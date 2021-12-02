ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Center, MN

Jury takes shape for Potter trial in Daunte Wright's death

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oTH6E_0dAl1BfI00

The jury for the trial of a suburban Minneapolis police officer charged in Daunte Wright's shooting death began to take shape Wednesday, with nine of the necessary 14 panelists seated, including a woman who said she owns a stun gun.

Kim Potter, 49, is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. Potter, who is white, has said she meant to use her Taser on Wright after he pulled away from officers, but that she drew her handgun by mistake.

The stun gun owner was asked whether she could set aside what she knows about her own device — one she said she has never used — and she said she could. She went on to say that she strongly disagrees that police officers should not be second-guessed for their decisions.

“This is a servitude job, and when you get into this position, you need to understand that it’s a tough job and so you have to maintain that level of professionalism when you get into that position," she said.

Also seated Wednesday was a woman who said she thought protests against police in the Minneapolis area have had a negative effect because of the property damage some have caused. She also said she somewhat disagrees with the idea of defunding the police, saying, “You’re always going to need police officers.”

A man chosen for the jury said in his questionnaire that he had “somewhat negative” impressions of both Potter and Wright. Asked why about Wright, he said, “I don’t condone fleeing from a police officer.” About Potter, he said, “When training fellow officers your actions should be more thought out.”

Nine jurors have been seated, with opening statements scheduled for next Wednesday. Fourteen jurors will be chosen, including two alternates. Three of the first four jurors seated are white, and the fourth is Asian, according to the court. The court did not immediately release demographic information for the five chosen Wednesday.

Attorneys and Judge Regina Chu have probed potential jurors this week for what they knew about Wright's death and about their views of protests against police brutality that were frequent occurrences in Minneapolis even before George Floyd's death.

Each side has a limited number of peremptory strikes that can be used without requiring a reason. Prosecutor Matthew Frank on Wednesday used up his last two strikes, including one to dismiss a woman who described her fears about violence in Minneapolis, expressed trust in police and said officers shouldn’t be second-guessed.

The woman also said she has a very unfavorable view of Black Lives Matter, writing on her questionnaire that the group goes “too far overboard.”

Frank also used a strike to dismiss a man who said he was a hunter, gun owner and Fox News viewer, and that he hasn't seen any evidence that police treat white and Black people differently.

On Tuesday — the first day of jury selection — an attorney for Potter said jurors would hear directly from the former officer, who resigned two days after she shot and killed Wright. Body-camera video recorded the shooting, with Potter heard saying, “Taser, Taser Taser” before she fired, followed by, “I grabbed the wrong (expletive) gun.” .

Wright was shot in Brooklyn Center as former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was standing trial only 10 miles (16 kilometers) away for killing Floyd, and Wright's death sparked several nights of intense protests in the suburb.

Jurors' names are being withheld and they were not shown on the livestream of the trial.

The most serious charge against Potter requires prosecutors to prove recklessness; the lesser only requires them to prove culpable negligence. Minnesota's sentencing guidelines call for a sentence of just over seven years on the first-degree manslaughter count and four years on the second-degree one. Prosecutors have said they would seek a longer sentence.

———

Find the AP’s full coverage of the Daunte Wright case: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-daunte-wright

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

CNN fires anchor Chris Cuomo

CNN has fired anchor Chris Cuomo, who was facing scrutiny for his role in the defense of his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, while the older Cuomo was facing multiple allegations of sexual harrassment. Jericka Duncan reports.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Associated Press

Sentence for Maynmar’s Suu Kyi reduced to 2 years in prison

BANGKOK (AP) — State television in Myanmar announced Monday night that country’s military leader reduced Aung San Suu Kyi’s sentence by two years. Suu Kyi, who was ousted in a de facto coup this year, was sentenced to four years in prison earlier in the day after being convicted on charges widely dismissed as politically motivated.
POLITICS
NBC News

David Perdue joins Georgia governor's race, setting up GOP showdown with Kemp

WASHINGTON — Former Sen. David Perdue is running for governor in Georgia, he announced Monday, setting up a primary showdown with Gov. Brian Kemp in 2022. Perdue's announcement comes days after voting rights activist Stacey Abrams announced that she would run for the Democratic Party's gubernatorial nomination in Georgia. In...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Brooklyn Center, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Brooklyn Center, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CNN

What Rep. Massie's Christmas photo says about today's GOP

Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @DeanObeidallah. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion articles on CNN. (CNN) — Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Lawmakers remember Bob Dole: 'Bona fide American hero'

Lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle mourned the loss of former Republican Sen. Bob Dole (Kan.), who died early Sunday at the age of 98. The Elizabeth Dole Foundation announced in a statement on Sunday that Dole had died that morning in his sleep. The former senator revealed in February that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and would be undergoing treatment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
ABC News

ABC News

468K+
Followers
119K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy