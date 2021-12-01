Stephen A. Smith Tweeted A Funny Video After The Knicks Lost To The Nets
Stephen A. Smith sent out a tweet after the New York Knicks lost to the Brooklyn Nets.View the original article to see embedded media.
The New York Knicks lost to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night at Barclays Center 112-110.
After the game, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith sent out a tweet with a video, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
Smith is a Knicks fan, and his reaction to their loss against the Nets is hilarious.
The Nets advanced to 15-6 on the season, which is good for the best record in the entire Eastern Conference.
As for the Knicks, they fell to 11-10 on the season in their first 21 games of the season with the loss.
The Nets lost in the second round of the playoffs last season to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Meanwhile, the Knicks fell to the Atlanta Hawks in five games in the first round of the playoffs last season.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago and last week against the New York Knicks, he passed Michael Jordan on a list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.
Comments / 0