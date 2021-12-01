Arizona Cardinals vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Arizona Cardinals vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 13 matchup on December 5, 2021.

Nov 21, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) runs for yards after the catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals (9-2) will battle the Chicago Bears (4-7) in Week 13 of the NFL season.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Arizona and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in six of 11 games (54.5%) this season.

Chicago has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in three of 12 games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 1.0 point higher than the combined 44.5 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 4.0 points greater than the 41.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 48.7 points, a number 3.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 45.5 over/under in this game is 2.1 points above the 43.4 average total in Bears games this season.

Cardinals stats and trends

Against the spread, Arizona is 8-3-0 this season.

The Cardinals have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Arizona's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Cardinals average 5.1 more points per game (28.2) than the Bears allow (23.1).

Arizona is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 23.1 points.

The Cardinals rack up 378.9 yards per game, 44.5 more yards than the 334.4 the Bears give up per contest.

In games that Arizona totals more than 334.4 yards, the team is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Cardinals have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bears have 11 takeaways.

Bears stats and trends

In Chicago's 11 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This year, the Bears are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 7.5 points or more (in three chances).

Chicago's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 25% of its opportunities (three times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Bears rack up 16.3 points per game, comparable to the 18.4 the Cardinals give up.

Chicago is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.4 points.

The Bears collect 296.1 yards per game, 21.7 fewer yards than the 317.8 the Cardinals give up.

When Chicago totals more than 317.8 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

The Bears have turned the ball over 15 times, four fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (19).

Home and road insights

Chicago has two wins against the spread, and is 2-3 overall, at home this season.

This year, in five home games, Chicago has hit the over once.

Bears home games this season average 42.2 total points, 3.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (45.5).

In away games, Arizona is 6-0 against the spread, and 6-0 overall.

The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 7.5-point favorites or more on the road.

This season, in three of six road games Arizona has hit the over.

Cardinals away games this season average 49.5 total points, 4.0 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

