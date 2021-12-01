Dow stages wild, 1,000-point swing and stocks see sharpest U-turn lower in over a year as U.S. confirms 1st omicron case

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is rallying Tuesday morning with shares of Intel and American Express leading the way for the price-weighted average. Shares of Intel (INTC) and American Express (AXP) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 411 points higher (1.2%). Intel's shares have risen $2.95 (5.8%) while those of American Express have climbed $6.42 (4.0%), combining for a roughly 62-point bump for the Dow. Apple Inc. (AAPL) Goldman Sachs (GS) and Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow equates to a 6.59-point swing.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO