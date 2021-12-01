ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everton vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

By Tom Kershaw
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Everton host Liverpool in the Merseyside derby tonight with Rafael Benitez’s position under increasing pressure.

The Toffees slumped to a miserable 1-0 defeat against Brentford last weekend and have now lost five of their last six Premier League games.

The Everton fans expressed their discontent at full-time, with that defeat leaving the club languishing in 14th in the table heading into the midweek round of fixtures.

It’s all smiles at their arch-rivals, though, as Liverpool thrashed Southampton 4-0 at Anfield. The Reds are now just two points adrift of leaders Chelsea and have scored 10 goals in their last three games.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway on Wednesday 1 December at 8.15pm.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime and will be available on TV as well as mobiles and tablets.

Line-ups

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Digne, Allan, Doucoure, Gray, Townsend, Richarlison, Rondon

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Mane

Odds

Everton - 7/1

Draw - 4/1

Liverpool - 4/11

Prediction

Despite what will be a hostile atmosphere, Liverpool should have far too much quality for an Everton side that has been listless for several weeks. Richarlison’s return will add a threat, but Liverpool have all the firepower and should ultimately cruise to victory. Everton 0-3 Liverpool.

