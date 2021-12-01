ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Blinken warns Russia of 'severe consequences' if it invades Ukraine ahead of Lavrov meeting

By Nicole Gaouette, Alex Marquardt, Jennifer Hansler
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Russia to stand down on its efforts to destabilize Ukraine and said there would be "severe consequences" for any Russian military...

