ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

50 amazing triple albums that are totally worth listening to

By Meagan Drillinger
Stacker
Stacker
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ss2Y9_0dArZGGC00
Pixabay

50 triple LPs it's finally time to listen to

In the wide, deeply varied, and ever-opinionated world of music, there are always milestones in which (most) critics agree. Over the decades, for audiophiles everywhere, these can often be linked to the releases of game-changing triple albums. Triple albums are exactly as they sound—a release of three albums together in one.

They span all genres, from punk to heavy metal to acoustic to electronic, and everything in between. Some are recordings from iconic live performances, while others are carefully crafted rock operas. They can showcase breakout styles or be compilations of greatest hits throughout a band or artist's lifetime.

Most people remember the earliest ones, like "Woodstock: Music from the Original Soundtrack and More," or George Harrison's "The Concert for Bangladesh." These legendary recaps of two powerful music events in history set the art of triple albums in motion, and it only evolved from there.

Stacker dove into music history and picked out 50 triple LPs for you to journey through. Triple LPs are all very different. Even the qualifications that make them a triple LP tend to vary (notice the drastic difference in album lengths across the selection). They're only categorized together because they were all once released as three-part albums. To qualify for the list, the album had to be released as a triple LP at some point in time. Several albums on this list were released in multiple formats at different times throughout the band's career. For the sake of finding original recordings, we've avoided "Best of" and straight compilation albums. But live, anthology, and bootleg albums primarily composed of alternate versions of already released songs were included. Albums are organized by release year.

Have you ventured down the path of the world’s most memorable triple LPs? How many have you listened to yourself? Take a look at this list, turn up the stereo, and explore these 50 triple LPs it’s finally time to listen to.

You may also like: Ranking the best years in movie history

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14W6fg_0dArZGGC00
Apple Records

"All Things Must Pass" by George Harrison

- Year released: 1970
- Album length: 106 min.

1970 was the year of the American breakup—Ronald Reagan passed the country's first "no fault" divorce law , but it was also the year The Beatles called it quits. “All Things Must Pass” was George Harrison's first solo LP. It is considered by many critics to be one of the most groundbreaking works of all time , where Harrison was able to truly flex his songwriting muscles and show his raw, natural talent independent of The Beatles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mlZGr_0dArZGGC00
Cotillion

"Woodstock: Music From the Original Soundtrack and More" by Various Artists

- Year released: 1970
- Album length: 139 min.

It is considered by many to be the ultimate music festival of all time. In August 1969, hundreds of thousands of music lovers, peace seekers, and believers in love descended upon a small farm in upstate New York to watch some of the biggest names in music take the stage. It was three days of peace, love, and music. The 1970 three-LP album was the first time the concert had ever been commemorated, and that tradition has been continued on milestone anniversaries ever since, most recently on the 50th anniversary, which was in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Ihle_0dArZGGC00
Apple Records

"The Concert for Bangladesh" by George Harrison & Friends

- Year released: 1971
- Album length: 99 min.

George Harrison, of Beatles fame, organized The Concert for Bangladesh to raise awareness and funds for refugees from East Pakistan after the genocide that followed the Bangladesh Liberation War. The concert was held at Madison Square Garden and featured two performances. The live album that followed came on three records and featured a star-studded roster of performers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M7E36_0dArZGGC00
United Artists Records

"Will the Circle be Unbroken" by Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

- Year released: 1972
- Album length: 106 min.

Composed of 42 tracks, “Will the Circle Be Unbroken” was recorded to bring together the new generation of rock music with the seasoned veterans of bluegrass and country. Artists included Roy Acuff, "Mother" Maybelle Carter, Doc Watson, Jimmy Martin, and more. It was a collection of covers, as well as original songs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1plkXd_0dArZGGC00
Warner Bros. Records

"Europe '72" by Grateful Dead

- Year released: 1972
- Album length: 110 min.

In the spring of 1972 the Grateful Dead took a tour of Western Europe, all of which was recorded and turned into a live album. The band brought a 17-track studio along with them, which resulted in the triple LP , and marked a pivotal shift from the Grateful Dead sound of the 1960s to the road tripping sound that would define them through the 1970s.

You may also like: Can you answer these real 'Jeopardy!' questions about movies?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BiZev_0dArZGGC00
Shelter Records

"Leon Live" by Leon Russell

- Year released: 1973
- Album length: 108 min.

One hundred and eight minutes of New Orleans-style R&B is the crux of this triple LP from Leon Russell, one of the most successful of its time . Russell, who appeared on Joe Cocker's “Mad Dogs and Englishmen,” as well as Harrison's “The Concert for Bangladesh,” is featured in his own concert with an octet band, and five backup singers, singing classics and covers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TlFkd_0dArZGGC00
Atlantic

"Yessongs" by Yes

- Year released: 1973
- Album length: 123 min.

During their 1972 Fragile tour, Yes began recording the concerts, the first half featuring original drummer and founding member Bill Bruford, and the second featuring his replacement Alan White. The result was the triple-album “Yessongs ,” which went gold when it released and eventually became platinum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M1inZ_0dArZGGC00
Manticore

"Welcome Back, My Friends, to the Show That Never Ends" by Emerson, Lake & Palmer

- Year released: 1974
- Album length: 110 min.

“Welcome Back, My Friends” was recorded on tour with one of the most cutting-edge sound systems of the time—something that was necessary for Emerson, Lake & Palmer to put on the spectacle-type shows that they have become known for. The set up, according to Ultimate Classic Rock , featured 40 tons of equipment, five trucks, and a six-person sound team. The LP became a top 10 hit in the U.S. and Britain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HxGc3_0dArZGGC00
CBS/Sony

"Lotus" by Santana

- Year released: 1974
- Album length: 121 min.

Carlos Santana's "Lotus" triple LP was recorded in Japan in 1973, but wasn't released in the U.S. until 1974 . It was recorded at the Osaka Kosei Nenkin Kaikan during Santana's Caravanserai Tour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cHIVO_0dArZGGC00
Capitol Records/MPL

"Wings Over America" by Wings

- Year released: 1976
- Album length: 116 min.

“Wings Over America” was recorded during the live Wings Over the World tour, and included several of Paul McCartney's hits with the band, as well as five Beatles songs. It was the point of return for McCartney on American stages, and was the compilation of 31 North American concerts. Linda McCartney played keyboard, with Denny Laine of the Moody Blues and Jimmy McCulloch on guitar. Joe English was on drums.

You may also like: 100 best movies of all time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43TmCU_0dArZGGC00
Mercury

"Consequences" by Godley & Creme

- Year released: 1977
- Album length: 111 min.

"Consequences" was a three-album set, considered to be a concept album, which incorporates a play into the storytelling of music. The concept was "the story of man's last defense against an irate nature." The album shows off the work that Lol Creme and Kevin Godley had been doing with their invention, the Gizmo, which was a guitar attachment that allowed for a note to be sustained indefinitely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zqwi5_0dArZGGC00
Warner Bros. Records

"The Last Waltz" by The Band

- Year released: 1978
- Album length: 129 mins

“The Last Waltz” was advertised as The Band's “farewell concert,” and included a long list of phenomenal special guests, like Paul Butterfield, Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Joni Mitchell, Muddy Waters, and more. The concert was filmed and turned into a documentary by Martin Scorsese , which is one of the greatest music films of all time. In 1978, the triple LP soundtrack recording was released, including many tracks that were not featured in the film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B9cVQ_0dArZGGC00
Asylum Records

"No Nukes: The Muse Concerts for a Non-Nuclear Future" by Various Artists

- Year released: 1979
- Album length: 115 min.

“No Nukes: The Muse Concerts for a Non-Nuclear Future” was a triple LP that featured tracks from the 1979 Madison Square Garden concerts. One of the more memorable acts to come out of the concerts was Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. ( The first concert featured the live debut of “The River.”) The entire event was organized by Jackson Browne, Graham Nash, Bonnie Raitt, and John Hall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sycRo_0dArZGGC00
Zappa Records

"Joe's Garage" by Frank Zappa

- Year released: 1979
- Album length: 115 min.

Frank Zappa's three-art rock opera debuted as two separate studio albums in 1979, and was reissued as a triple album in 1987. It tells the story of Joe, a young guy from Los Angeles who forms a garage band, and his series of misguided adventures that eventually land him in prison. According to Rolling Stone , the triple LP was "an attack on authoritarianism in which fascist governments, self-help pseudo religions and the music industry are inextricably linked..." And somehow the music still tells an innocent tale of a boy and a girl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dP88y_0dArZGGC00
Virgin

"Metal Box" by Public Image Ltd

- Year released: 1979
- Album length: 60 min.

Metal Box, a three-part punk masterpiece, was originally released in 1979 in, you guessed it, a metal box. Well, a metal film canister to be more accurate. Metal Box was born for vinyl, reads a review from Rolling Stone . It was one of the LPs that was completely stripped of sonic value when it was released on CD. But in 2006, the LP was released on vinyl, much to the pleasure of audiophiles everywhere.

You may also like: 100 best documentaries of all time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jkgEF_0dArZGGC00
Reprise Records

"Trilogy: Past Present Future" by Frank Sinatra

- Year released: 1980
- Album length: 106 min.

It took more than a year to produce, and would employ more than 200 musicians and backup singers in the process. Released in 1980, this Frank Sinatra album is one of the most involved and celebrated triple LPs of all time. It included contemporary songs and new material that had been written for Sinatra, and marked a return for the singer after years of disheartening record sales and muted inspiration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3chmCk_0dArZGGC00
Armageddon Records

"1/2 Gentlemen/Not Beasts" by Half Japanese

- Year released: 1980
- Album length: 133 min.

“1/2 Gentleman/Not Beasts” is the debut album of David Fair's band, Half Japanese. There were 50 songs on the original release, each filled with emotion, honest lyrics, and unpolished instrumentals. Fair says that Half Japanese wrote two different kinds of songs: monster songs and love songs .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S1Cq5_0dArZGGC00
CBS

"Sandinista!" by The Clash

- Year released: 1980
- Album length: 144 min.

As the world was mourning the murder of John Lennon, just a few days later the Clash released “Sandinista!” in three records (36 tracks), all of which discussed violence, peace, history, crime, and revolution. It was a whole new style for the Clash, which abandoned the "London Calling" tone and embraced new instruments, like steel drums and bagpipes. The triple-LP shows just how much the band had evolved up until that point.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jt2ju_0dArZGGC00
Reprise Records

"Arc-Weld" by Neil Young & Crazy Horse

- Year released: 1991
- Album length: 157 min.

In early 1991, Neil Young took off on tour with Crazy Horse to play their new album, “Ragged Glory.” The live album that resulted from the tour, "Weld," was a two-disk CD set . Originally the CD came with “Arc,” an experimental record that resulted in a one-track , 35-minute album of song snippets and crackly feedback. The three were packaged together for a limited time, with 25,000 copies being released.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZJd5S_0dArZGGC00
Virgin/Hut Recordings

"Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness" by The Smashing Pumpkins

- Year released: 1995
- Album length: 121 min.

“Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness” was a defining album for so many teens in the 1990s. Released as two CDs and a triple LP, “Mellon Collie” debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 within the first week of sales. It earned the Smashing Pumpkins seven Grammy Award nominations in 1997. The album was a melange of styles, including alt-rock, grunge, metal, and art rock, and it spawned five singles.

You may also like: 50 richest celebrities in the world

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16diVZ_0dArZGGC00
Apple Records

"Anthology 1" by The Beatles

- Year released: 1995
- Album length: 125 min.

Released in 1995, “Anthology 1” is a true tracing of The Beatles's roots. The album includes everything from tracks produced when they were called the Quarrymen, to tracks that include the original bass player Stuart Sutcliffe and drummer Pete Best. The Anthology covers 1958 through 1964, with unreleased songs like the Lennon-McCartney track "Like Dreamers Do."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WX8CB_0dArZGGC00
Epic

"HIStory: Past, Present and Future, Book I" by Michael Jackson

- Year released: 1995
- Album length: 149 min.

Michael Jackson's “HIStory: Past, Present and Future, Book I” is a compilation of several genres of music and a discussion on numerous topics surrounding greed, suicide, isolation, the environment, as well as Jackson's personal conflicts in his own life and within the media. The triple LP was his creative outlet addressing it all. The HIStory World Tour was the highest-grossing solo concert tour of the ’90s and brought 4.5 million fans to the seats in 35 countries around the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iqIjZ_0dArZGGC00
Apple Records

"Anthology 2" by The Beatles

- Year released: 1996
- Album length: 128 min.

Picking up where “Anthology 1” left off, “ Anthology 2” starts in 1965 and features live performances from the sessions for "Help!", up to the sessions just before the Beatles's trip to India in 1968. The album has gone platinum four times since its release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nnCcp_0dArZGGC00
Apple Records

"Anthology 3" by The Beatles

- Year released: 1996
- Album length: 146 min.

The final chapter in the Beatles anthology series, “Anthology 3,” kicks off with 1968 demos from an unplugged session at George Harrison's house. Tracks include unplugged versions of "Mean Mr. Mustard," and "Happiness Is a Warm Gun." The third "Anthology" spans the Beatles period from 1968–1970, three years from which came the “White Album” and “Abbey Road.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vkwTn_0dArZGGC00
NPG Records

"Emancipation" by Prince

- Year released: 1996
- Album length: 180 min.

The three-hour, triple LP “Emancipation” was Prince's breakout album (though technically his 19th album in total) after leaving his former record label, Warner Bros . It's a blend of styles, from swing and funk to power pop and oldies.

You may also like: VMAs: Most popular music videos in 2019

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38LNdh_0dArZGGC00
Atlantic/Anthem

"Different Stages" by Rush

- Year released: 1998
- Album length: 202 min.

Rush's “Different Stages” is their fourth live album, a three-disc set with tracks from their tours in 1978 and 1997. The album's tracks are known for being unpolished, left raw and unvarnished. The first two discs include their standards , as well as new material, while the third includes live versions of some of Rush's greatest hits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i08GJ_0dArZGGC00
Merge Records

"69 Love Songs" by The Magnetic Fields

- Year released: 1999
- Album length: 173 min.

Three CDs and 69 songs result in three hours of Magnetic Fields. It differs from Magnetic Fields's previous work by eliminating the electro-pop style. Instead, songs sound more acoustic, realer, and less manufactured. According to Pitchfork , the album "ensures that the listener will never get bored with any one sound, trading off vocal duties with four other singers and deploying a mind-boggling array of instruments: ukulele, banjo, accordion, cello, mandolin, piano, flute, guitars of all shapes and sizes, a dumpster full of percussion toys, and the usual setup of synths and effects."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZcWE6_0dArZGGC00
Discipline Global Mobile

"Heavy ConstruKction" by King Crimson

- Year released: 2000
- Album length: 184 min.

King Crimson's live, three-CD set was released in 2000, highlighting recordings from the band's European tour from July of that year. It was recorded at different points along the tour. The first two discs have full set lists, while the third disc has 14 of the group's best improv moments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xpw7l_0dArZGGC00
Warp Records

"Geogaddi" by Boards of Canada

- Year released: 2002
- Album length: 66 min.

Four years after the Scottish duo Boards of Canada burst onto the scene, they released “Geogaddi” to an eager audience of indie and electronic music fans. The band recorded more than 90 tracks for the album, but ended up choosing 23. Metacritic gives the album an 84 out of 100 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39fIv4_0dArZGGC00
Atlantic

"How the West Was Won" by Led Zeppelin

- Year released: 2003
- Album length: 150 min.

The live triple album features recordings taken from Led Zeppelin's two 1972 performances in California, though the tracks have been put together to flow seamlessly like a single concert. The album includes a 25-minute version of “Dazed And Confused.”

You may also like: Exploring minority representation in the biggest box office winners ever

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mWSQn_0dArZGGC00
DGC

"With the Lights Out" by Nirvana

- Year released: 2004
- Album length: 216 min.

Three CDs (and one DVD) make up Nirvana's, "With the Lights Out." It is a mixture of home recordings, demos, live concerts, and studio rehearsals, and is beloved by any Nirvana devotee. The box set came out a decade after Kurt Cobain's suicide, and according to The New York Times , the three discs seem to echo the three studio albums: “Bleach,” “Nevermind,” and “In Utero.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pdu3R_0dArZGGC00
Drive-Thru Records

"The Mother, the Mechanic, and the Path" by The Early November

- Year released: 2006
- Album length: 132 min.

Though the path to production was fraught with drama (the band nearly broke up several times in the process), Early November's “The Mother, the Mechanic and the Path” is a display of great songwriting that is centered around a boy's strained relationship with his father. It's not explicitly a rock opera , but the way the three albums work together and the story they tell elevate it to a level that is beyond just a typical compilation of songs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07TF5j_0dArZGGC00
MCA Nashville

"These Days" by Vince Gill

- Year released: 2006
- Album length: 165 min.

