ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Dow stages wild, 1,000-point swing and stocks see sharpest U-turn lower in over a year as U.S. confirms 1st omicron case

By Barbara Kollmeyer, Mark DeCambre
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stocks end sharply lower Wednesday, squandering a solid rebound, after Dr. Anthony Fauci said U.S. has confirmed its first omicron...

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 4

Related
MarketWatch

China's Exports Stay Strong as Surplus Contracts in November

BEIJING--China's exports beat market expectations in November, though the growth rate decelerated from October due to a higher base compared with the same period a year ago. Outbound shipments rose 22% from a year earlier in November, slowing from a 27% increase in October, the General Administration of Customs said Tuesday. The result surpassed the 16.1% growth rate expected by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Dow's 411-point rally highlighted by gains in Intel, American Express stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is rallying Tuesday morning with shares of Intel and American Express leading the way for the price-weighted average. Shares of Intel (INTC) and American Express (AXP) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 411 points higher (1.2%). Intel's shares have risen $2.95 (5.8%) while those of American Express have climbed $6.42 (4.0%), combining for a roughly 62-point bump for the Dow. Apple Inc. (AAPL) Goldman Sachs (GS) and Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Maryland State
The Independent

Asian stocks follow Wall Street higher as virus fears ease

Asia stock markets followed Wall Street higher Tuesday as anxiety about the coronavirus's latest variant eased.Shanghai Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. Oil prices gained for a second day.Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index gained 1.2% after the chief White House medical adviser said the omicron variant might be less dangerous. That might allow travel and business restrictions to ease.Reports from South Africa where omicron first was spotted, that hospitals haven't been overwhelmed “is fueling some optimism” among traders who sold earlier, said Yeap Jun Rong of IG in a report.The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.1% to 3,593.73...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Anthony Fauci
MarketWatch

Dow rises nearly 400 points and Nasdaq Composite surges 2.2% early Tuesday as omicron fears subside

U.S. stock benchmarks gained sharply for another session as investors focused on early reports that the omicron variant of coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is less severe than originally feared. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was climbing 1.1%, or nearly 400 points, at 35,623, the S&P 500 index climbed 1.4% to reach 4,657, and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 2.2% to 15,545. On the corporate front, Intel shares surged 5.6%, amid a plan to list shares in its Mobileye self-driving-car unit. Meanwhile, shares of American Airlines Group Inc. rose 2.1% Tuesday, after the air carrier said Chief Executive Doug Parker will retire, effective March 31, 2022, after about nine years in the role.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dow Industrials#Omicron#Afp#Spx
Benzinga

This Stock Is Seeing The Highest Interest On WallStreetBets Today

Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Tuesday. What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 584 mentions as at press time, followed by Tesla with 343 mentions, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Gold futures edge up, even as dollar, yields inch higher

Gold futures were rising slightly on Tuesday, but a rally in global stocks, an advance in Treasury yields and a firming dollar may cap the move for the precious commodity. was trading $4.50, or 0.3%, higher at $1,784 an ounce, after the yellow metal on Monday lost 0.3%. Treasury yields...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Tesla stock wards off bear market with boost from UBS

Tesla Inc. stock on Tuesday snapped a four-day losing streak that took it very near a bear market after UBS analysts slapped a $1,000 price target on the stock and called the electric-vehicle maker the EV market’s “undisputed leader.”. Tesla. TSLA,. +4.24%. shares traded up as much as 4.8% at...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks Begging to Be Bought in December

Despite its outperformance in 2021, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average is still housing bargains. As you've probably noticed, volatility has picked up in a big way over the past two weeks. But don't let this distract from the fact that the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) has had a stellar year. Through this past weekend, the price-weighted index comprised of 30 multinational companies was up about 13%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy