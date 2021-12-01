ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Stephen A. Smith Tweeted A Funny Video After The Knicks Lost To The Nets

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c0z9M_0dAkpxH800

Stephen A. Smith sent out a tweet after the New York Knicks lost to the Brooklyn Nets.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The New York Knicks lost to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night at Barclays Center 112-110.

After the game, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith sent out a tweet with a video, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Smith is a Knicks fan, and his reaction to their loss against the Nets is hilarious.

The Nets advanced to 15-6 on the season, which is good for the best record in the entire Eastern Conference.

As for the Knicks, they fell to 11-10 on the season in their first 21 games of the season with the loss.

The Nets lost in the second round of the playoffs last season to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Meanwhile, the Knicks fell to the Atlanta Hawks in five games in the first round of the playoffs last season.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago and last week against the New York Knicks, he passed Michael Jordan on a list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
AllLakers

Lakers: Frank Vogel Expected to be Fired if Struggles Continue According to Stephen A Smith

As it always goes in sports, when teams are struggling, blame is always put upon the coach. Frank Vogel won a title just two years ago with the Lakers, in a chaotic season that was upended by numerous stoppages with the pandemic and the George Floyd incident, but apparently that does not seem to buy him much leeway. It is widely known that his contract only extends until next season and there has been chatter amongst league circles that the end could be coming for the head coach.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Trashes The Giants After Firing Jason Garrett

Yesterday, the New York Giants decided to fire their offensive coordinator Jason Garrett. After just 26 games with the team, the Giants realized that Garrett simply wasn't the man for the job, although it's not like he was given a lot of talent to work with, aside from Saquon Barkley. Regardless, it was a move that showcased just how dysfunctional the Giants have been over the last few years, and fans are fed up.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Larry Brown Sports

Zach LaVine had message for Stephen A. Smith before game

Zach LaVine made a point of sending Stephen A. Smith straight to Old Takes Exposed this week. The ESPN personality Smith said Friday on “First Take” that the Chicago Bulls star LaVine came up to him with a message before playing the New York Knicks the night before. Smith, a well-known Knicks fan, was in attendance for the game at Madison Square Garden.
NBA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Blunt Message For Matthew Stafford

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith isn’t very impressed by what he’s seen from Los Angeles Rams starting quarterback Matthew Stafford on Sunday. The Rams are taking on the Packers at Lambeau Field. Los Angeles is trailing Green Bay, 36-25, on Sunday afternoon. Stafford has struggled, though he just completed a...
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Uses 2 Words To Describe Aaron Rodgers

We can now add Stephen A. Smith to the list of sports analysts who aren’t happy with Aaron Rodgers after last week’s fiasco. Rodgers went onto Pat McAfee’s show on Friday after he tested positive for COVID-19 to explain why he’s not vaccinated which caused a huge uproar on social media.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Stephen A Smith
Yardbarker

Zach LaVine Told Stephen A. Smith the Bulls Wouldn’t Lose to the Knicks

The Bulls played one hell of an entertaining game against the New York Knicks last night. Chicago jumped out to a 21-point lead in the first half and seemed poised to blow out the Knicks. At halftime, the Bulls were up 18 and looked to be headed toward a sure victory.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Goes Off On The Cowboys After Thanksgiving Loss

Yesterday evening, the Dallas Cowboys fell to the Las Vegas Raiders, despite being favorites to win the game. The Cowboys are now on a two-game losing streak and since getting Dak Prescott back, they have lost three of their last four games. It is a pretty bad indication of things to come for the Cowboys, who were 6-1, and are now 7-4 heading into the last six weeks of the season.
NFL
1053rnb.com

Stephen A. Smith Says LeBron James Should Be Dethroned [VIDEO]

In scene that went down Sunday night between LA Laker LeBron James and Detroit Piston Isaiah Stewart, had fans, especially, NBA officials, commentators, security and players scared that they were about to experience ‘Malice at The Palace 5.0’, a brawl that occurred at The Palace in Auburn, Michigan between the Indiana Pacers and The Detroit Pistons when with seconds left in the game, Pistons center Ben Wallace attempted a layup but was fouled from behind by Pacers Ron Artest now known as Metta World Peace. Ben Wallace then shoved Artest, and a fight broke out on the court between players of both teams. After the fight was broken up, a fan threw a drink at Ron Artest from the stands while he was lying on the scorer’s table to calm himself down. Ron Artest then charged up to the stands and grabbed another fan whom he mistakenly believed was the culprit, and this immediately escalated into a brawl that lasted for several minutes with fans and players involved. Malice At The Palace is now a documentary on Netflix but it’s an ugly peace of history that the NBA most definitely doesn’t want to relive again.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Confirms Damian Lillard Would Like To Play For The New York Knicks If He Requested A Trade

Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard was at the center of several trade rumors in the 2021 offseason, and it seems like these rumors are still hovering around the six-time All-Star. Dame has clamored to be surrounded by the right pieces to push for a championship as his heart is still in Portland but the organization has not done a great job at that.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Knicks#The Brooklyn Nets#Espn#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Atlanta Hawks#The Chicago Bulls#The Eastern Conference#The Golden State Warriors
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Wants To See LeBron James Suspended

Last night's altercation between LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart has drummed up quite a bit of debate in regards to what the punishment should be for both players. LeBron was ejected from the game for a flagrant 2 foul in which he swung his elbow and hit Stewart so hard that the player started to bleed.
NBA
Santa Clarita Radio

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Says Kevin Durant Should Ask To Be Traded After Being “Betrayed” By Kyrie Irving

Popular and controversial ESPN sports analyst Stephen A. Smith has urged Kevin Durant to seek out a trade with claims he has been betrayed by Kyrie Irving. Irving hasn’t been active this season as he’s opted not to get vaccinated and Smith has been pretty vocal over the issue these last few weeks. Vaccination is, of course, a personal choice yet the ESPN personality says Kyrie owes it to Durant as the former was the one who got KD to join the Brooklyn Nets.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Doesn't "Trust" Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night by a score of 16-10. It was a pretty weak victory for the Ravens who were expected to run straight through the struggling Browns. While Jackson had a solid night rushing the football, he was fairly weak when it came to passing. He ended up finishing the game with just one touchdown all while throwing a whopping four interceptions. Typically, that kind of performance leads to a loss.
NFL
mediaite.com

‘SHUT THE HELL UP!’: Stephen A. Smith Has a Meltdown for the Ages, Slams Knicks All-Star for Complaining About the Refs

When it comes to the New York Knicks, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith tosses the idea of being an unbiased journalist out the window. Smith is an unapologetic Knicks fan who takes their performances personally, just like the rest of their die-hards. Wednesday morning, Smith had an epic meltdown in response to New York’s Tuesday night loss to the Brooklyn Nets, taking specific issue with Knicks All-Star Julius Randle for complaining about the game’s officiating.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Can’t Believe Kendrick Perkins Said Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Go Down As The Most Dominant Player Ever: "Are You Okay This Morning?! Are You Okay?"

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a phenomenal player, there are no doubts about that. In his career, the Greek Freak has already won several accolades, including an NBA Championship last season. Compared to the rest of the NBA, Giannis relies more on his inside scoring and sheer athleticism instead of heavily basing...
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
983
Followers
420
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy