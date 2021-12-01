ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Is Aston Villa vs Man City on TV tonight? Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

By Sarah Rendell
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RVvL7_0dAqRiUh00

Aston Villa host Manchester City in the Premier League on Wednesday amid the home team’s fine start under new coach Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard, who was appointed in November, has overseen victories over Brighton and Crystal Palace, but defending champions Man City pose an entirely different challenge.

Pep Guardiola’s side entered the gameweek one point behind leaders Chelsea, having beaten West Ham 2-1 at the weekend.

Here’s all you need to know about Villa vs Man City.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 8.15pm on Wednesday 1 December at Villa Park.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be shown on Amazon Prime, with coverage beginning at 6.30pm.

Line-ups

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Mings, Konsa, Targett, McGinn, Luiz, Nakamba, Buendia, Bailey, Watkins.

Man City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Rodrigo, Bernardo, Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling.

Odds

Aston Villa - 15/2

Draw - 1/3

Manchester City - 15/4

Prediction

Man City have started to peak at the right time and while Aston Villa have had back-to-back wins they will struggle against the defending champions. Pep Guardiola may not be focusing on the trophy yet, but City will start to turn the screw on their title defence in the coming weeks. Aston Villa 0-3 Manchester City .

