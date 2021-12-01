ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LyVqm_0dAjT7tq00

Check out odds, plays and more for the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 13 matchup on December 5, 2021.

Miami Dolphins free safety Jevon Holland (8) breaks up a pass to Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (5)during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Thursday in Miami Gardens. Baltimore Ravens V Miami Dolphins 021

The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) will try to halt a three-game slide when they battle the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) in Week 13.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Ravens vs. Steelers

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/under insights

  • Baltimore has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in five of 12 games this season.
  • In 45.5% of Pittsburgh's games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 44.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.3, is 0.3 points above Sunday's over/under.
  • The 46.1 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 2.1 more than the 44 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Ravens games this season is 48.0, 4.0 points more than Sunday's over/under of 44.
  • In 2020, games involving the Steelers have averaged a total of 43.5 points, 0.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Ravens stats and trends

  • Baltimore has six wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
  • This season, the Ravens are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 4.5 points or more (in five chances).
  • Baltimore has hit the over in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times over 12 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Ravens average just 0.4 fewer points per game (23.9) than the Steelers give up (24.3).
  • Baltimore is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.3 points.
  • The Ravens collect 26.0 more yards per game (393.5) than the Steelers allow per outing (367.5).
  • In games that Baltimore churns out more than 367.5 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • This year, the Ravens have turned the ball over 17 times, seven more than the Steelers' takeaways (10).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Baltimore's matchup with the Steelers.

Steelers stats and trends

  • Pittsburgh has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Steelers are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 4.5 points or more this year.
  • Pittsburgh has eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • The Steelers score 20.4 points per game, comparable to the 21.8 the Ravens surrender.
  • When Pittsburgh scores more than 21.8 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Steelers collect 34.4 fewer yards per game (325.5) than the Ravens allow (359.9).
  • Pittsburgh is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0-1 overall when the team picks up over 359.9 yards.
  • This year the Steelers have turned the ball over 14 times, four more than the Ravens' takeaways (10).

Home and road insights

  • Pittsburgh has covered the spread once at home, and is 3-2-1 overall there, this year.
  • At home, the Steelers are winless ATS (0-4) as 4.5-point underdogs or more.
  • This season, in six games at home, Pittsburgh has gone over the total three times.
  • The average total in Steelers home games this season is 41.8 points, 2.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (44).
  • Baltimore is 3-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.
  • The Ravens are winless ATS (0-2) on the road as 4.5-point favorites or more.
  • This year, in five road games, Baltimore has hit the over once.
  • Ravens away games this season average 46.3 total points, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under (44).

Powered by Data Skrive.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Ben Roethlisberger’s net worth in 2021

Known as “Big Ben”, Ben Roethlisberger is the long-time quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers and is one of the most efficient passers in NFL history. For this one, we’ll take a look at Ben Roethlisberger’s net worth in 2021. Ben Roethlisberger’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $100 Million. Ben Roethlisberger’s...
NFL
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
USA Today

Steelers land top QB in new 2022 mock draft

Make no mistake, the Pittsburgh Steelers are more than one player from being ready to compete in the AFC. Nevertheless, maximizing the talent with that all-so-important first-round pick next year will go a long way toward getting the franchise moving forward after quarterback Ben Roethlisberger retires. Our friends over at...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Steelers View
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers’ Plan At Quarterback

Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Ryan Shazier Has Blunt Message For Ben Roethlisberger

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered the 2021 season with playoff hopes, but the team’s play as of late has been less than stellar. A 41-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend may have been the worst loss in the Mike Tomlin era. Following the latest loss, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger took plenty of heat.
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Are Reportedly Signing A Notable Quarterback

With Kyler Murray still nursing an ankle injury, the Arizona Cardinals are reportedly adding another quarterback to their active roster. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Arizona is signing Trace McSorley off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad. McSorley joins Murray, Colt McCoy and Chris Streveler as quarterbacks on the Cardinals’ roster.
NFL
FanSided

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be in danger of missing Sunday’s game

The Baltimore Ravens were without quarterback Lamar Jackson in practice on both Wednesday and Thursday as the former MVP sat out due to a non-COVID-19 illness. This marked the third time this season that Jackson had missed practice time due to an illness. Although it certainly didn’t hurt his team the previous two times as the Ravens went on to win both games.
NFL
thefocus.news

Where is Michael Oher now, is he still playing football in 2021?

The former Baltimore Ravens star was the subject of 2009 film The Blind Side but where is Michael Oher now, and is he still playing football in 2021?. Michael Oher is a former offensive tackle who primarily played in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens. However, Oher is also well...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021

Terry Bradshaw is an NFL great and is widely considered as one of the best quarterbacks of all time. He is a Hall of Famer in both college and pro football. For this one, we will take a look at Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021. Terry Bradshaw’s Net Worth...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Officials Reportedly Admitted To Critical Mistake

Few NFL games this season, if any, featured more questionable officiating calls than last Monday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears. There were several highly questionable calls in that Monday contest, when the Steelers beat the Bears, 29-27. Bears quarterback Justin Fields was on the receiving end...
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ben Roethlisberger says he never hears Mike Tomlin in his helmet

Earlier in the week, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talked about the offensive playcalling and his input. Based on Tomlin’s comments, he does at times make the offensive play call, perhaps overriding what offensive coordinator Matt Canada has in mind. But according to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, he’s never heard Tomlin’s void in his helmet.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ben Roethlisberger has made decision on his future

Ben Roethlisberger has made a decision regarding his football future, according to a report. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that Big Ben has told some former teammates and people within the Steelers organization that he expects this to be his last season playing quarterback for Pittsburgh. Schefter used very...
NFL
thefocus.news

Did Ravens QB Lamar Jackson graduate from college?

Where Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson go to college, and did the quarter-back graduate from college before he was drafted into the NFL?. It was a bad night for the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins. The Ravens slumped to a 10-22 defeat against the Dolphins...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

24K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy