ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NrLCn_0dAjRGyO00

Check out odds, plays and more for the Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots NFL Week 13 matchup on December 6, 2021.

Nov 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and running back Matt Breida (22) celebrate Breida s fourth quarter touchdown catch against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots (8-4) will look to extend their six-game winning run versus the Buffalo Bills (7-4) in Week 13.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Bills vs. Patriots

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/under insights

  • Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in five of 12 games this season.
  • New England and its opponents have combined to score more than 43.5 points in six of 12 games this season.
  • Monday's total is 14.1 points lower than the two team's combined 57.6 points per game average.
  • The 32.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.2 fewer than the 43.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The Bills and their opponents have scored an average of 48.9 points per game in 2020, 5.4 more than Monday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Patriots have averaged a total of 44.9 points, 1.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Bills stats and trends

  • Buffalo is 8-4-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, the Bills have an against the spread record of 7-4 in their 11 games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
  • Buffalo's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Bills score 13.8 more points per game (29.6) than the Patriots give up (15.8).
  • When Buffalo scores more than 15.8 points, it is 8-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • The Bills average 72.6 more yards per game (389.3) than the Patriots give up per contest (316.7).
  • When Buffalo piles up over 316.7 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Bills have turned the ball over 16 times this season, nine fewer than the Patriots have forced (25).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Buffalo's matchup with the Patriots.

Patriots stats and trends

  • In New England's 12 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.
  • The Patriots have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • New England's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 12 opportunities (50%).
  • This season the Patriots put up 11.5 more points per game (28.0) than the Bills give up (16.5).
  • New England is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.5 points.
  • The Patriots average 355.3 yards per game, 80.1 more yards than the 275.2 the Bills give up.
  • In games that New England churns out over 275.2 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
  • This season the Patriots have 15 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Bills have takeaways (25).

Home and road insights

  • Buffalo is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall, at home this season.
  • This season, as 2.5-point favorites or greater at home, the Bills are 3-2 ATS.
  • In five home games this year, Buffalo has hit the over twice.
  • The average point total in Bills home games this season is 47.7 points, 4.2 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).
  • New England is 5-0 overall, and 4-1 against the spread, away from home.
  • As 2.5-point underdogs or more away from home, the Patriots are 3-1 ATS.
  • This year, in five away games, New England has gone over the total twice.
  • Patriots away games this season average 44.3 total points, 0.8 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.

Comments / 0

Related
profootballnetwork.com

Patriots vs. Bills Prediction, Pick: Who wins on Monday Night Football?

Bills -3 (Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook) I’m somewhat stunned by the line on this game. The New England Patriots have given up a grand total of 26 points in their last four games combined. The offense is running at an efficiency no other team in the NFL is currently matching.
NFL
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Lose QB Ahead Of New England Game

The Buffalo Bills Quarterback room will have one open seat this year as they prepare for their Monday Night matchup against the New England Patriots. On Tuesday, the Bill announced that backup quarterback Jack Fromm was signed by the New York Giants from the Bills practice squad. Fromm was a...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Power 93.7 WBLK

Fantastic News For Bills Fans This Week Against the Patriots

In case you've missed the buzz around Western New York, the Buffalo Bills have a huge game next Monday against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. It's the Bills second Monday Night Football game of the season (Tennessee Titans), but unlike the Titans game, this one will be played at home. It's the Bills fourth season in a row with a primetime matchup against New England.
NFL
FanSided

NFL’s schedule change screws Patriots out of full bye week

Rival NFL fans take the time to joke each and every year about how the league favors the New England Patriots — from refs helping out their cause to the schedule constantly benefitting them. Everyone’s always looking for an angle to devalue this franchise’s success for the last two-plus decades.
NFL
NESN

Patriots Officially Rule Linebacker Out For Monday Night Bills Game

Ronnie Perkins’ NFL debut will not come Monday night in Buffalo. The New England Patriots on Sunday officially ruled the rookie outside linebacker out for their Monday night matchup with the Bills at Highmark Stadium. Perkins missed Friday’s practice with an illness and had been listed as questionable. The following...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New England Patriots#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#The New Orleans Saints#Patriots View
nfltraderumors.co

Patriots Make Three Moves

According to Mike Reiss, the New England Patriots announced they signed RB Devine Ozigbo and CB Thakarius Keyes to their practice squad and released DT Niles Scott. Ozigbo, 25, originally signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2019. He was waived coming out of the preseason and claimed off waivers by the Jaguars.
NFL
NESN.com

ESPN Writer Offers ‘Bold Prediction’ For Patriots-Bills Week 13 Game

The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills will square off Monday night at Highmark Stadium in a game with serious NFL playoff implications. The spread and total have fluctuated a bit, especially with the forecast in Orchard Park calling for possible nasty weather, and that speaks to the unpredictability of the crucial AFC East showdown.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WGR550

How are the freaking Patriots in 1st place?

All we got was one season of bad Patriots football. That just isn’t right. Unfortunately my Sunday included watching the Patriots beat Tennessee but I had to do a little scouting in advance of the big Monday night showdown with the Bills.
NFL
CBS Boston

Let’s Look At The Buffalo Bills, Who Will Host Patriots In Their Biggest Game Of The Season

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have won six straight games, turning their season around and getting themselves smack dab in the middle of the fight for the top seed in the AFC. It’s been an improbable run, and it has the team and the fans rather excited. But all of those positive vibes can come crashing down if the Patriots take the field Monday night in Orchard Park and get soundly beaten by the Bills. That’s kind of how life works in the NFL. With that in mind, it feels safe to say this is the biggest game of the year for...
NFL
CBS Boston

Lake-Effect Snow May Impact Patriots-Bills Game In Buffalo Monday Night

BOSTON (CBS) — Whether Bill Belichick admits it or not, weather plays a HUGE role in football this time of year. I’m sure if you asked him he would say something like, “It is what it is.” And to a certain extent, he’s right. But, I would say that if anything, the weather has been a major factor in the Patriots success in the past few decades. It seems that all my memories of the Patriots playing in the snow, wind, or bitter cold are of them absolutely destroying the opponent. Is that because they are better prepared than other teams? Or is it...
NFL
NESN

What Drew Bledsoe Told Mac Jones In Locker Room After Patriots-Titans

Tom Brady’s heir and predecessor shared an embrace after Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium. Drew Bledsoe, like fellow former Patriot Stephen Gostkowski, was in the stands to watch New England earn a 36-13 win over the Tennessee Titans. (The two had very different views of the Patriots’ blowout victory, by the way.)
NFL
the buffalo bills

NFL analysts | Bills vs. Patriots game predictions | Monday Night Football

This is such a fascinating matchup. The Bills embody so many of the league-wide trends from the last few years, while the Patriots embody so much of the counter measures taken by coaches to go heavy while their opponents go light, zigging while the rest of the league zags. I...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

24K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy