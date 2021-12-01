ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

String of gun accidents in France prompts calls for hunting curbs

By Manuel Ausloos
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

SAINT-GEORGES-SUR-LOIRE, France, Dec. 1 (Reuters) - Every time she hears guns being fired in the fields around her house in the French countryside, Elodie Le Frixon flinches.

She is remembering the time four years ago when a stray hunter's bullet came through her kitchen window, just missing her partner.

Such incidents, including some in which people have been wounded or killed, have led to calls for restrictions on hunting, a sport that for many in France's rural heartlands represents as a way of life.

"Whenever I hear there's a hunting drive around the house, when I hear a gunshot nearby, I still have the reflex of lowering my head, and not standing in front of the windows," said Le Frixon, a guide dog trainer.

Morgan Keane, a 25-year-old who was chopping wood in his garden when a hunt rode past, was less fortunate than Le Frixon's partner. Keane died after being hit by a bullet fired by someone hunting wild boar.

That tragedy prompted his friends to organise a petition calling for restrictions on hunting that has gathered more than 120,000 signatures on the website of the French Senate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m6wV0_0dAwIvP700
A hunter gets ready to aim and fire during a hunting party at Ferrieres forest in Pontcarre, France, November 22, 2021. Picture taken November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Ausloos

"Morgan could be you... It could be your parents, it could be anyone," said Lea Jaillard, a friend and the petition's co-organiser.

The idea behind the petition is supported by Yannick Jadot, the Green candidate in next year's presidential election. He has proposed banning hunting at weekends to reduce the risk of joggers, ramblers and mountain bikers getting accidentally shot.

The initiative has faced a backlash.

Willy Schraen, head of the National Hunters' Federation, thinks banning the activity at weekends would be stupid.

Retired civil servant Renan Foucre, shooting for wild boar and deer last month with a group of hunters in a forest south-east of Paris, tends to agree.

Foucre, 75, said it was fine to have some designated days without hunting, but not the weekends - for many the only time they can hunt.

"That would be an attack on freedom," he said.

Writing by Christian Lowe; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
b93radio.com

OPENING WEEKEND OF 9-DAY GUN SEASON RESULTS IN 3 GUN ACCIDENTS

Three persons suffered non life-threatening injuries involving guns during the opening weekend of Wisconsin’s 9-day gun deer season. The first incident happened within the first minutes of the hunt at 6:45AM on Saturday when a 40-year-old man using a muzzle-loader in Brussels Township in Door County put his hand on the muzzle after pulling back the hammer and accidentally pulled the trigger, striking his left pinky finger. He sought medical attention and was released.
PUBLIC SAFETY
kyoutv.com

Iowa DNR investigating fatal hunting accident

MARION COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -Iowa Department of Natural Resources officers responded to a fatal hunting accident around 2:45 pm Saturday near Lake Red Rock in Marion County. Authorities say it happened at the Red Rock Wildlife Management Area, south of Lake Red Rock, North of Knoxville on 132nd Place. Authorities...
IOWA STATE
wxpr.org

Minnesota man dies in hunting accident in Iron County

A Minnesota man died after a gun was accidentally discharged Tuesday afternoon. Iron County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the call at 4:30 p.m. in the Town of Saxon. The caller told dispatch a gun was accidentally discharged, seriously wounding one man. First responders tried to resuscitate the man when they...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yannick Jadot
erienewsnow.com

Teenager arrested for beheading sister as mother allegedly held victim's legs

A teenager has been arrested in western India for beheading his 19-year-old sister while his mother allegedly held the young woman's legs, according to police. The victim, who got married against her parents' wishes, was two months pregnant, police told CNN Tuesday, citing her husband. The incident happened on Sunday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Shooting#Paris#Curbs#Saint Georges Sur Loire#French#The French Senate
atlanticcitynews.net

France extends travel curbs from 7 southern African countries

Paris [France], November 28 (ANI): France has extended travel restrictions from seven southern African countries until December 1, amid the spread of the new coronavirus variant called Omicron. The reports about the new variant prompted the EU countries to restrict travel from Zimbabwe, South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, and...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Pedestrian guilty of murdering driver who braked to avoid him

A pedestrian who stabbed a driver to death in front of his young son after the motorist performed an emergency stop to avoid running him over and then angrily shouted at him will be jailed for life.Alexander Layton was convicted of murdering James Stokoe, a 40-year-old married father, in his BMW in Thornaby, Teesside in May 2020, following a trial at Teesside Crown Court.Mr Stokoe had taken his four-year-old to see his grandparents and the boy was strapped in a car seat during the horrific attack.Layton, 34, from Shackleton Close, Thornaby, denied murder and possessing an offensive weapon, unsuccessfully...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

County lines: Man who used children in drugs operation jailed

A man who used children in a drug dealing operation has been jailed. Leicestershire Police said Abdul Uwimana Rahman, 22, was involved in county lines drugs activity, where drugs are moved from bigger cities to smaller towns. Rahman and Adam Curran were arrested as part of a series of warrants...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Bodies of two Covid patients found in mortuary 15 months after they died

The decomposing bodies of two Covid-19 patients have been discovered in a mortuary in India more than 15 months after their deaths last year.The grisly discovery came to light this weekend during a scheduled cleaning at the mortuary of ESIC Rajajinagar Hospital in Bengaluru (formerly Bangalore), when staff chanced upon the bodies lying forgotten in a freezer, police and hospital officials told The Independent.Hospital officials said the bodies were wrapped in sealed body bags signifying them as Covid victims, and that they were still carrying identifying tags. They have been named as Durga Sumithra, a 40-year-old woman, and N L...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kyma.com

Mexicali attorney murdered in her own office

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - A young lawyer is dead in Mexicali, the latest victim in a disturbing trend across Baja California. 37-year-old Pamela Pizarro Herrera was found dead in her office. Someone shot her in the head. Witnesses report seeing two men in the area before the shooting. At...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

241K+
Followers
251K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy