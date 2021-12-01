ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Saudis, UAE detect first cases of new coronavirus variant

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dAtQTAY00

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates said Wednesday they detected their first cases of the new coronavirus variant, recording the first known instances of omicron infections in the Persian Gulf region.

Saudi Arabia’s state-run Saudi Press Agency said its case was a citizen coming from what it described as a “North African country.” The report said the infected individual and his close contacts had been quarantined.

The UAE also reported its first case of infection with the omicron variant late Wednesday. State-run WAM news agency described the patient as an African woman who traveled from an African country through an Arab country, without specifying which nations.

Much remains unknown about the new variant, which has been identified in more than 20 countries, including whether it is more contagious, whether it makes people more seriously ill, and whether it can thwart the vaccine.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said more would be known about the omicron strain in two to four weeks as scientists grow and test lab samples of the virus.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

UAE shrinks work week, shifts to Western-style weekend

The United Arab Emirates is slashing its official working week to four-and-a-half days and moving its weekend to Saturday and Sunday in a major shift aimed at improving competitiveness, officials said on Tuesday. The UAE observed a Thursday-Friday weekend until 2006, when it moved to Fridays and Saturdays.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Top UAE adviser makes rare trip to Iran amid nuclear talks

The national security adviser of the United Arab Emirates met Monday with his Iranian counterpart and the country's hard-line president in Tehran a major visit for the Gulf Arab federation that has long viewed the Islamic Republic as its main regional threat. The visit by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan comes as the Emirates and Saudi Arabia are both negotiating with Iran amid efforts in Vienna to save Tehran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers. The UAE home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, reached a diplomatic recognition deal last year with Israel, increasing tensions with Tehran....
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Saudi crown prince heads to Oman on tour of Gulf Arab states

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince was heading Monday to Oman the first stop of a tour of Gulf Arab states that will see him meet neighboring rulers and allies as the kingdom closely watches negotiations in Europe to revive Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers.Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit coincides with a flurry of other diplomatic meetings in the region, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to ally Qatar and a visit by a high-ranking security official from the United Arab Emirates to Iran Confirmed by Saudi and Omani media, the tour also comes ahead of...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Japan finds fourth case of Omicron variant - TV Asahi

TOKYO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Japan has reported its fourth case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, TV Asahi said on Wednesday. The fresh case was a man in his 50s who had stayed in Nigeria, the network reported. The Japanese government has enforced tighter border controls against the Omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
WSOC Charlotte

World shares mostly higher as virus fears ease

BANGKOK — (AP) — Stocks advanced Wednesday in Asia after another broad rally on Wall Street as investors wagered that the new variant of the COVID-19 virus won’t pose a big threat to the economy. Shares rose in Paris, London, Tokyo and Shanghai but fell in Frankfurt...
WORLD
ABC News

China says U.S. diplomatic boycott violates Olympic spirit

BEIJING -- China on Tuesday accused the United States of violating the Olympic spirit by announcing an American diplomatic boycott of February's Beijing Winter Games, amid an increasingly bitter feud over the Biden administration's decision not to send officials over human rights concerns. The U.S. is attempting to interfere with...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uae#Saudis#Saudi Press Agency#North African#Omicron#Wam#Arab
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Predicted What Happens Next

The new coronavirus variant Omicron is "quickly transmissible," according to early reports. We should be "concerned" if not panicked, say most experts. So how can you stay safe, given that you probably have holiday plans, and were hoping the pandemic was basically over? (It's not; besides Omicron, Delta is still raging.) To help guide you, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared this morning on CNN's State of the Union. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

'Pool of blood': US drone strike hits Syria family

Ahmad Qassum was driving home with his family when a US drone targeting an Al-Qaeda-linked militant in Syria struck and left all six of them wounded. They include a drone strike on Friday that the Pentagon said killed a "senior leader" of the Al-Qaeda-linked Hurras al-Deen faction.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
United Arab Emirates
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
ABC News

WHO Europe: Kids in 5-14 age group show highest COVID rates

GENEVA -- The World Health Organization's office for Europe said Tuesday that children in the 5 to 14 age group now account for the highest rates of reported COVID-19 infection in the region. WHO Europe regional director Dr. Hans Kluge also argued that vaccine mandates should be “an absolute last...
KIDS
ABC News

U.S. plans diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. will stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing to protest Chinese human rights abuses, the White House confirmed Monday, a move that China has vowed to greet with "firm countermeasures." White House press secretary Jen Psaki said U.S. athletes will continue to...
SPORTS
News 8 WROC

India hosts Putin as it balances ties with Russia, US

India and Russia have a long history of close ties. But recently, India has drawn closer to the United States, which it considers critical to countering China. India and China have had a months-long military standoff along their disputed border in eastern Ladakh, where deadly clashes erupted last year.
WORLD
ABC News

ABC News

469K+
Followers
119K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy