San Jose, CA

UPDATE: San Jose Homicide Suspects Released Without Posting Bail; Cops Tweet ‘The System Has Failed’

By Len Ramirez
 5 days ago

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose police officials took to social media Tuesday night, criticizing the release from jail without bail of two suspects who have been charged in a fatal South San Jose Halloween shooting.

On their Twitter page, officials did not mince words.

“Our homicide detectives do an exceptional job,” the post read. “Suspects Anzures and Castillo were arrested for homicide 29. The DA filed charges on both. They are no longer in jail. The criminal justice system believes they are fine out of custody without bail.”

“Yes you read that correctly, two homicide suspects, charged, out of custody,” the post continued. “Our community deserves better, the victim’s family deserve better. The taking of someone’s life is the ultimate crime. The system has failed.”

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo also questioned the suspects release.

“I appreciate the purpose of bail reform, but releasing a homicide suspect without bail is outrageous,” he said in a statement. “The pendulum has swung too far, and it’s our neighborhoods that endure the most crime that suffer as a result.”

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen echoed Liccardo’s sentiments.

“People accused of low level non-violent crimes can be released with appropriate conditions,” Rosen said in a statement. “Defendants facing murder charges are a danger the community and a flight risk and should not be released.”

Efrain Anzures, 27, and Alfred Castillo, 26, were being held in the slaying of Isiah Gonzalez, who was killed after what investigators say was a minor car collision.

Anzures has been charged with murder and a charging enhancement for allegedly using a gun. Meanwhile, Castillo has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon for using his car in the alleged crime

The shooting happened at around 3:40 p.m. Halloween in the 5200 block of Great Oaks Parkway. San Jose police said officers arrived to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

Anzures and Castillo were released on their own recognizance and without bail under the Supervised Own Recognizance Program.

CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: One Victim Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in East San Jose Double Shooting

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in the South Bay are investigating a double shooting in East San Jose Tuesday afternoon that left one man with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities. A tweet by the San Jose Public Information Officer Twitter account said that units were at the scene of the shooting on the 2000 block of Story Road near the Poco Way Apartments. The time of the call was shortly before 2:30 p.m. Chopper 5 footage showed around 10 police units at the scene. Units are currently at the scene of a double shooting in the 2000 block of Story Rd. More...
SAN JOSE, CA
