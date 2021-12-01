ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Arizona Cardinals vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lVRjg_0dAjTM3U00

Check out odds, plays and more for the Arizona Cardinals vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 13 matchup on December 5, 2021.

Nov 21, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) runs for yards after the catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals (9-2) will battle the Chicago Bears (4-7) in Week 13 of the NFL season.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Bears

Over/under insights

  • Arizona and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in six of 11 games (54.5%) this season.
  • Chicago has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in three of 12 games this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 1.0 point higher than the combined 44.5 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's total is 4.0 points greater than the 41.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 48.7 points, a number 3.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 45.5 over/under in this game is 2.1 points above the 43.4 average total in Bears games this season.

Cardinals stats and trends

  • Against the spread, Arizona is 8-3-0 this season.
  • The Cardinals have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
  • Arizona's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
  • The Cardinals average 5.1 more points per game (28.2) than the Bears allow (23.1).
  • Arizona is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 23.1 points.
  • The Cardinals rack up 378.9 yards per game, 44.5 more yards than the 334.4 the Bears give up per contest.
  • In games that Arizona totals more than 334.4 yards, the team is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
  • The Cardinals have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bears have 11 takeaways.
Bears stats and trends

  • In Chicago's 11 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Bears are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 7.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • Chicago's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 25% of its opportunities (three times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Bears rack up 16.3 points per game, comparable to the 18.4 the Cardinals give up.
  • Chicago is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.4 points.
  • The Bears collect 296.1 yards per game, 21.7 fewer yards than the 317.8 the Cardinals give up.
  • When Chicago totals more than 317.8 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
  • The Bears have turned the ball over 15 times, four fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (19).

Home and road insights

  • Chicago has two wins against the spread, and is 2-3 overall, at home this season.
  • This year, in five home games, Chicago has hit the over once.
  • Bears home games this season average 42.2 total points, 3.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (45.5).
  • In away games, Arizona is 6-0 against the spread, and 6-0 overall.
  • The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 7.5-point favorites or more on the road.
  • This season, in three of six road games Arizona has hit the over.
  • Cardinals away games this season average 49.5 total points, 4.0 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

