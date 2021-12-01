ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Covid news – live: Omicron data expected ‘in days’ as UK buys millions more Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

By Arpan Rai,Rory Sullivan and Sam Hancock
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k82Yu_0dAk6l8e00

Scientists are imminently expecting data relating to how transmissible the omicron variant of Covid is, according to the World Health Organisation.

Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, the agency’s Covid-19 technical lead, told a press briefing on Wednesday it is still “very early days” in terms of understanding the new variant, but insisted information is coming in all the time.

“We expect to [know] more on transmission within days, not necessarily weeks, but in days,” she said, while stressing the need for “all countries” around the world – of which 23 have so far reported cases of omicron – to continue encouraging their residents to get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the government has sped up signing new contracts for millions more Covid vaccines in light of the new variant. Health secretary Sajid Javid announced the move on Wednesday night, saying 60 million Moderna shots had been acquired along with 54 million Pfizer doses for next year and 2023.

Follow our live coverage below

Comments / 14

Ricardo Perez
5d ago

Not surprised. The world governments including the USA are ALL trying to have their MASTER'S take notice of how draconian they can get with its citizens. That said this and any administration better not conceive our in action as a weakness. You have been warned!!

Reply(1)
9
Related
International Business Times

Pfizer CEO's Wife Died Of COVID-19 Vaccine Complications? Company Slams Fake News Claims

A spokesperson for American pharmaceutical company Pfizer has dismissed rumors claiming that the drugmaker CEO’s wife died of complications from the COVID-19 vaccine. A blog post published by Conservative Beaver on Nov. 10 claimed that Myriam Bourla, wife of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, died in the emergency room due to complications from the company’s COVID-19 vaccine. The article also claimed that Myriam had been skeptical about the COVID-19 vaccine, noting that she had initially refused to take the jab.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Breaking News About First Covid Patient In Wuhan Reveals New Data

As you probably know by now, the very first Covid-19 case came from Wuhan. The Guardian notes for its readers that the case was a market vendor in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and “not an accountant who appeared to have no link to the market but whose case contributed to speculation the virus could have leaked from a lab, according to a US study.”
WORLD
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cosmopolitan

Omicron variant: What are the symptoms to look out for?

In the last week, talk of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron has been getting louder and louder, since it was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) by scientists in South Africa on 24 November. Since then, cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in the UK, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Germany, Israel and more, leading to WHO listing it as a 'variant of concern'.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Uk
guitar.com

Sting “baffled” by Clapton’s vaccine-scepticism: “I’m old enough to remember kids with polio… that disease was eradicated overnight with the vaccine”

Ex-Police bassist Sting has said he doesn’t understand “the science” of Van Morrison and Eric Clapton’s rejection of requirements for vaccines at performance venues. In a new interview with AFP, Sting is described as “baffled” by vaccine scepticism from the likes of Van Morrison and Eric Clapton. “I don’t really understand the science of the objection,” he says. “I had no hesitation in taking the vaccine. I’m old enough to remember kids in my street with polio who were crippled, and that disease was eradicated overnight with the vaccine.”
CELEBRITIES
EatThis

This Cuts Your COVID Risk in Half, New Study Shows

At times, it feels like we may never get rid of COVID as we approach the second year of the pandemic. Over 5 million people have died worldwide from COVID according to World Meters and there's cases surging across the globe prompting lockdowns and strict guidelines. But there are precautions we can continue to take to avoid contracting the virus. A new study released by The British Medical Journal reveals that wearing masks cuts your chances of getting COVID by 53%. Read on to learn more about the study's findings—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Moderna
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Omicron variant will overwhelm the world in 3-6 months, expert says

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus will overwhelm the world in the next three to six months, according to a COVID-19 expert. Dr. Leong Hoe Nam, a Singapore-based infectious disease doctor at the Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, told CNBC’s “Street Signs Asia” that all signs point toward omicron spreading wildly throughout the world.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Moderna CEO Just Gave This Sobering Update on New Variant Vaccine

A new COVID variant that was first discovered in South Africa has scientists and officials around the world back on edge. Now deemed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Omicron variant could potentially spread more easily than Delta—and that's not the only worry. Some virus experts have also warned that this new variant could be more likely to evade the body's immune response from both vaccination and natural infection than previous COVID variants due to a record number of mutations. Omicron has not yet been reported in the U.S., and it's still unclear how vaccine resistant it will be, but vaccine manufacturers are already getting ready to battle the variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

366K+
Followers
140K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy