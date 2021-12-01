ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets NFL Week 13 matchup on December 5, 2021.

Nov 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni during the second quarter of a game against the New Orleans Saints at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

It'll be the Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) against the New York Jets (3-8) in NFL Week 13 action.

Odds for Eagles vs. Jets

Over/under insights

  • Philadelphia and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in seven of 12 games this season.
  • So far this season, 54.5% of New York's games (6/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 45.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.4, is 2.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 53.2 points per game, 7.7 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Eagles and their opponents have scored an average of 48.3 points per game in 2020, 2.8 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 44.2 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 1.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Eagles stats and trends

  • Philadelphia has six wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
  • Philadelphia's games this year have hit the over six times in 12 opportunities (50%).
  • The Eagles score 5.1 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Jets give up (30.4).
  • Philadelphia is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 30.4 points.
  • The Eagles collect 351.1 yards per game, 43.8 fewer yards than the 394.9 the Jets allow per contest.
  • Philadelphia is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up over 394.9 yards.
  • The Eagles have turned the ball over 13 times this season, four more turnovers than the Jets have forced (9).
Jets stats and trends

  • Against the spread, New York is 3-8-0 this season.
  • This season, the Jets have just one ATS win in five games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
  • New York's games this season have eclipsed the over/under six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).
  • This season the Jets rack up 4.7 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Eagles give up (22.8).
  • New York is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 22.8 points.
  • The Jets rack up 331.2 yards per game, only 9.9 fewer than the 341.1 the Eagles allow.
  • In games that New York picks up over 341.1 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • The Jets have turned the ball over 12 more times (24 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Home and road insights

  • New York has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-3 overall there, this season.
  • In five home games this season, New York has hit the over three times.
  • Jets home games this season average 44.6 total points, 0.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45.5).
  • This season on the road, Philadelphia is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • This season, in seven road games, Philadelphia has gone over the total three times.
  • The average point total in Eagles away games this season is 47.6 points, 2.1 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

