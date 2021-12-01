Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 13 matchup on December 5, 2021.

Nov 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is interviewed after the win over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team (5-6) will hope to keep their three-game winning run alive in a Week 13 battle against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-5).

Odds for Raiders vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Las Vegas and its opponents have combined to put up more than 49.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.

Washington and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in four of 11 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 44.3 points per game, 5.2 less than the total in this contest.

The 52.4 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.9 more than the 49.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Raiders games this season is 48.6, 0.9 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 49.5.

In 2020, games involving the Football Team have averaged a total of 46.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas is 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Raiders have been favored by 2.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Las Vegas' games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Raiders average 23.5 points per game, comparable to the 25.6 per matchup the Football Team give up.

When Las Vegas puts up more than 25.6 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Raiders average 26.3 more yards per game (385.6) than the Football Team give up per matchup (359.3).

Las Vegas is 6-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team churns out more than 359.3 yards.

The Raiders have 12 giveaways this season, while the Football Team have 12 takeaways.

Washington stats and trends

In Washington's 11 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Football Team have been installed as underdogs by a 2.5-point margin or more eight times and are 3-5 ATS in those games.

Washington's games this season have hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Football Team put up 6.0 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Raiders give up (26.8).

Washington is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.8 points.

The Football Team average just 10.6 fewer yards per game (349.9) than the Raiders give up (360.5).

When Washington totals over 360.5 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Football Team have turned the ball over four more times (16 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Home and road insights

Las Vegas has two wins against the spread, and is 3-3 overall, at home this season.

The Raiders have one win ATS (1-2) as 2.5-point favorites or greater at home.

In six home games this season, Las Vegas has hit the over four times.

Raiders home games this season average 49.0 total points, 0.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).

In away games, Washington has two wins against the spread and is 2-3 overall.

This year, in three of five road games Washington has gone over the total.

Football Team away games this season average 46.0 total points, 3.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).

