon filter combo.

Dec. 7: iRobot Roomba i8+ Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum With Automatic Dirt Disposal

This Roomba vacuum even empties itself, so you (or your lucky gift recipient) can go months without needing to worry about keeping your floors clean.

Dec. 8: Ninja Foodi Smart 5-in-1 Indoor Grill and Smart Cook System

This Ninja can grill, air crisp, bake, roast and dehydrate. It’s currently marked down $40.

Dec. 9: Calphalon Signature 10-Piece Hard Anodized Cookware Set

This cookware set is currently sold out on Costco.com, but you may be able to find it in stock at your local warehouse store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UdDe3_0dAzXdIV00

Dec. 10: T3 Featherweight 3i Hairdryer

  • Regular price: $99.99
  • Sale price: $69.99

This highly-rated hairdryer is currently marked down $30. “Worth every penny,” wrote one reviewer.

Dec. 11: Ghostbed Luxe 13-Inch Memory Foam Mattress With Adjustable Base

A good night’s sleep is truly a priceless gift — though you can get a really great price on the Ghostbed Luxe mattress right now. The luxury memory foam mattress is currently marked down $700.

Dec. 12: Osaki Maxim 3D LE Massage Chair

Save $1,000 on this massage chair, available in black or beige.

Dec. 13: NIGHT 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

  • Regular price: $49.99
  • Sale price: $39.99

There are a number of benefits that may come from sleeping on a silk pillowcase, including anti-aging, reduction of hair breakage and fewer acne breakouts.

Dec. 14: Braun Series 9 Shaver with Clean and Charge System

Save $40 on this Braun shaving set, which can be used for wet or dry shaves and fully charges in five minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M5RJS_0dAzXdIV00

Dec. 15: Keurig K-Supreme Plus C Single Serve Coffee Maker

  • Regular price: $134.99
  • Sale price: $99.99

This Keurig coffee maker comes with 15 K-Cup pods, a water filter + handle and a universal reusable coffee filter. It would make a great gift for a coffee lover.

Dec. 16: Vitamix E320 Blender

With 10 variable speeds and a pulse setting, this Vitamix blender makes it easy to make everything from appetizers to desserts right at home.

Dec. 17: The Fruit Company Classic 5-Box Holiday Tower

  • Regular price: $49.99
  • Sale price: $39.99

This holiday tower makes a great gift, it and looks way more expensive than $40. It includes pears, apples, chocolate-covered cherries, pomegranate truffles and toffee crunch truffles.

Dec. 18: Best of eos Lip Balm

  • Regular price: $19.99
  • Sale price: $16.99

This eos lip balm set would make for great stocking stuffers. Each set includes nine lip balms — two Vanilla Bean, two Mango Melonade, two Watermelon Frosé and three Coconut Milk.

Dec. 19: Round Brilliant 8.00 ctw VS2 Clarity, I Color Diamond 14kt Gold Tennis Bracelet

If you’re looking to splurge on that special someone, now may be the time. This stunning tennis bracelet is marked down $1,500. It’s available in white gold and yellow gold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZRpbq_0dAzXdIV00

Dec. 20: Jerky Treats American Beef Dog Snacks

  • Regular price: $34.99
  • Sale price: $24.99

Don’t forget about your furry friends this holiday! This two-pack of 60-count dog snacks is $10 off.

Dec. 21: Spyder Core Conduct Gloves

  • Regular price: $22.99
  • Sale price: $17.99

These ultra-warm gloves are compatible with touchscreen devices and come in four sizes, so you can buy a pair for the whole family.

Dec. 22: Thermos Stainless Steel 18-Ounce Travel Tumbler, 2-Pack

  • Regular price: $26.99
  • Sale price: $22.99

This tumbler set makes a great gift for that friend or family member who is always on the go.

Dec. 23: Ubio Labs 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand

  • Regular price: $39.99
  • Sale price: $24.99

This charging stand can charge a phone and wireless earbuds at the same time. It’s an ideal gift for the tech-savvy person on your list.

Dec. 24: Nexxus Shampoo and Conditioner Set

  • Regular price: $29.99
  • Sale price: $19.99

If you need a last-minute gift, consider this shampoo and conditioner set that’s marked down $10. It promises “stronger and smoother hair with long-lasting shine.”

