ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Global airlines prepare for Omicron volatility, agility will be key

By Jamie Freed, Rajesh Kumar Singh
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TImwr_0dAexJh000

SYDNEY/CHICAGO Dec 1 (Reuters) - Global airlines are bracing for more volatility due to the Omicron coronavirus variant that could force them to juggle schedules and destinations at short notice and rely more on domestic markets where possible, analysts say.

Many travellers have already booked trips for the Christmas period, a peak season for airlines, but since news of the variant last week, there are growing industry concerns over a pause in future bookings and further delays to the already slow recovery in business travel.

On Wednesday, United Airlines (UAL.O) Chief Executive Officer Scott Kirby said the new variant will have a near-term impact on bookings.

Fitch Ratings has lowered its global passenger traffic forecasts for 2021 and 2022, saying the emergence of new variants like Omicron highlight the likelihood that conditions would remain volatile for airlines.

"It feels a little bit like we are back to where we were a year ago and that's not a great prospect for the industry and beyond," Deirdre Fulton, a partner at consultancy MIDAS Aviation, said at an industry webinar.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) called for a "more measured and evidence-based" response, saying "the costs of significantly restricted global air mobility affect all countries".

Airlines have been blaming a lack of consistent and stable health protocols as well as border restrictions for depressed international travel demand. read more

New protocols in the wake of the Omicron variant are expected to add to their headache.

The United States, for example, is moving to require that all air travellers entering the country show a negative COVID-19 test performed within one day of departure.

All non-EU travellers to mainland France, where the Omicron variant has not been detected yet, will have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, regardless of their vaccination status, a government spokesman said. Ireland and Portugal are also demanding that travellers produce a negative test.

Airlines are currently using a range of apps to verify test results. Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) said it would comply with Washington's directives, but did not say if the new testing requirement would need the carrier to make any changes to its verification app.

IMPACT TO VARY BY REGION

Omicron's impact will vary by country and region due to each government's response and the diverse nature of global airlines, as well as their business models.

Japan Airlines (9201.T) and ANA Holdings (9202.T) on Wednesday suspended new reservations for international flights arriving into Japan until the end of December as the country tightens border controls.

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways (0293.HK), which lacks a domestic market and is operating at only 10% of pre-pandemic capacity, said it was too early to assess Omicron's impact on demand.

Airlines in countries with large, strong domestic markets like the United States, China and Russia are better shielded from the greater uncertainties of international travel.

An analysis by UBS shows U.S. carriers have not yet changed their scheduled capacity, which is running at 87% of 2019 levels in December and is expected to reach 92% of pre-COVID capacity in January.

United Airlines is launching its Newark-Cape Town route on Wednesday and Delta Air is expecting strong bookings over the Christmas period.

"In the past year, each new variant has brought a decline in bookings, but then an increase once the surge dissipates. We expect the same pattern to emerge," said Helane Becker, an analyst at Cowen and Co.

Travel booking website Kayak said international travel searches from the United States were down only 5% on Sunday - a stark contrast to a 26% fall in searches from Britain, which had tightened testing requirements for arrivals.

Major European airlines are far more dependent on international travel than their U.S. counterparts, placing them more at risk of fallout from the Omicron variant.

In Asia, countries like Australia, Japan, Singapore and Thailand had only begun to cautiously lift border restrictions in recent weeks and passenger numbers remained at fractions of pre-pandemic levels before the Omicron variant was discovered.

John Grant, chief analyst at travel data firm OAG, said moves by Japan and Australia to delay entry to some foreigners due to Omicron were "sad and frustrating" but the proportionate impact on travel was "relatively insignificant."

Airlines globally have been more agile about quickly adjusting their schedules and destinations during the pandemic and that is expected to continue, he said.

Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney, Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago, Sakura Murakami in Tokyo, Padraic Halpin in Dublin Editing by Kim Coghill, Mark Potter and Marguerita Choy

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

New Zealand defence forces warn of rising threat from China in Indo-Pacific

WELLINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - New Zealand's defence forces warned on Wednesday of the security threat from an increasingly powerful China as it assertively pursues its interests in the Indo-Pacific region. Growing strategic competition between China, which is New Zealand's biggest trading partner, the United States and other powers will...
POLITICS
Reuters

TUI reports loss as Omicron trumps summer recovery

Dec 8 (Reuters) - TUI (TUIGn.DE), reported an operating loss of over 2 billion euros ($2.26 billion) for its 2020-2021 financial year and said it may need to cut winter capacity as the Omicron coronavirus variant overshadows hopes of a rebound next summer. The world's largest holiday company has struggled...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

World stocks in third day of gains as Omicron fears ease

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - A rebound in market sentiment continued in early European trading on Wednesday, with world shares set for their biggest two-day jump since November last year as investors became less concerned about the Omicron variant. World shares plunged at the end of last month when the...
STOCKS
Reuters

Japan finds fourth case of Omicron variant - TV Asahi

TOKYO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Japan has reported its fourth case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, TV Asahi said on Wednesday. The fresh case was a man in his 50s who had stayed in Nigeria, the network reported. The Japanese government has enforced tighter border controls against the Omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japan Airlines#Pacific Airlines#Hong Kong Airlines#Omicron#Fitch#Midas Aviation#Icao
Reuters

BuzzFeed, Apple, DiDi Global, United Airlines, Del Taco

The Dow rallied over 1% on Monday as economy-linked banks and energy stocks roared back after sharp declines in the previous week, while Nasdaq struggled to keep pace as Nvidia dragged down chipmakers. At 12:19 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 1.89% at 35,234.46. The S&P 500...
STOCKS
Reuters

Oil dips below $75 as investors assess Omicron's impact

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell below $75 a barrel on Wednesday, taking a breather after strong gains this week, as investors assessed the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the global economy and fuel demand. Brent crude futures were down 83 cents, or 1.1%, to $74.61...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Australian airlines gear up for price war as new challengers enter market

SYDNEY, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Australia's domestic airline industry, held back during the pandemic by state border closings, is gearing up for a price war as new entrants into the jet market challenge dominant incumbents Qantas Airways Ltd (QAN.AX) and Virgin Australia. Regional Express Holdings Ltd (REX.AX) (Rex) is expanding...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Business Travel
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
France
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Reuters

Australia, NZ dlrs recover but Omicron volatility ahead

SYDNEY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The currencies of Australia and New Zealand recovered some ground against the greenback on Monday after last week's 13-month lows as the spread of the Omicron variant clouded the global growth outlook. The Aussie was trading up 0.28% at $0.7017 by 0319 GMT, having shed...
ECONOMY
NBC Washington

European Stocks Climb as Investors Watch Omicron Variant, Bitcoin Volatility

LONDON — European stocks moved higher on Monday as investors continue to monitor developments around the omicron Covid variant and bitcoin volatility. The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.7% in early trade, with oil and gas stocks climbing 1.4% to lead gains as all sectors and major bourses entered positive territory.
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Market History Says Omicron Volatility Isn't a Reason for Investors to Sell

There is a big difference between being a trader and an investor in a market with this level of uncertainty and volatility caused by a new Covid variant. Stock market trading gains and losses may whipsaw every day, even intraday, but the history of the VIX volatility index suggests that patient investors will be rewarded.
MARKETS
Shore News Network

European shares drop as Omicron keeps markets volatile

LONDON (Reuters) – European stock indexes fell on Thursday, reversing gains from the previous session as a lack of information about the Omicron coronavirus variant left markets volatile, but Wall Street futures pointed to a slightly stronger open in the U.S. session. Markets first dropped on fears over the Omicron...
STOCKS
internationalinvestment.net

European stock markets under pressure amid volatility on Omicron anxiety

European stock markets were back under pressure on Thursday, continuing the seesaw price action we've seen all week, says Craig Erlam, Senior Market Analyst, UK & EMEA, OANDA. Early signs aren't promising given the rate of case increases in South Africa and the fact that Omicron is already popping up in numerous other countries. Investors may continue to be attracted to the dips but one thing is clear, rallies so far have been short-lived.
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

European Stocks Close Lower in Another Volatile Session Amid Omicron Fears

LONDON — European stocks pulled back on Thursday, in another volatile trading session as concerns persisted over the omicron Covid variant. The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 1.1%, with tech stocks plunging 3.8% to lead the losses as almost all sectors and major bourses slid well into the red. European equities...
STOCKS
dallassun.com

United Airlines makes history, operates first commercial flight using 100 pc sustainable fuel in one of two engines

By Reena BhardwajWashington [US], December 2 (ANI): The US-based carrier United Airlines on Wednesday made aviation history when it operated the first-ever commercial flight on 100 per cent sustainable fuel in one of two engines. The flight operated from Chicago's O'Hare airport to Washington on Wednesday. "Aviation history is cleared...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Gold bounces as dollar stalls, Omicron-led volatility lingers

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Wednesday, tracking a retreat in the dollar as investors used a pullback in the previous session to buy bullion as a hedge against wider market volatility amid concerns over the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Spot gold was up 0.4% to $1,780.05...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Volatility rules currencies as traders fret over Omicron, Fed tightening

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Foreign-exchange market volatility hovered near a nine-month peak on Thursday as traders weighed the risks posed by a more hawkish Federal Reserve amid ongoing uncertainty about the threat from Omicron. Markets lacked direction in Asian trading hours, with the safe-haven yen retracing a little of its...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

241K+
Followers
251K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy