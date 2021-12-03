ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

6abc Philadelphia Celebrates the Holidays Special

By Timothy Walton
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QFE7I_0dAyrUwp00 Rick Williams, Cecily Tynan and Alicia Vitarelli bring Philadelphia's holiday cheer to life with a celebration to kick off the season.

Philadelphia's City Hall is the backdrop as we share some of the traditions that turn the city into the ultimate destination for this time of year.

Professional carolers will share the stage as Disney's DCapella, Wanmor, Aijee, Felycia Pendergrass and the Philly POPS share their favorite holiday tunes with live performances. We will share the big moment as we light the Visit Philadelphia Holiday Tree and give you all the background on how it was picked from a forest of contenders.

Visit Dilworth Park which has been transformed into a winter wonderland.

Meet the makers that bring unique gifts to the Made in Philadelphia Market and Christmas Village.

Take a spin on the Rothman Ice Rink or warm up inside the Rothman Cabin with food and drink for all ages.

Finally, we'll take you around the region to some of the best light shows that sparkle this time of year including the Deck the Halls display that transforms City Hall into fantastic scene.

It's a 6abc holiday tradition as we celebrate the holidays in Philadelphia.

Locations Featured

Christmas Village in Philadelphia | Facebook | Instagram

1500 Arch Street, Philadelphia Pa

Made in Philadelphia Market | Facebook | Instagram

1 S 15th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Rothman Ice Rink | Facebook

1 S 15th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Franklin Square | Facebook | Instagram

200 N 6th Street, Philadelphia

Longwood Garden | Facebook | Instagram

1001 Longwood Road, Kennet Square, PA 19348

Facebook | Instagram

3400 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cecily Tynan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Village#Longwood#Ice Rink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Disney
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
64K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy