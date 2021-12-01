ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 13 matchup on December 5, 2021.

Nov 28, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (27) scores a touchdown between Green Bay Packers linebacker Krys Barnes (51) and free safety Adrian Amos (31) during the second quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) will carry a three-game losing run into a Week 13 battle with the Los Angeles Rams (7-4).

Odds for Rams vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in seven of 11 games this season.
  • So far this season, 27.3% of Jacksonville's games (3/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 47.5.
  • Sunday's over/under is 4.6 points higher than the combined 42.9 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 49.6 points per game, 2.1 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 50.3 points per game in 2020, 2.8 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 47.5 over/under in this game is 0.6 points higher than the 46.9 average total in Jaguars games this season.

Rams stats and trends

  • Los Angeles has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Rams have been favored by 12.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Los Angeles has eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times over 11 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Rams score just 1.5 more points per game (27.2) than the Jaguars give up (25.7).
  • Los Angeles is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.7 points.
  • The Rams collect 23.8 more yards per game (384.1) than the Jaguars give up per outing (360.3).
  • In games that Los Angeles amasses over 360.3 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Rams have turned the ball over eight more times (14 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Jaguars stats and trends

  • In Jacksonville's 11 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Jaguars have been underdogs by 12.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • Jacksonville's games this year have hit the over only two times in 11 opportunities (18.2%).
  • The Jaguars rack up 15.7 points per game, 8.2 fewer than the Rams allow (23.9).
  • The Jaguars collect 322.8 yards per game, 28.8 fewer yards than the 351.6 the Rams give up.
  • Jacksonville is 1-4 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team churns out over 351.6 yards.
  • The Jaguars have turned the ball over four more times (19 total) than the Rams have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Los Angeles has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-2 overall there, this year.
  • At home, as 12.5-point favorites or more, the Rams are winless ATS (0-1).
  • In three of five games at home this season, Los Angeles has gone over the total.
  • The average point total in Rams home games this season is 51.8 points, 4.3 more than this contest's over/under (47.5).
  • Jacksonville has two wins against the spread, and is 0-4 overall, away from home.
  • In four road games this year, Jacksonville has hit the over once.
  • Jaguars away games this season average 45.9 total points, 1.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (47.5).

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

