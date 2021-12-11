JFK Unsolved: The Real Conspiracies examines assassination, who really shot President Kennedy

The assassination of President John F. Kennedy remains the greatest American murder mystery, decades after the official report declared Lee Harvey Oswald as the lone gunman responsible for JFK's death.

But a new book from world-renowned JFK assassination researcher Josiah "Tink" Thompson comes to a shocking different conclusion: Lee Harvey Oswald did not fire the fatal shot that killed President Kennedy.

is the new ABC7 Originals documentary based on Thompson's book, "Last Second in Dallas."

The film explores Thompson's analysis of the evidence and shows how he believes the government tried to cover up what really happened.

JFK assassination expert Josiah Thompson is pictured in Bolinas, California during the filming of the 2021 documentary 'JFK Unsolved'.

THE INVESTIGATOR

Josiah Thompson is part of an elite group of assassination researchers who descended on Dealey Plaza in Dallas after President Kennedy's death on Nov. 22, 1963.

Thompson worked on a cover story for LIFE Magazine and wrote what is considered to be a seminal book on the assassination, "Six Seconds in Dallas," in 1967.

Thompson went on to a long, distinguished career as a private detective, but kept coming back to the JFK assassination.

For the past 10 years, he revisited the forensic evidence, worked with a team of scientists, researchers, and assassination buffs, and wrote a new book, "Last Second in Dallas."

Thompson trusted investigative reporter Dan Noyes to turn the book into a documentary film.

This image was taken during a secret service reenactment of the JFK assassination for the official investigation into the deadly shooting.

THE EVIDENCE

For "JFK UNSOLVED: The Real Conspiracies." Noyes returned to the site of the assassination and interviewed people who were just feet away from President Kennedy when he suffered the fatal shot, and with Thompson's help, Noyes explored evidence that points to a second gunman.

Debris fields of blood, bone and brain matter from the president traveled in two distinct directions, indicating two gunmen firing from different locations -- the Texas School Book Depository and the Grassy Knoll.

A panel from the National Academy of Sciences initially dismissed a recording from a Dallas motorcycle police officer's open microphone that may have picked up the sounds of gunfire.

Now, the leading acoustics scientist on the case defends the recording as authentic, and it provides a timing framework for the assassination.

Could Lee Harvey Oswald have fired all those shots from his Italian military-style, bolt-action rifle?

The answers in "JFK UNSOLVED: The Real Conspiracies."

Dan Noyes & Josiah Thompson talk in his Bolinas, California home during the filming of the documentary 'JFK Unsolved' in 2021.

THE FILM

