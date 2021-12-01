Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets NFL Week 13 matchup on December 5, 2021.

Nov 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni during the second quarter of a game against the New Orleans Saints at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

It'll be the Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) against the New York Jets (3-8) in NFL Week 13 action.

Odds for Eagles vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Philadelphia and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in seven of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 54.5% of New York's games (6/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 45.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.4, is 2.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 53.2 points per game, 7.7 more than this contest's over/under.

The Eagles and their opponents have scored an average of 48.3 points per game in 2020, 2.8 more than Sunday's total.

The 44.2 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 1.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia has six wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

Philadelphia's games this year have hit the over six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

The Eagles score 5.1 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Jets give up (30.4).

Philadelphia is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 30.4 points.

The Eagles collect 351.1 yards per game, 43.8 fewer yards than the 394.9 the Jets allow per contest.

Philadelphia is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up over 394.9 yards.

The Eagles have turned the ball over 13 times this season, four more turnovers than the Jets have forced (9).

Jets stats and trends

Against the spread, New York is 3-8-0 this season.

This season, the Jets have just one ATS win in five games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

New York's games this season have eclipsed the over/under six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

This season the Jets rack up 4.7 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Eagles give up (22.8).

New York is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 22.8 points.

The Jets rack up 331.2 yards per game, only 9.9 fewer than the 341.1 the Eagles allow.

In games that New York picks up over 341.1 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Jets have turned the ball over 12 more times (24 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Home and road insights

New York has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-3 overall there, this season.

In five home games this season, New York has hit the over three times.

Jets home games this season average 44.6 total points, 0.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

This season on the road, Philadelphia is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

This season, in seven road games, Philadelphia has gone over the total three times.

The average point total in Eagles away games this season is 47.6 points, 2.1 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

