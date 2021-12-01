ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC to increase screening for COVID-19 at 4 busiest international airports

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is stepping up efforts to screen for COVID-19 at the country's four busiest international airports.

The head of the CDC says it will be expanding surveillance programs at airports, including at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

EXPLAINER : What is the new COVID-19 variant in South Africa? Here's what scientists know so far.

"Currently CDC is expanding a surveillance program with XpresCheck to JFK, San Francisco, Newark and Atlanta airports – four of the busiest international airports in the country. This program allows for increased COVID-19 testing for specific international arrivals, increasing our capacity to identify those with COVID-19 on arrival to the United States and enhancing our surveillance for the omicron variant," says Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director.

The first case of the omicron variant in the United States was detected in California Wednesday as travel restrictions are already in place.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is expected to announce tighter COVID-19 restrictions for people flying into the United States – requiring a negative COVID-19 test one day prior to traveling. The Biden administration is also planning to require a second COVID-19 test three to five days after their arrival and possibly requiring travelers to quarantine for seven days.

The U.S. is also restricting travel from South Africa and neighboring countries.

The World Health Organization has issued a travel advisory where it urges people over the age of 60 or with certain conditions to postpone international travel due to the omicron variant.

