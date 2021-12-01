ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wZDwU_0dAjTOow00

Check out odds, plays and more for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 13 matchup on December 5, 2021.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians takes selfies with fans Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Arians is a former interim Colts head coach.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) face an NFC South matchup in Week 13 with the Atlanta Falcons (5-6).

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in six of 11 games this season.
  • So far this season, 36.4% of Atlanta's games (4/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 50.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 49.6 points per game, 0.9 less than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is equal to the 50.5 points per game these two squads have combined to allow this season.
  • The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 50.8, 0.3 points above Sunday's over/under of 50.5.
  • The 50.5 over/under in this game is 2.7 points higher than the 47.8 average total in Falcons games this season.

Buccaneers stats and trends

  • Against the spread, Tampa Bay is 5-6-0 this year.
  • This season, the Buccaneers have an ATS record of 4-0 in their four games as a favorite of 11 points or more.
  • Tampa Bay's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).
  • The Buccaneers put up 31.5 points per game, 4.0 more than the Falcons allow per matchup (27.5).
  • When Tampa Bay records more than 27.5 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall.
  • The Buccaneers collect 39.9 more yards per game (401.7) than the Falcons give up per matchup (361.8).
  • Tampa Bay is 3-5 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team picks up over 361.8 yards.
  • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over four more times (15 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (11) this season.
Falcons stats and trends

  • Against the spread, Atlanta is 4-7-0 this season.
  • The Falcons have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 11 points or more.
  • Atlanta's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).
  • The Falcons average 4.9 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Buccaneers allow (23.0).
  • Atlanta is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 23.0 points.
  • The Falcons collect just 18.0 fewer yards per game (310.5) than the Buccaneers give up per matchup (328.5).
  • Atlanta is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team amasses over 328.5 yards.
  • The Falcons have turned the ball over 18 times, five fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (23).

Home and road insights

  • Atlanta has covered the spread once at home, and is 1-4 overall there, this season.
  • Atlanta has hit the over twice in five home games this season.
  • Falcons home games this season average 47.0 total points, 3.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50.5).
  • Tampa Bay has one win against the spread, and is 3-3 overall, on the road.
  • In six away games this year, Tampa Bay has gone over the total three times.
  • Buccaneers away games this season average 51.6 total points, 1.1 more than this contest's over/under (50.5).