Country star Vince Gill takes 43 originals and puts them together across several discs, which resulted in two Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year and Best Country Album. Upon release, “ These Days” sold 42,000 copies .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EdiQQ_0dArZGGC00
Anti-

"Orphans: Brawlers, Bawlers & Bastards" by Tom Waits

- Year released: 2006
- Album length: 189 min.

The name “Orphans” comes from the selection of songs that began as a collection of outtakes. But Tom Waits saw the project wearing a little thin, so he filled in the rest with new songs and thus his three-CD set was born . Each disc has its own vibe, from rock to ballads to experimental.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gaARv_0dArZGGC00
Day By Day Entertainment

"American Hunger" by MF Grimm

- Year released: 2006
- Album length: 209 min.

The first triple album in hip-hop history, MF Grimm's “American Hunger” tells a story about government crimes against its people, and people against people. It follows themes of social justice (or injustice), and the daily battles of a race-divided society . The discs are titled, "Breakfast," "Lunch," and "The Last Supper."

You may also like: Best 'Family Guy' episodes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TJtnv_0dArZGGC00
Projekt

"Immersion: Three" by Steve Roach

- Year released: 2007
- Album length: 220 min.

Ambient musician Steve Roach creates three full-length CDs and releases them together in “Immersion: Three.” Described as a balance between active listening music and mood-setters, Roach's goal was to create long pieces that could transition across several different settings or vibes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hyJmm_0dArZGGC00
New Scotland Records

"Three" by Joel Plaskett

- Year released: 2009
- Album length: 105 min.

Joel Plaskett wasn't kidding when he called his album “Three.” Not only is it three separate CDs, it also has 14 tracks with titles that consist of words repeated three times. The album tells a three-part story : going away, being alone, and coming home. It's a potpourri of music styles, from Motown to country to blues, and even a touch of Celtic folk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TEfXc_0dArZGGC00
Jagjaguwar/Brah Records

"Rated O" by Oneida

- Year released: 2009
- Album length: 113 min.

In 2009, Brooklyn art-rock group Oneida made their 10th album, “Rated O,” a three-disc set that was met with muted enthusiasm. Pop Matters , for example, called it "far less interesting" than its predecessor, "Preteen Weaponry." The tracks are reliant on electronic sounds, guitar feedback, and a lack of obvious structure. That said, The Guardian agreed that much of the CDs could be skipped, but tracks like "10:30 at the Oasis" or "Luxury Travel" are worth sticking around for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UCbG7_0dArZGGC00
NPG Records

"LOtUSFLOW3R" by Prince

- Year released: 2009
- Album length: 139 min.

“LOtUSFLOW3R” was the overarching title to Prince's triple-disc set, including “Elixir,” “LOtUSFLOW3R,” and “MPLSoUND.” “LOtUSFLOW3R” and "MPLSoUND" are Prince's 33rd and 34th studio albums, while "Elixir" is the debut album of his protégé, Bria Valente. Upon release, the triple bundle was only available at Target and sold 168,000 copies in its first week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hAH7u_0dArZGGC00
Drag City

"Have One on Me" by Joanna Newsom

- Year released: 2010
- Album length: 124 min.

Joanna Newsom's “Have One on Me” is technically a triple album, though with only 18 songs at just around two hours, they could easily have fit onto one. The fact that it is broken up into three makes it bite-sized and approachable. Critics lauded her previous album "Ys," but one Pitchfork critic said that “Have One on Me” went even deeper. "The best songs feel more like conversations rather than artworks to be hung on the wall and admired from several paces away," the article says. "Newsom seems to sing from somewhere deep inside of them..."

You may also like: Movie trivia for the top 100 films of all time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o1WYl_0dArZGGC00
Columbia/Legacy

"Live in Europe 1967: The Bootleg Series Vol. 1" by Miles Davis Quintet

- Year released: 2011
- Album length: 199 min.

A collection of three separate concerts in Europe (Antwerp, Copenhagen, and Paris), “Live in Europe 1967: The Bootleg Series Vol. 1” showcases Miles Davis and his quintet, which included Wayne Shorter, Herbie Hancock, Ron Carter, and Tony Williams. By the end of that year, the five had been working together for more than three years and had four albums under their collective belt. The same tour also included Thelonious Monk, Sarah Vaughan, Archie Shepp, and Gary Burton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2faU0F_0dArZGGC00
Brille Records

"Shaking the Habitual" by The Knife

- Year released: 2013
- Album length: 96 min.

It was the first album released by The Knife in seven years. It is the fourth and final album from the electronic-music duo. Tracks range from 37 seconds to 19 minutes. The first single to be released was “Full of Fire ,” which clocked in at nine minutes and had an accompanying short film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ueyzq_0dArZGGC00
Young God Records

"To Be Kind" by Swans

- Year released: 2014
- Album length: 121 min.

The band Swans fell apart in the 1990s, only to be brought back to life in 2010. Following their reunion they went on to produce some acclaimed albums, one of which was the triple-disc set “To Be Kind.” For nearly two hours the discs churn out seemingly foreboding sounds, building on suspense that makes for increasingly active listening. According to Pitchfork , “‘To Be Kind’ boasts a more focused attack—with a premium on taut, throbbing grooves, and blackened blues—that initially tricks you into thinking it's more accessible than its predecessor”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EHDDh_0dArZGGC00
Matador

"B'lieve I'm Goin (Deep) Down" by Kurt Vile

- Year released: 2015
- Album length: 111 min.

Deeply rooted in folk , with clear influences from Bob Dylan and Simon and Garfunkel, Kurt Vile's sixth studio album was an indie production, which received near-perfect review scores from critics, including Metacritic and Pitchfork.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i0ZW0_0dArZGGC00
Century Media

"Songs From the North I, II, & III" by Swallow the Sun

- Year released: 2015
- Album length: 153 min.

Extreme metal band Swallow the Sun released their “Songs from the North I, II & III” as an introspective look at different elements of their styles, from doom to acoustic, to funeral doom (which is a subgenre of metal). Critics like Sputnik Music called it their most musically adventurous, while the band itself called it their greatest work. It is widely agreed that the triple album easily demonstrated just how much the band tested their own skills and how complicated their sound can be, especially in light of the contrast between the dark metal and the softer, more acoustic side.

You may also like: 30 celebrities you might not know are Canadian

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xbdKB_0dArZGGC00
Brainfeeder

"The Epic" by Kamasi Washington

- Year released: 2015
- Album length: 174 min.

American jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington released his trilogy “The Epic” to critical acclaim. It seems the name was entirely appropriate , given the three-part, three-hour CD backed by a 10-piece jazz band, a 32-piece orchestra, and a 20-member choir. It really cannot get much more epic than that. The story told throughout is the embodiment of Washington's experiences in his professional life, from the jazz scene in L.A. to his collaborations with other international stars like Chaka Khan, Snoop Dogg, and Kenny Burrell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VYpSD_0dArZGGC00
Parlophone

"The Book of Souls" by Iron Maiden

- Year released: 2015
- Album length: 92 min.

Heavy metal superstar Iron Maiden released their 16th studio album (and longest), “The Book of Souls,” in 2015. Upon its release, the album skyrocketed to the top of the charts in 24 countries. It was also the longest album of Iron Maiden's to date , at just over an hour and a half in 11 tracks. The album's release was delayed at the time due to frontman Bruce Dickinson's bout with a cancerous tumor. Fortunately it was caught in time and he made a full recovery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L1uLr_0dArZGGC00
Gandalf's Fist

"The Clockwork Fable" by Gandalf's Fist

- Year released: 2016
- Album length: 194 min.

The three-disc concept album was a cast of characters , including Matt Stevens of The Fierce and the Dead, Blaze Bayley of Iron Maiden, Arjen Lucassen of Ayreon, and Dave Oberle of Gryphon. All were brought on to tell the prog rock opera-meets-radio play, which unfolds over three acts. It was the sixth studio album from Gandalf's Fist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uDg0Y_0dArZGGC00
Columbia

"Triplicate" by Bob Dylan

- Year released: 2017
- Album length: 96 min.

While it's the first time Bob Dylan recorded this large a set of songs, it is not the first time he has covered Frank Sinatra. In fact, “Triplicate” is his third time diving into songs previously recorded by the Chairman of the Board. He also ventures into the worlds of Irving Berlin, Hoagy Carmichael, and Rodgers & Hammerstein. While Dylan has won the Nobel Prize in Literature for his own lyrics, “Triplicate” was, for him, a testament to the other important pillars of music— melody, harmony, and voice .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n4Ar3_0dArZGGC00
Mike WiLL Made-It

"SR3MM" by Rae Sremmurd

- Year released: 2018
- Album length: 101 min.

