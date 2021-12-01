ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q6vHh_0dAjTVkn00

Check out odds, plays and more for the Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 13 matchup on December 5, 2021.

Nov 28, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) leaves the field on an injury cart during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions (0-10-1) will attempt to break their 11-game losing run in a Week 13 clash with the Minnesota Vikings (5-6).

Odds for Vikings vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in eight of 11 games (72.7%) this season.
  • Detroit has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in four of 12 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41.3, is 5.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 51.4 points per game, 4.9 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Vikings games this season feature an average total of 49.9 points, a number 3.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 46.0 PPG average total in Lions games this season is 0.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Vikings stats and trends

  • Minnesota has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • The Vikings have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 7 points or more.
  • Minnesota's games this year have hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • The Vikings score just 0.8 fewer points per game (25.5) than the Lions give up (26.3).
  • Minnesota is 6-0 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.3 points.
  • The Vikings collect 381.2 yards per game, just 4.4 more than the 376.8 the Lions allow per outing.
  • In games that Minnesota amasses more than 376.8 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Vikings have turned the ball over eight times this season, five fewer than the Lions have forced (13).
Lions stats and trends

  • In Detroit's 11 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Lions have an ATS record of 5-1 in their six games as an underdog of 7 points or more.
  • Detroit's games this season have gone over the point total in 25% of its opportunities (three times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Lions rack up 9.3 fewer points per game (15.8) than the Vikings give up (25.1).
  • The Lions rack up 77.5 fewer yards per game (305.4) than the Vikings give up (382.9).
  • When Detroit picks up more than 382.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
  • This year the Lions have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Vikings' takeaways (13).

Home and road insights

  • Detroit is 0-6 overall, and 4-2 against the spread, at home.
  • This season, in six home games, Detroit has hit the over twice.
  • The average point total in Lions home games this season is 46.6 points, 0.1 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).
  • Minnesota is 4-2 against the spread, and 2-4 overall, in away games.
  • This year, in six road games, Minnesota has hit the over five times.
  • Vikings away games this season average 49.4 total points, 2.9 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

