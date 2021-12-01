Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots NFL Week 13 matchup on December 6, 2021.

Nov 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and running back Matt Breida (22) celebrate Breida s fourth quarter touchdown catch against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots (8-4) will look to extend their six-game winning run versus the Buffalo Bills (7-4) in Week 13.

Odds for Bills vs. Patriots

Over/under insights

Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in five of 12 games this season.

New England and its opponents have combined to score more than 43.5 points in six of 12 games this season.

Monday's total is 14.1 points lower than the two team's combined 57.6 points per game average.

The 32.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.2 fewer than the 43.5 over/under in this contest.

The Bills and their opponents have scored an average of 48.9 points per game in 2020, 5.4 more than Monday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Patriots have averaged a total of 44.9 points, 1.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo is 8-4-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Bills have an against the spread record of 7-4 in their 11 games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Buffalo's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Bills score 13.8 more points per game (29.6) than the Patriots give up (15.8).

When Buffalo scores more than 15.8 points, it is 8-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Bills average 72.6 more yards per game (389.3) than the Patriots give up per contest (316.7).

When Buffalo piles up over 316.7 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Bills have turned the ball over 16 times this season, nine fewer than the Patriots have forced (25).

Patriots stats and trends

In New England's 12 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Patriots have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).

New England's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

This season the Patriots put up 11.5 more points per game (28.0) than the Bills give up (16.5).

New England is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.5 points.

The Patriots average 355.3 yards per game, 80.1 more yards than the 275.2 the Bills give up.

In games that New England churns out over 275.2 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

This season the Patriots have 15 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Bills have takeaways (25).

Home and road insights

Buffalo is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall, at home this season.

This season, as 2.5-point favorites or greater at home, the Bills are 3-2 ATS.

In five home games this year, Buffalo has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Bills home games this season is 47.7 points, 4.2 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

New England is 5-0 overall, and 4-1 against the spread, away from home.

As 2.5-point underdogs or more away from home, the Patriots are 3-1 ATS.

This year, in five away games, New England has gone over the total twice.

Patriots away games this season average 44.3 total points, 0.8 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).

