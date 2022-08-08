The Best Red Lipstick for Your ‘Red’ Era (Taylor’s Version)

Click here to read the full article.

Now that we’re on the tail end of the I-woke-up-like-this beauty trend, the classic red lip is poised to make a huge comeback. But considering how quickly it can upgrade your look, it’s a wonder it went anywhere to begin with. Still, not all the best red lipsticks are created equal: Some are too chalky, or too dry, or worse — can’t make it through breakfast without smudging off. One thing to keep in mind: your undertones. Warm tones look great with an orange-red lipstick, and a bright cherry red will complement cooler tones, but if you find one that breaks the rule, you do you.

Ever since the rerelease of Taylor Swift ‘s Red album, folks on TikTok have been having their red lip moment. From matte to glossy and blue-red to wine shades, there’s a color and formula for every age and skin tone. There’s the perfect red lipstick at every price point, too. We found stellar options that cost less than a coffee, as well as luxe ones that are worth saving up for. So, pop on the 10-minute All Too Well and get ready for this season to become your own Red era.

Smashbox Be Seen + Be Legendary Prime & Plush Lipstick

This cool red lipstick was developed by women of color, for women of color. It was created by NOBLE (Network of Black Leaders and Executives) at the Estée Lauder Companies, including Kia Ragland (the product developer), Lori Taylor-Davis (the makeup artist) and Stella Niinoi (the chemist). The creamy, peptide-infused lipstick has a primer built in for smooth color that lasts without flaking.

E.L.F. Srsly Satin Lipstick in Cherry

This silky-smooth, creamy lipstick contains hydrating macadamia seed oil. Srsly Satin Lipstick is a cruelty-free and vegan formula that comes in 10 shades — including this Cherry hue .

Maybelline New York Color Sensational Made for All Lipstick in Red for Me

Maybelline tested this blue-red lipstick on a diverse mix of 50 skin tones to ensure it looks good on everyone. Plus, the comfort matte formula lasts all day without flaking.

Nars Powermatte Lip Pigment Liquid Lipstick in Starwoman

This brick-red hue comes in a unique lightweight formula that feels like nothing on the lips but delivers bold, matte color.

M.A.C. Love Me Liquid Lipstick in Whatta Doll

Liquid lipstick fans love this argan oil- and shea butter–infused liquid lip color with a satin finish. And in this deep rose color? Sign us up.

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Red Carpet Red

Although Charlotte Tilbury is known for its nude shades, don’t dismiss the red colors — especially this ruby red with a hydrating matte finish.

Sephora Collection #LIPSTORIES Lipstick in 23 After Hours

This matte red lipstick feels way more expensive than its $9 price tag. It lasts all day without drying out lips.

Dior Rouge Dior Refillable Lipstick in 999 Metallic

Go luxe with this hydrating and long-wearing classic red lipstick with a cool metallic sheen. It’s also refillable so you can pop in a new shade without buying a whole new lipstick case.

Rare Beauty Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick in Inspire

This bright red hue is Selena Gomez’s go-to shade from her Rare Beauty line. The weightless air-whipped lip cream allows you to get a full-coverage pout or that just-kissed look with ease.

Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Voile Sheer Lipstick in 25* Goldie Red

Somehow this “ Gucci red ” color is both pigmented and sheer at the same time, making it a great starter red lipstick for those who are a little nervous about going bold.

Gxve by Gwen Stefani Original Me Clean High-Performance Matte Lipstick in Original Recipe

Gwen Stefani created this true red lipstick based on the ones she’s been wearing for decades. Get her pop-punk look with creamy, ultra-pigmented color.

Ilia Color Block Lipstick in Grenadine

Those looking for a clean, vegan formula will love this organic castor seed oil-infused smooth lipstick in a soft coral-red with warm undertones.

Christian Louboutin Velvet Matte Lip Colour in Rouge Louboutin 001m

Christian Louboutin lipsticks are basically like a piece of art — just like its shoes. But the actual lipstick formula isn’t to be overlooked. This ultra-pigmented formula has a soft, suede finish in a class blue-red shade.

Smashbox Always On Longwear Matte Liquid Lipstick in Liquid Fire

Looking for a deeper, more rust color? Choose this matte liquid lipstick that’s non-drying but also waterproof.

Glossier Generation G in Zip

For that blotted lip look, choose Glossier’s lightweight, diffused matte lipstick in this bright poppy red.

Revlon Super Lustrous The Luscious Mattes Lipstick in Red 026 Getting Serious

This comfort matte lipstick has a velvety feel and tons of pigment in just one swipe.

Wet n Wild Silk Finish Lip Stick in Just Garnet

Choose this red lipstick if you’re looking for a more purple-red — with tons of hydrating color and a natural finish.