While “SR3MM” is the third studio album by hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, two out of the three include the debut solo albums from each of them—”Swaecation” by Swae Lee and “Jxmtro” by Slim Jxmmi. The entire project also features guest spots from international superstars like Future, Pharrell, The Weeknd, and Zoë Kravitz. Critics say that the collaborative third album, “SR3MM,” is the strongest, but that the solo albums were solid opportunities "for the brothers to stretch out and explore their impulses," writes Pitchfork .

You may also like: Best Meryl Streep movies

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

10 Things You Didn’t Know George Harrison Did

“I play a little guitar, write a few tunes, make a few movies, but none of that’s really me,” George Harrison once said. “The real me is something else.” Harrison was many things – including a master of understatement. But he was right to point out that his true character remains elusive. He was one of the most famous men in the world, but he loathed superstardom. He preached piety and simple pleasures, yet he lived in a 120-room mansion and collected ultra high-end cars. His studious facade belayed a brilliant sense of humor, which led him to produce some of the greatest comedies of all time. The songs he wrote focused on both the glory of God and the petty annoyances of day-to-day life.
MUSIC
iheart.com

ON THIS DAY IN MUSIC HISTORY: 12.20.21

1958 - George Harrison, Paul McCartney and John Lennon performed as The Quarrymen at the wedding reception of Harrison's brother, Harry. 1969 - Peter Paul and Mary went to No. 1 on the U.S. singles chart with "Leavin' On A Jet Plane". John Denver wrote the song in 1967 during a layover at Washington airport, "Not so much from feeling that way for someone, but from the longing of having someone to love." The original title is "Oh Babe I Hate to Go". Denver was a longtime resident of Aspen and is in the Colorado Music Hall Of Fame.
MUSIC
NBC News

Yoko Ono was called ‘dragon lady,’ blamed for Beatles breakup. Now, her legacy is re-examined.

After enduring a half century of vitriol for allegedly “breaking up” The Beatles, Yoko Ono’s contentious place in pop culture is once again being re-examined following the release of Peter Jackson’s new documentary series “Get Back.” The reckoning coincides with a growing, broader movement in which many are interrogating the ways Asian women have been depicted and the consequences of misrepresentations, experts say.
CELEBRITIES
bestclassicbands.com

13 Classic Triple Albums: When Rockers Expanded the Limits

As a business proposition, pricing and packaging became an issue. George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass offered its three discs in a conventional, and expensive to fabricate, heavy-cardboard box on the classical model. The invention and adoption of the cheaper triple-gatefold LP sleeve brought additional inserts, such as custom inner sleeves, lyric sheets and posters, often executed by star illustrators like Britain’s Roger Dean and the Hipgnosis design firm. Some musicians accepted royalty reductions (through contractual “packaging deductions”) to avoid passing on extra costs to their fans, or insisted on three-discs-for-the-price-of-two pricing. In any case, it became distressingly clear to record store clerks and consumers in the 1970s that tightly shrink-wrapping a triple-gatefold sleeve tended to warp the vinyl inside; at times it was difficult to find a triple that didn’t have to be returned to the store/label for a full set of playable discs.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Plaskett
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Joanna Newsom
Person
Frank Zappa
soundandsoulonline.com

Required Listening: Five Albums for Winter

Winter is a season of mixed emotions. Here are five albums to enjoy as the calendar gives itself over to longer nights, holidays, and the what-ifs of New Year’s past and present. The Fantastic Expedition of Dillard & Clark. Fresh from a Sunset Strip hangover, former two-time Byrd Gene...
MUSIC
bestclassicbands.com

Alan Parsons Sets 2nd New Live Album: Listen

The NeverEnding Show release showcases the performance that the Alan Parsons Live Project held at the Tivoli in Utrecht, Netherlands on May 5, 2019. The album includes a brand new studio song, “The NeverEnding Show.” The terrific track offers a hint of the new studio album that Parsons is currently working on for release in 2022.
MUSIC
Financial Times

Joni Mitchell and Metallica deliver hundred-track box sets

Pop recordings now cluster around opposite poles of size. At the Lilliputian end of the scale, songs have shrunk to two minutes or less, a miniaturising prompted by the dominance of streaming: the traditional three-minute duration required by radio is losing traction. Meanwhile, in Brobdingnag, releases become ever more outlandishly...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Popular Music#Electronic Music#Ambient Music#Music Industry
Rolling Stone

Remembering the Archies, a Fake Band Ahead of its Time

In an utterly accidental way, a box set devoted to the Archies, the infamous TV cartoon band of the Sixties, couldn’t have arrived at a timelier moment. Earlier this month, we lost the Monkees’ Michael Nesmith. The band’s musical gatekeeper, the one most preoccupied with the TV-generated combo being allowed to write its own songs and play on its own records, Nesmith famously rejected “Sugar, Sugar” — a bubblegum pop song as basic as it gets, brought to them by producer Don Kirshner. As the late Kirshner told RS in 2009, Nesmith’s dismissing of the song inspired him to turn to...
MUSIC
Stamford Advocate

Oscars’ Eligibility List for Original Song and Score Contains Few Surprises (EXCLUSIVE)

Eighty-four songs and 137 original scores have been deemed eligible for Academy Awards consideration this year, Variety has learned. The approximately 375 members of Oscar’s music branch began preliminary voting on Friday. Balloting ends at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Fifteen songs and 15 scores will be chosen to compete for the final five slots in each category.
MUSIC
The Independent

Best alternative Christmas songs, from Bob Dylan to The Kinks

So, you’ve spent all your money on gifts, been kicked out of your bed due to visiting relatives and have already heard “I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day” around 94 times.Love them or hate them, Christmas songs are a big part of the festive period – and so they should bel hearing these tunes while unwrapping gifts or peeling parsnips the night before must fill with you with some yuletide cheer (and, let's be honest: “Fairytale of New York” will always be a classic).But it’s time to spread your Christmas music wings. Fortunately for you, we’ve compiled the...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Variety

Brit Beat: The Top 10 U.K. Music Industry Stories of 2021, From Adele’s Comeback to Streaming Battles and Brexit Woes

It’s been another tumultuous year for the U.K. music business. Some issues were hangovers from 2020 – the seemingly endless COVID crisis and the related ongoing live-sector meltdown – but there were also plenty of new angles to get to grips with. So, as the industry cancels its holiday parties (thanks Omicron!) and dreams of a Christmas bonus to rival Sir Lucian Grainge’s post-IPO payday, Brit Beat counts down – in time-honored reverse order – the stories that rocked teacups across the U.K. in 2021… 10. LIVESTREAMS LET OFF STEAM The U.K.’s venues remained closed until July 19, but livestreams didn’t exactly...
MUSIC
Charleston City Paper

LISTEN: Majic Dust drops its debut album

Despite all the 2020 roadblocks, local rock band Majic Dust dropped its debut self-titled album after two years of writing and recording the material. “We can go in any direction, which is one of the qualities of the band I appreciate,” said drummer Jonathan Carman. “Right when you think it’s gonna go mellow, it’s like, ‘No we’re not.’”
CHARLESTON, SC
shorefire.com

Listen To The #1 Album On Amazon’s Best Sellers Chart

Last Friday (12.10), multi-cultural folk supergroup Spell Songs released its ‘Let The Light In’ album. The album has been called “captivating” (The Guardian, 5/5), “lush” (Folk Alley), “glorious” (BBC) and more, and it is praised for its “musical interpretation of our fast disappearing natural world” (No Depression). Listen to the full album, HERE.
MUSIC
The Washington Informer

‘Beautiful’ Delivers Unforgettable R&B Memories

Carole King composed many chart-topping hits in the Brill Building. Her successful career is the subject of the award-winning production "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical." The post ‘Beautiful’ Delivers Unforgettable R&B Memories appeared first on The Washington Informer.
The Independent

Christmas number ones: Every festive chart topper since records began, from The Beatles to Ed Sheeran

The race to be top of the British singles chart at Christmas has been an annual event every December since 1952.The Beatles, unsurprisingly, hold the record for the most Christmas number ones, with four, however the top spot has been claimed for the last three years by YouTuber LadBaby. The Spice Girls also had an impressive three consecutive victories in the mid-Nineties, with Cliff Richard also having a hat trick to his name. Band Aid’s charity single “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” enjoys the distinction of being the only song to have topped the charts on 25 December on three...
MUSIC
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy