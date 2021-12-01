ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Dolphins vs. New York Giants NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Check out odds, plays and more for the Miami Dolphins vs. New York Giants NFL Week 13 matchup on December 5, 2021.

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, before the start of their game against the Carolina Panthers during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens. Carolina Panthers V Miami Dolphins 04

The Miami Dolphins (5-7) will aim to extend their four-game winning run when they meet the New York Giants (4-7) in Week 13.

Odds for Dolphins vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Miami and its opponents have gone over the current 40.5-point total in seven of 12 games (58.3%) this season.
  • So far this season, 36.4% of New York's games (4/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 40.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 37.9, is 2.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 46.3 points per game, 5.8 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Dolphins games this season is 45.5, 5.0 points more than Sunday's total of 40.5.
  • The 40.5-point over/under for this game is 6.0 points below the 46.5 points per game average total in Giants games this season.

Dolphins stats and trends

  • Against the spread, Miami is 7-5-0 this year.
  • This season, the Dolphins have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 4 points or more.
  • Miami's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).
  • The Dolphins average 19.5 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the Giants allow per contest (23.0).
  • When Miami puts up more than 23.0 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Dolphins average 60.7 fewer yards per game (310.8) than the Giants give up per matchup (371.5).
  • Miami is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team piles up over 371.5 yards.
  • This year, the Dolphins have turned the ball over 20 times, one more than the Giants' takeaways (19).
Giants stats and trends

  • New York has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • The Giants have an ATS record of 4-3 in their seven games when underdogs by 4 points or more this year.
  • New York's games this year have gone over the point total three times in 11 opportunities (27.3%).
  • The Giants put up 18.4 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the Dolphins give up (23.3).
  • When New York scores more than 23.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Giants rack up 317.5 yards per game, 49.9 fewer yards than the 367.4 the Dolphins allow.
  • When New York totals over 367.4 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • This year the Giants have 14 turnovers, five fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (19).

Home and road insights

  • Miami is 4-2 against the spread, and 3-3 overall, at home.
  • At home, as 4-point favorites or more, the Dolphins are unbeaten ATS (1-0).
  • Miami has gone over the total in three of six games at home this season.
  • The average point total in Dolphins home games this season is 44.8 points, 4.3 more than this matchup's over/under (40.5).
  • New York is 1-4 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, on the road.
  • In five road games this year, New York has hit the over three times.
  • This season, Giants away games average 47.8 points, 7.3 more than this matchup's over/under (40.5).

