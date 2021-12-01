Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 13 matchup on December 5, 2021.

Nov 28, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (27) scores a touchdown between Green Bay Packers linebacker Krys Barnes (51) and free safety Adrian Amos (31) during the second quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) will carry a three-game losing run into a Week 13 battle with the Los Angeles Rams (7-4).

Odds for Rams vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in seven of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 27.3% of Jacksonville's games (3/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 47.5.

Sunday's over/under is 4.6 points higher than the combined 42.9 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 49.6 points per game, 2.1 more than this contest's over/under.

The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 50.3 points per game in 2020, 2.8 more than Sunday's total.

The 47.5 over/under in this game is 0.6 points higher than the 46.9 average total in Jaguars games this season.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Rams have been favored by 12.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Los Angeles has eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times over 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Rams score just 1.5 more points per game (27.2) than the Jaguars give up (25.7).

Los Angeles is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.7 points.

The Rams collect 23.8 more yards per game (384.1) than the Jaguars give up per outing (360.3).

In games that Los Angeles amasses over 360.3 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Rams have turned the ball over eight more times (14 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Jaguars stats and trends

In Jacksonville's 11 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Jaguars have been underdogs by 12.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Jacksonville's games this year have hit the over only two times in 11 opportunities (18.2%).

The Jaguars rack up 15.7 points per game, 8.2 fewer than the Rams allow (23.9).

The Jaguars collect 322.8 yards per game, 28.8 fewer yards than the 351.6 the Rams give up.

Jacksonville is 1-4 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team churns out over 351.6 yards.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over four more times (19 total) than the Rams have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Home and road insights

Los Angeles has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-2 overall there, this year.

At home, as 12.5-point favorites or more, the Rams are winless ATS (0-1).

In three of five games at home this season, Los Angeles has gone over the total.

The average point total in Rams home games this season is 51.8 points, 4.3 more than this contest's over/under (47.5).

Jacksonville has two wins against the spread, and is 0-4 overall, away from home.

In four road games this year, Jacksonville has hit the over once.

Jaguars away games this season average 45.9 total points, 1.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (47.5).

