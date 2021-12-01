Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 13 matchup on December 5, 2021.

Nov 28, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) leaves the field on an injury cart during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions (0-10-1) will attempt to break their 11-game losing run in a Week 13 clash with the Minnesota Vikings (5-6).

Odds for Vikings vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in eight of 11 games (72.7%) this season.

Detroit has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in four of 12 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41.3, is 5.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 51.4 points per game, 4.9 more than this contest's over/under.

Vikings games this season feature an average total of 49.9 points, a number 3.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.0 PPG average total in Lions games this season is 0.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Vikings have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 7 points or more.

Minnesota's games this year have hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Vikings score just 0.8 fewer points per game (25.5) than the Lions give up (26.3).

Minnesota is 6-0 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.3 points.

The Vikings collect 381.2 yards per game, just 4.4 more than the 376.8 the Lions allow per outing.

In games that Minnesota amasses more than 376.8 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Vikings have turned the ball over eight times this season, five fewer than the Lions have forced (13).

Lions stats and trends

In Detroit's 11 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.

This season, the Lions have an ATS record of 5-1 in their six games as an underdog of 7 points or more.

Detroit's games this season have gone over the point total in 25% of its opportunities (three times in 12 games with a set point total).

This season the Lions rack up 9.3 fewer points per game (15.8) than the Vikings give up (25.1).

The Lions rack up 77.5 fewer yards per game (305.4) than the Vikings give up (382.9).

When Detroit picks up more than 382.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

This year the Lions have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Vikings' takeaways (13).

Home and road insights

Detroit is 0-6 overall, and 4-2 against the spread, at home.

This season, in six home games, Detroit has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Lions home games this season is 46.6 points, 0.1 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

Minnesota is 4-2 against the spread, and 2-4 overall, in away games.

This year, in six road games, Minnesota has hit the over five times.

Vikings away games this season average 49.4 total points, 2.9 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

