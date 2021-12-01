Stephen A. Smith Tweeted A Funny Video After The Knicks Lost To The Nets

Stephen A. Smith sent out a tweet after the New York Knicks lost to the Brooklyn Nets.

The New York Knicks lost to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night at Barclays Center 112-110.

After the game, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith sent out a tweet with a video, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Smith is a Knicks fan, and his reaction to their loss against the Nets is hilarious.

The Nets advanced to 15-6 on the season, which is good for the best record in the entire Eastern Conference.

As for the Knicks, they fell to 11-10 on the season in their first 21 games of the season with the loss.

The Nets lost in the second round of the playoffs last season to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Meanwhile, the Knicks fell to the Atlanta Hawks in five games in the first round of the playoffs last season.

