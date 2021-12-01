Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 13 matchup on December 5, 2021.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) will try to halt a three-game slide when they battle the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) in Week 13.

Odds for Ravens vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Baltimore has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in five of 12 games this season.

In 45.5% of Pittsburgh's games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 44.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.3, is 0.3 points above Sunday's over/under.

The 46.1 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 2.1 more than the 44 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Ravens games this season is 48.0, 4.0 points more than Sunday's over/under of 44.

In 2020, games involving the Steelers have averaged a total of 43.5 points, 0.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore has six wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

This season, the Ravens are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 4.5 points or more (in five chances).

Baltimore has hit the over in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times over 12 games with a set point total).

This year, the Ravens average just 0.4 fewer points per game (23.9) than the Steelers give up (24.3).

Baltimore is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.3 points.

The Ravens collect 26.0 more yards per game (393.5) than the Steelers allow per outing (367.5).

In games that Baltimore churns out more than 367.5 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

This year, the Ravens have turned the ball over 17 times, seven more than the Steelers' takeaways (10).

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Steelers are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 4.5 points or more this year.

Pittsburgh has eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Steelers score 20.4 points per game, comparable to the 21.8 the Ravens surrender.

When Pittsburgh scores more than 21.8 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Steelers collect 34.4 fewer yards per game (325.5) than the Ravens allow (359.9).

Pittsburgh is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0-1 overall when the team picks up over 359.9 yards.

This year the Steelers have turned the ball over 14 times, four more than the Ravens' takeaways (10).

Home and road insights

Pittsburgh has covered the spread once at home, and is 3-2-1 overall there, this year.

At home, the Steelers are winless ATS (0-4) as 4.5-point underdogs or more.

This season, in six games at home, Pittsburgh has gone over the total three times.

The average total in Steelers home games this season is 41.8 points, 2.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (44).

Baltimore is 3-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.

The Ravens are winless ATS (0-2) on the road as 4.5-point favorites or more.

This year, in five road games, Baltimore has hit the over once.

Ravens away games this season average 46.3 total points, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under (44).

