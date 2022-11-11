Purchase a Spark of Love-inspired t-shirt and bring joy to kids this holiday season

ABC7 is celebrating the 29th year of the Spark of Love toy drive - the largest community toy drive in the nation.

To help raise money this year, we have teamed up with local muralists to design t-shirts. You can check out their shirts at abc7.com/shop

We partnered with Smile South Central to identify muralists willing to donate their time and talent for the project.

Jason Ostro is an artist and the director of Gabba Gallery in Los Angeles.

"I've been very interested in art my entire life," Ostro said. "I was influenced by art at a very, very young age from my mom."

"She is an artist who's been creating and making beautiful, beautiful artwork for the last 50 years."

"When I was a child, she gave me all the tools and taught me so many different ways to create, and to use my creative abilities for expression."

Ostro said that over the last few years, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the things that he noticed is that everybody needed a little more love.

"The Spark of Love program was something that called out to us in the sense of being able to make kids lives just a little bit better by getting them toys through the holiday season."

"I really am super excited about being involved with Spark of Love and I created this wonderful heart design to help with the toys for the children," Ostro added.

"It actually fits perfectly with why I make art. Most of my shirts, they they come with a whole idea of love and chasing for love and going through all the lines to get through life's distortions, to get to love."

"So when I was asked to be part of the Spark of Love program, it made complete sense to add a heart with a little bit of the muck around it so you can get the love right in the center."

Local muralist gives back by donating his time and talent

Armed with spray paint cans, artist AngelOnce hopes to spread peace and love through his murals.

Teaming up with Spark of Love, AngelOnce shares Charlie, the angry elephant, with the world.

For AngelOnce, it's crucial to show love to the community and its kids.

"It's important for me to be part of this spark of love program, because I love to give back to the community," said AngelOnce.

The angry elephant-shaped like the letter O symbolizes AngelOnce's name with Charlie, the angry elephant shape. "So the O represents me as Once," said AngelOnce.

The artwork means more than his name. Attached to a heart-shaped balloon, the elephant travels the world to show love and peace one destination at a time.

"We've been going through so much these couple of years, and I think we should show a little bit more love and a little bit more peace with each other," said AngelOnce.

ABC7 partnered with Smile South Central to identify muralists willing to donate their time and talent for our 29th annual Spark of Love Toy Drive.

Starting at the age of four, Mecca Robinson, a.k.a Su.plex Art , turned her love for art into a passion, a business and successful brand called "Buns & Blyphin."

"If I could describe myself in one word, I'd say artistic," said the artist.

For her Spark of Love T-shirt Su.plex drew inspiration from her inner child and the use of bright color.

"Color is one of the best ways we are able to express ourselves," the artist told Localish.

She describes her T-shirt as having "variety and that keeps people's eyes moving."

"I had to think what kind of shirt would people want to wear for Christmas," said Su.plex. "I feel like there should a shirt that has a feeling of, I can do anything."

Muralist Vasco Del Rey designs a joy-sparking t-shirt to help kids

Inspired by his childhood, artist Vasco Del Rey created a design featuring a large figure with a small flower, signifying many things, such as the impact the little things can have on a person.

"One of the first things that I was exposed to was the generosity of Americans," said Del Rey. "It made me less scared and more happy being in a new country."

Del Rey says being a part of this campaign is one way he can pay if forward and is hoping his design has a positive effect for other children, especially children of color, those in need or perhaps undocumented kids.

Local street artist Jules Muck, otherwise known as Muck Rock, has created a one-of-a-kind t-shirt for ABC7's Spark of Love toy drive to help bring kids some holiday joy.

Muck Rock 's shirt is a reproduction of a Santa Monica mural that calls for peace after two men were killed in late August in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

"I think it's a really difficult holiday season this year because of what's been going on," said local graffiti artist and muralist Jules Muck, otherwise known as Muck Rock.

Local artist Moncho 1929 has created a one-of-a-kind t-shirt for ABC7's Spark of Love toy drive to help bring kids some holiday joy

"I really wanted to do something to kind of capture the children and fire department and capture this whole kind of excitement that kids see when they see a fire truck," said Moncho 1929 , a Los Angeles-based artist whose work can be found in private, city, and corporate collections.

"It's important to be a part of Spark of Love because any chance to do good for the community and for a good cause is always a good thing to do," Moncho 1929 added.

"For me art is a different language and when I was young, I didn't speak much and art is a way for me to speak," he told ABC7.

"I've been doing work with charities and with children for years and I love helping out charities and helping out kids," he shared.

Local Los Angeles muralist Phobik has created a special one of a kind t-shirt for ABC7 Spark of Love to help raise money over the holiday season

"It's important to be a part of the campaign just because it's for kids," said Phobik , a Los Angeles-based artist specializing in public art and paintings.

"It brightens up their day and uplifts the community and it introduces other people to creative artwork," he told ABC7.

"Art is important now especially during the pandemic because it keeps you busy, it keeps your mind busy," Phobik added.

Phobik has turned his t-shirt design into a larger-than-life mural at 4899 Washington Blvd. in Los Angeles along side another contributing artist, Septerhed.

ABC7 has partnered with local muralists to create one-of-a-kind t-shirts to help raise funds for our annual Spark of Love campaign.

"2020 has been one of the most horrific years that I've seen since I've been alive and I like to give back to my community when I can," said Septerhed , a Los Angeles-based artist specializing in murals, illustrations and paintings.

"If we can help a younger generation by showing love...and give our time to help out...it teaches them to be like that later in life," he told ABC7.

"A lot of kids don't have the same opportunities as other kids. It's a human right to be shown love and compassion," Septerhed shared.

ABC7 will donate 100% of its proceeds from the sale of these t-shirts to support Spark of Love.