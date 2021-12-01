Aston Villa vs Man City confirmed line-ups and team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Aston Villa will attempt to keep their unbeaten run under Steven Gerrard going as they host Manchester City in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Gerrard took over at the club in November and has since enjoyed wins over Brighton and Crystal Palace. However, the defending champions are a different kind of opponent and former Liverpool midfielder Gerrard is aware of the threat they pose.

He said: “We know it’ll be tough. We know we’ll be the underdogs, but we will give it our best shot.

“We’re really pleased with the start we’ve made, but there’s still a lot of work to do to grow and evolve, and that’s my job to make sure that happens.”

Here’s all you need to know about Villa vs Man City.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 8.15pm on Wednesday 1 December at Villa Park.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be shown on Amazon Prime, with coverage beginning at 6.30pm.

Line-ups

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Mings, Konsa, Targett, McGinn, Luiz, Nakamba, Buendia, Bailey, Watkins.

Man City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Rodrigo, Bernardo, Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling.

Odds

Aston Villa - 15/2

Draw - 1/3

Manchester City - 15/4

Prediction

Man City have started to peak at the right time and while Aston Villa have had back-to-back wins they will struggle against the defending champions. Pep Guardiola may not be focusing on the trophy yet, but City will start to turn the screw on their title defence in the coming weeks. Aston Villa 0-3 Manchester City .