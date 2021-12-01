Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL Week 13 matchup on December 5, 2021.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs downfield after a catch as Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) defends in the second quarter during a Week 12 NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Pittsburgh Steelers At Cincinnati Bengals Nov 28

The Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) and Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) will clash in Week 13 of the NFL season.

Odds for Bengals vs. Chargers

Over/under insights

Cincinnati has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

In 45.5% of Los Angeles' games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 50.5.

The two teams combine to score 52.9 points per game, 2.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 47.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.4 fewer than the 50.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Bengals games this season is 46.2, 4.3 points fewer than Sunday's total of 50.5.

The 50.5 over/under in this game is 0.2 points above the 50.3 average total in Chargers games this season.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Bengals have been favored by 3 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This year, the Bengals rack up just 1.5 more points per game (28.1) than the Chargers give up (26.6).

Cincinnati is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 26.6 points.

The Bengals average only 5.3 more yards per game (355.5) than the Chargers give up per outing (350.2).

In games that Cincinnati amasses over 350.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Bengals have turned the ball over 15 times this season, three more turnovers than the Chargers have forced (12).

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Chargers have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).

This season the Chargers average 4.3 more points per game (24.8) than the Bengals give up (20.5).

Los Angeles is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team notches more than 20.5 points.

The Chargers rack up 35.6 more yards per game (383.8) than the Bengals allow per matchup (348.2).

In games that Los Angeles totals more than 348.2 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Chargers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Bengals have 14 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Cincinnati has two wins against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, at home this year.

At home, as 3-point favorites or more, the Bengals have one win ATS (1-1).

In three of five home games this year, Cincinnati has gone over the total.

The average total in Bengals home games this season is 47.0 points, 3.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (50.5).

In away games, Los Angeles is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall.

The Chargers are winless ATS (0-1) away from home as 3-point underdogs or more.

Los Angeles has hit the over once in five road games this season.

Chargers away games this season average 49.5 total points, 1.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50.5).

