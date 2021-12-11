ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolinas, CA

JFK Unsolved: The Real Conspiracies examines assassination, who really shot President Kennedy

By Dan Noyes
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a23Ls_0dAQ8EYT00

The assassination of President John F. Kennedy remains the greatest American murder mystery, decades after the official report declared Lee Harvey Oswald as the lone gunman responsible for JFK's death.

But a new book from world-renowned JFK assassination researcher Josiah "Tink" Thompson comes to a shocking different conclusion: Lee Harvey Oswald did not fire the fatal shot that killed President Kennedy.

"JFK UNSOLVED: The Real Conspiracies" is the new ABC7 Originals documentary based on Thompson's book, "Last Second in Dallas."

The film explores Thompson's analysis of the evidence and shows how he believes the government tried to cover up what really happened.

Download the ABC7 Bay Area streaming app on Roku, AppleTV, Amazon FireTV or AndroidTV now to watch the full documentary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=202q3U_0dAQ8EYT00

JFK assassination expert Josiah Thompson is pictured in Bolinas, California during the filming of the 2021 documentary 'JFK Unsolved'.

KGO-TV

THE INVESTIGATOR

Josiah Thompson is part of an elite group of assassination researchers who descended on Dealey Plaza in Dallas after President Kennedy's death on Nov. 22, 1963.

Thompson worked on a cover story for LIFE Magazine and wrote what is considered to be a seminal book on the assassination, "Six Seconds in Dallas," in 1967.

Thompson went on to a long, distinguished career as a private detective, but kept coming back to the JFK assassination.

For the past 10 years, he revisited the forensic evidence, worked with a team of scientists, researchers, and assassination buffs, and wrote a new book, "Last Second in Dallas."

Thompson trusted investigative reporter Dan Noyes to turn the book into a documentary film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p1sZn_0dAQ8EYT00

This image was taken during a secret service reenactment of the JFK assassination for the official investigation into the deadly shooting.

Secret Service

THE EVIDENCE

For "JFK UNSOLVED: The Real Conspiracies." Noyes returned to the site of the assassination and interviewed people who were just feet away from President Kennedy when he suffered the fatal shot, and with Thompson's help, Noyes explored evidence that points to a second gunman.

Debris fields of blood, bone and brain matter from the president traveled in two distinct directions, indicating two gunmen firing from different locations -- the Texas School Book Depository and the Grassy Knoll.

A panel from the National Academy of Sciences initially dismissed a recording from a Dallas motorcycle police officer's open microphone that may have picked up the sounds of gunfire.

Now, the leading acoustics scientist on the case defends the recording as authentic, and it provides a timing framework for the assassination.

Could Lee Harvey Oswald have fired all those shots from his Italian military-style, bolt-action rifle?

The answers in "JFK UNSOLVED: The Real Conspiracies."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sdaXs_0dAQ8EYT00

Dan Noyes & Josiah Thompson talk in his Bolinas, California home during the filming of the documentary 'JFK Unsolved' in 2021.

KGO-TV

THE FILM

You can stream "JFK Unsolved: The Real Conspiracies" right now on demand on your TV through the ABC7 Bay Area streaming apps. The app is available on Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.

"JFK Unsolved: The Real Conspiracies" will also be available to stream on Hulu December 15, 2021.

Go here to learn how to download the ABC7 Bay Area streaming apps.

Comments / 56

Johnny Eagle
13d ago

No conspiracy. Most of us who have been around since that tragic time know it was one of ours who did the deed. Oswald wasn’t that good of a shot to begin with. That took some talent. He didn’t have it. Oswald wasn’t killed because some wanted him to pay for shooting the president. He was silenced. That’s what we do when we want something to stay dead. Hopefully, theosophy loose lips will be flapping and the secret will finally come out.

Reply(14)
49
Dorinna Rodriguez
13d ago

it was so interesting it told the truth Oswald was a PATSY. CIA , FBI MOB OR CASTRO take your pick.Those men on the Warren commission all lied.

Reply(1)
20
JMC SEE YA!
13d ago

I remember that day still and how it changed us to this day nobody trusts our government. The teachers cried, and everyone else cried that day as I walked home from school when they let us out early. My parents cried as did our neighbors. That day was the real day in infamy in my opinion. It changed everything to this day. Everyone with a brain knows that the kill shot came from the front and Kennedy didn't have a chance. Explain to us why afterwards over 100 people died with "accidents" in the following years that where there at that time? Sad.

Reply(6)
12
 

