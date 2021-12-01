Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 13 matchup on December 5, 2021.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates after a fourth quarter touchdown Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Colts (6-6) face an AFC South matchup in Week 13 against the Houston Texans (2-9).

Odds for Colts vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Indianapolis and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in seven of 12 games (58.3%) this season.

In 36.4% of Houston's games this season (4/11), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 45.5.

The two teams combine to score 43.2 points per game, 2.3 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 4.6 points under the 50.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

Colts games this season feature an average total of 47.3 points, a number 1.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 45.1 points, 0.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Colts have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 9 points or more.

Indianapolis' games this year have gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities (eight times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Colts average 28.3 points per game, comparable to the 26.5 per outing the Texans allow.

Indianapolis is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 26.5 points.

The Colts rack up just 11.8 fewer yards per game (366.3), than the Texans give up per matchup (378.1).

Indianapolis is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team amasses over 378.1 yards.

The Colts have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five fewer than the Texans have forced (20).

Texans stats and trends

Against the spread, Houston is 5-6-0 this season.

The Texans are 3-3 ATS when underdogs by 9 points or more this year.

Houston's games this year have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).

The Texans rack up 14.9 points per game, 8.7 fewer than the Colts surrender (23.6).

The Texans rack up 94.0 fewer yards per game (264.8) than the Colts allow per matchup (358.8).

In games that Houston picks up over 358.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Texans have 18 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 27 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Houston is 3-2 against the spread, and 1-4 overall, at home this season.

In five home games this season, Houston has hit the over three times.

The average total in Texans home games this season is 43.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (45.5).

This year in away games, Indianapolis is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

In four of five road games this season, Indianapolis has gone over the total.

Colts away games this season average 45.7 total points, 0.2 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

